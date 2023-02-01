ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteford girls top Dundee for second straight win under new coach

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
 2 days ago

DUNDEE – Shauna Rasor did not expect to be a head coach this season.

But things changed when Jim Ross had to leave Whiteford’s girls basketball team in mid-January because of a medical emergency.

Rasor was elevated from assistant to head coach.

She got a rough initiation.

“We lost our first five or six games,” she said. “It was kind of disheartening.”

Actually, the losing streak that greeted Rasor was four games, but it probably felt like more.

But fortunes have changed for the Bobcats.

They beat Dundee 48-22 Tuesday for their second straight win under the new coach.

“It’s been difficult for the girls losing Coach Ross,” Rasor said. “It’s been a lot more responsibility for me. I have to make all the calls and decide what plays we are going to run. But I’ve got a good group of girls. They are working their butts off.”

And Rasor hasn’t been shy about putting her imprint on the team. Many of the girls are playing new positions.

The most noticeable changes have come at the guard spots where Emily Rasor, the coach’s niece, is now playing the point with Madelyn Thomas sliding over to shooting guard.

The move gives Thomas more freedom to run.

“Madelyn is so fast,” the new coach said. “She gets up the floor so fast.”

Emily Rasor was Whiteford’s leading scorer Tuesday with 10 points.

“It's been pretty crazy with Coach Ross,” she said. “But Coach Rasor stepped up. We are working together and getting that bond.”

The key for the Bobcats on Tuesday was a fast start.

They scored the first 10 points of the night and never trailed. Ann Schober had a pair of early baskets to get things rolling.

It was 10-4 after one quarter, 23-10 at halftime, and 36-14 after three quarters.

“We talked about getting out and getting going – trying to get an early lead,” coach Rasor said.

Seeing an opponent get out of the gates quickly is nothing new for Dundee.

“That’s the seventh or eighth time we’ve gotten down 9 or 10 to nothing,” Dundee coach Josh Salley said. “It’s hard to come back when that happens.”

A 10-point deficit seems even bigger for Dundee because the Vikings have struggled to score all season.

“They cannot finish to save their lives,” Salley said of his players. “If we could finish, we would be in a lot of these games. “Every game, I don’t know who our scorer will be. You’ve got to score to win.”

Maddie Salenbien topped the 1-13 Vikings Tuesday with 6 points.

“We knew this would be a transition year,” Salley said.

The two straight wins have pushed Whiteford’s record to 5-9.

That might bring a smile to Ross’ face.

“It’s tough because he’s still in rehab,” Coach Rasor said. “I haven’t talked to him yet, but I text him the scores after every game.”

Whiteford won the junior varsity game 41-26 as Bailey Spradling scored 16 points. Kendall Karner led Dundee with 7.

Whiteford 10 13 13 12 48
Dundee 4 6 4 8 22

WHITEFORD: J. Ulery 2 1-2 5, Thomas 1 1-4 3, Marsh 0 0-2 0, Hill 2 (1) 0-0 5, Schober 2 0-0 4, Andrews 3 0-0 6, Rasor 4 (2) 0-0 10, A. Ulery 1 0-0 2, Hillard 1 0-0 2, M. Ulery 1 4-6 6, Gapp 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 (3) 7-15 48.

DUNDEE: Parry 0 2-3 2, Borg 0 0-2 0, Marek 2 0-0 4, Imo 2 0-1 4, Rath 1 1-1 3, Stahl 0 2-2 2, M. Salenbien 3 0-0 6, E. Salenbien 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 6-11 22.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Whiteford girls top Dundee for second straight win under new coach

