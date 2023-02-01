ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Roundup: South Bend Washington survives slow start with star Amiyah Reynolds on the bench

By Justin Frommer, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fN6un_0kYCkt1m00

PLYMOUTH — The 4A No. 1 South Bend Washington girls basketball team overcame a slow start and the absence of its Miss Basketball candidate Amiyah Reynolds Tuesday night to cruise past Mishawaka, 85-51, to open the Plymouth Sectional.

The undefeated Panthers (24-0), struggled in the first half — by their standards — without their team captain who was quietly injured in Saturday's regular-season finale at La Lumiere as the Cavemen stayed within striking distance at halftime, 39-25.

Reynolds, Washington's third-leading scorer, showed up at Plymouth High School on crutches and wearing a boot brace on her lower left leg. She was not in uniform.

4A sectional at Concord Northridge sends Penn packing in opener for first tournament win since 2017

Washington head coach, Steve Reynolds, Amiyah's father, said the team is waiting on MRI results, but doctors have declared there is no break. Reynolds said he expects his daughter to return at some point during Washington's tournament run. The Panthers are favorites to advance to the IHSAA state finals in Indianapolis for the third-straight season.

"We are a different team when she doesn't play," Steve Reynolds said. "She is our best player. She is the best all-around player in the state, so people make adjustments when you lose that because she affects so many things, the biggest being her ability to organize and lead and we didn't have it tonight."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ko8r_0kYCkt1m00

Zion Belcher-Arill stepped into Washington's starting lineup in place of Reynolds, scoring 11 points. She was joined by Monique Mitchell (21), Rashunda Jones (20), Ryiah Wilson (14) and Kira Reynolds (12) in double figures.

The Panthers began the third quarter by outscoring Mishawaka 28-12 to take full control of the game. Washington (24-0) will face South Bend Adams (11-11) Friday in the sectional semifinals. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. That game will be followed by Wednesday's winners from LaPorte (0-20) vs. Michigan City (7-12) and South Bend Riley (3-18) vs. Plymouth (8-12).

"They were playing more physical and aggressive than us," Jones said of Washington's second-half adjustments. "We just had to fight fire with fire."

The Cavemen finish 11-12. Jadyn Handley paced Mishawaka with 17 points followed by Asiah Shaffer with 11 and Kathryn Baumgartner with 10.

"The three seniors have been a big part of the change from when I took over," said Cavemen coach Chadd Blasko. "They came out here, learned how to compete and played hard. I can't fault their effort. They competed with the best in the state for two quarters and unfortunately we ran out of steam."

CLASS 3A

At Bremen

John Glenn 35, Culver Academy 27: Kennedy Hayden scored 12 points and Lucy Hayden had six to pace Glenn to the win. The Falcons outscored Culver Academy 15-7 in the fourth quarter and hit 16-22 free throws in the win. Glenn (9-14) advances to Friday's sectional semifinal against Knox (5-19). The winner will play either Tippecanoe Valley (19-3) or Bremen (8-14) in Saturday's sectional championship

Bremen 34, Rochester 21 : Katie Moyer netted 14 points to pace the win for the Lions. Kila Foster had eight points for Bremen, which led 14-7 at halftime. Bremen (8-14) advances to play Tippecanoe Valley (19-3) in Friday's sectional semifinal. The winner will play either John Glenn (9-14) or Knox (5-19) in Saturday's sectional championship.

At Fairfield

NorthWood 50, Wawasee 42 : Karis Bennett and Aaniyah Bonner each scored 13 points for NorthWood. Claire Payne had 12 points and 19 rebounds for the winners. Olivia Horn had 14 points and Kaydence Shepherd 12 to lead Wawasee. The Panthers (14-10) advance to Friday's sectional semifinal against Lakeland (12-10). The other semifinal puts Fairfield (22-2) against West Noble (3-19) with the two winners facing in Saturday's sectional championship game.

CLASS 2A

At North Judson

South Central (Union Mills) 62, Hebron 25 : South Central (21-3) advances to play South Bend Career Academy (6-15) in Friday's sectional semifinal. LaVille (17-6) plays Wheeler in the other semifinal with two winners advancing to Saturday's championship game.

