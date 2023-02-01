Read full article on original website
WTHR
Suspect arrested for shooting into houses on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports say that on four different days in January, somebody fired shots into several houses on South Mount Street on the city's west side. The most recent shooting happened Monday morning. "I'm sitting here getting ready to watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and I hear 'pow,...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene.
Woman, male teen shot on northwest side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people, a woman and a teenage male, were taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting on the northwest side. IMPD responded to a home on Wixshire Drive, southeast of N. High School Road and W. 46th Street, around 5:15 a.m. Police found a woman and a teenage male inside […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person dead after shooting on city’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s southeast side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday at the 5300 block of Lunsford Circle. That’s in a residential area near South Arlington Road and Thompson Road.
cbs4indy.com
Indy man dead, police officer in ‘extremely critical condition’ after shooting at Memphis library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One person is dead and a Memphis police officer was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Poplar-White Station library in East Memphis, police say. Memphis Police responded to the library at 12:32. The male officer was taken to Regional One Hospital in...
Fox 59
1 person shot, killed on near northwest side after reported break-in
One person was killed early Thursday in a shooting after a homeowner reported a break-in on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. 1 person shot, killed on near northwest side after …. One person was killed early Thursday in a shooting after a homeowner reported a break-in on the near...
Man found guilty of murder in uncle’s 2020 shooting death
INDIANAPOLIS – After a three-day trial, a jury convicted a man of murdering his uncle. Sylvester Ford was 16 years old when he shot and killed Devon Ford in February 2020. His case was waived to adult court, where he was charged with murder. On Feb. 16, 2020, officers with the Beech Grove Police Department […]
cbs4indy.com
Man dead, woman hurt in south side Indy shooting
Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side, dog shot in incident. Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side, dog shot in incident. CBS4 News at 6. IMPD booking decision cleared way for gunman to make bond before murder. AES customers...
Man convicted in March 2020 homicide on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said it got a conviction in a 2020 homicide on the northwest side. Austin Green was found guilty of murder, two counts of attempted murder and attempted battery. Police found 20-year-old D'Londre Calmes shot on the I-65 interstate ramp near Lafayette Road...
WIBC.com
READ: Shootings Dominate January Indy Homicide Report, Over a Dozen Cases Still Unsolved
INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City kicked off 2023 with one of the more violent Januarys in recent memory. Indianapolis Metro Police’s monthly homicide report for January shows 21 homicides took place from January 2nd to January 30th. The first homicide took place on West Arlington Court when 14-year-old James Martin was shot and killed. Another teenager was shot and killed the next day at East 82nd Street – that was 16-year-old Michael Mason.
cbs4indy.com
Woman critical after shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. Brittany Allen, 33, was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
20-year-old man arrested in deadly shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 20-year-old man for his alleged role in a deadly shooting Monday afternoon at an apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive, near 86th Street and Township Line Road.
DOCS: Franklin man threatened kids on school bus, hit police officer, shot up home in series of events
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Charges have been filed against a Franklin man accused of threatening a school bus full of children, striking a police officer, and shooting up a window in his own apartment over a two-day stretch. Franklin police were first called to an apartment on Cedar Lane Drive on January 4. A tenant told […]
Suspect remains in critical condition after gunfight with Indianapolis police
INDIANAPOLIS — Christian Djon Myers, 22, remains in critical condition with wounds he suffered after a Sunday afternoon gunfight with IMPD officers on the city’s northside. Investigators said Myers fled from officers who attempted to arrest him for allegedly shooting at the car of his child’s mother around 3 a.m. Sunday in Broad Ripple Village. […]
