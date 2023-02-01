INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City kicked off 2023 with one of the more violent Januarys in recent memory. Indianapolis Metro Police’s monthly homicide report for January shows 21 homicides took place from January 2nd to January 30th. The first homicide took place on West Arlington Court when 14-year-old James Martin was shot and killed. Another teenager was shot and killed the next day at East 82nd Street – that was 16-year-old Michael Mason.

