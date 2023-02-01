ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Suspect arrested for shooting into houses on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports say that on four different days in January, somebody fired shots into several houses on South Mount Street on the city's west side. The most recent shooting happened Monday morning. "I'm sitting here getting ready to watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and I hear 'pow,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman, male teen shot on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people, a woman and a teenage male, were taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting on the northwest side. IMPD responded to a home on Wixshire Drive, southeast of N. High School Road and W. 46th Street, around 5:15 a.m. Police found a woman and a teenage male inside […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Person dead after shooting on city’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s southeast side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday at the 5300 block of Lunsford Circle. That’s in a residential area near South Arlington Road and Thompson Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD makes arrest after rash of shootings on Mount Street

INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old is under arrest after a rash of shootings on Indy’s near west side that included homes and vehicles being shot up along with a person being grazed by a bullet. Elijah Oates was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday for his alleged role in these incidents. Oates faces […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man found guilty of murder in uncle’s 2020 shooting death

INDIANAPOLIS – After a three-day trial, a jury convicted a man of murdering his uncle. Sylvester Ford was 16 years old when he shot and killed Devon Ford in February 2020. His case was waived to adult court, where he was charged with murder. On Feb. 16, 2020, officers with the Beech Grove Police Department […]
BEECH GROVE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dead, woman hurt in south side Indy shooting

Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side, dog shot in incident. Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side, dog shot in incident. CBS4 News at 6. IMPD booking decision cleared way for gunman to make bond before murder. AES customers...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Man convicted in March 2020 homicide on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said it got a conviction in a 2020 homicide on the northwest side. Austin Green was found guilty of murder, two counts of attempted murder and attempted battery. Police found 20-year-old D'Londre Calmes shot on the I-65 interstate ramp near Lafayette Road...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

READ: Shootings Dominate January Indy Homicide Report, Over a Dozen Cases Still Unsolved

INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City kicked off 2023 with one of the more violent Januarys in recent memory. Indianapolis Metro Police’s monthly homicide report for January shows 21 homicides took place from January 2nd to January 30th. The first homicide took place on West Arlington Court when 14-year-old James Martin was shot and killed. Another teenager was shot and killed the next day at East 82nd Street – that was 16-year-old Michael Mason.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman critical after shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. Brittany Allen, 33, was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man found guilty in deadly 2021 shooting on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said it has its first conviction in a deadly 2021 shooting on Interstate 465. Briean Brown was convicted of murder, attempted murder and assisting a criminal. He's accused of taking part in the killing of Miguel Emery and wounding of another man...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Indianapolis police shoot, wound man in exchange of gunfire

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man who exchanged gunfire with Indianapolis police was shot and critically wounded Sunday by officers during a foot chase that came after a police pursuit ended in a crash, police said. The shooting occurred about 13 hours after officers began looking for a man who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