LaVille 56, North Judson 43: The Lancers closed the game with a flurry to knock off the hosts. LaVille held North Judson scoreless the final 3:12 of the contest to earn the win. The Lancers, who had lost 31-23 to North Judson during the regular season, used a 12-0 run to take the lead for good in the final frame. Senior Heaylyn Kwiatkowski poured in 22 points to lead the Lancers to the win. The duo of sophomores Brooke Edison and Mikalah Kuskye each had 13 points for LaVille. LaVille, which hit 7-12 free throws in the final frame, advances to the sectional semifinals for the first time since 2013.

CLASS 1A

At Culver

Marquette Catholic 67, Oregon-Davis 49 : Marquette Catholic (14-8) advances to play Triton (14-8) in Friday's sectional semifinal.

At Fort Wayne Blackhawk

Lakewood Park 49, Hamilton 13: Lakewood Park (9-13) advances to play Elkhart Christian (6-13) in Friday's sectional semifinal. Fort Wayne Blackhawk (13-10) plays Bethany Christian (19-3) in the other semifinal matchup with winners advancing to Saturday's sectional championship.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Roundup: South Bend Washington survives slow start with star Amiyah Reynolds on the bench

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

Penn, Mishawaka wrestling surging, heading to regionals

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Penn wrestling captured the Sectional Title last weekend, narrowly edging Mishawaka, 308 to 305. The sectional came down to the final match with Payton Kendall scoring a fall to secure the title. The Kingsmen have now won 12 of the last 13 sectionals, but will...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Watervliet student signs with Ferris State University football

WATERVLIET, Mich. - A Watervliet High School student committed Wednesday to play football at Ferris State University in the fall. Senior Royce Daugherty announced his decision during a signing ceremony with friends, family, his coach and teammates in attendance. Daugherty is a defensive tackle with the Watervliet Panthers. In January,...
WATERVLIET, MI
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You

Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana

One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

South Bend to repair multiple four way stops by April

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Several broken traffic lights at busy intersections in downtown South Bend have drivers and pedestrians concerned. Since last November, the corner of LaSalle Avenue and North Hill Street has been turned into a four way stop. Nearby are schools, a church, and restaurants. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
MLive.com

Kalamazoo-area athletes seal college football pledges on national signing day

KALAMAZOO, MI - The reward has arrived for Kalamazoo-area high schoolers who have spent the past four years balancing success in the classroom with excellence in athletics. Wednesday marked the start of the regular signing period for high school football players, and while many Division-I prospects finalized their commitments in December’s early signing period, future Division-II players needed to wait until February.
KALAMAZOO, MI
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Tommy Rees leaving for Alabama?

First reported by Chris Low of ESPN, Notre Dame football offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is supposedly Alabama’s top target for their open OC position. While it’s surprising, to say the least, even with relatively weak quarterback and wide receiver units, Rees did a solid job this past season.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

City of South Bend to host ‘Meet the Mayor’ and ‘Team South Bend’ event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will host its next quarterly “Meet the Mayor” and “Team South Bend” event next week. The event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. at Riley High School. Residents are invited to attend and have a one-on-one, five-minute conversation with Mayor James Mueller and other city officials. City staff and staff of other local organizations will also be in attendance.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New drive-thru pantry finished at Food Bank of Northern Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an exciting new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry will be unveiled on Friday. It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry. The project is 14...
SOUTH BEND, IN
103GBF

3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America

Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
INDIANA STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

Local Man Charged in Fatality

(South Bend, IN) - A Michigan City man is charged with fatally striking a pedestrian several months ago following a Notre Dame football game. Authorities say fans were walking from the stadium in South Bend when 33-year-old Donald Culpepper was turning onto Indiana 23 and struck the man crossing an intersection on foot.
SOUTH BEND, IN
nwi.life

DRAG ME TO BRUNCH AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO’S SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce Drag me to Brunch, a “drag-tastic” brunch and show at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Sunday, February 26 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show are $60, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online atTicketmaster beginning on Wednesday, February 1 at 11 a.m. Eastern.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
247Sports

Notre Dame Signing Day Bio: Quarterback Kenny Minchey

It's officially National Signing Day. Notre Dame signed 24 prospects from the class of 2023. Here is a bio of a future Fighting Irish football player. Notre Dame Signing Day Bio: Quarterback Kenny Minchey. A consensus four-star recruit as rated by 247 Sports, ESPN, On3 and Rivals. The 160th overall...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Vehicle crashes into home on Kenilworth Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay Fire responded to a home on Kenilworth Road Wednesday night for crash in the 50000 block. Police and fire crews were called to the scene at 8:48 p.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into the garage of a home. No one was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
935K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy