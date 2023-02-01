Meet the Midwest’s future serial entrepreneurs: Pipeline reveals 2023 fellowship, Pathfinder cohort

N early 30 of the region’s most promising founders now have access to an industry-agnostic network that focuses solely on serial high-growth entrepreneurs — without taking equity in the startups it serves, said Melissa Vincent.

Pipeline Entrepreneurs on Tuesday officially announced its new roster of high-profile fellows, as well as members of its latest Pipeline Pathfinder cohort, which provides programming specifically for minority, women, and rural based entrepreneurs.

“Our hope for the future with these two cohorts is that as they go through the program there continues to be an amazing continuum of resources specifically for high-growth entrepreneurs who are in the Midwest,” said Vincent, executive director of Pipeline. “And because we have that unique purpose, when you see these new cohorts going through the program, it’s incredibly exciting to think about the impact that they’re going to have not just economically on the region but also because they carry forward that Pipeline spirit.”

New members of Pipeline’s elite fellowship class include:

Members of the Pathfinder cohort include:

The two new groups of fellows and “Pathfinders” gathered Jan. 26 in Kansas City for New Fellow Orientation to experience their first taste of Pipeline together before being split apart throughout their fellowship year to go through their own development in their respective cohorts.

Many of the fellows and Pathfinders expressed a similar sentiment of eagerness and readiness to be in their position, Vincent said, whereas others expressed how alert and grateful they were to be sitting amongst some of the best in the Midwest.

“Pipeline is excited to be able to create programming that bridges the gap between existing resources while also collaborating and partnering with other community builders to create an equal playing field within our entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Vincent. “The goal being to continue to build our network and provide the best resources, programming, and opportunities possible to both our Pipeline Fellowship and the Pathfinder Program.”

Pipeline boasts a community of 180 members, which in the fellowship’s 16 years have generated more than $2.5 billion in revenues; employed more than 4,000 people in Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri; are doing business in more than 85 countries; and have raised more than $900 million in outside capital since joining Pipeline, according to the fellowship.

