Somerset Berkley girls complete back-to-back games with wins, move closer to tourney

SOMERSET — The Somerset Berkley girls basketball team was playing their second game of back-to-back contests in two nights.

No one knew what to expect, including Raiders head coach Jeff LePage.

"That's a lot to ask from these kids," he said. "But I give them a lot of credit."

SBR overcame an early deficit on Tuesday night and hung on to beat South Coast Conference crossover rival Case, 52-46, at Somerset Berkley Regional High School.

The win enabled the Raiders to move to 9-6 (9-2 in South Coast Conference) on the year, needing just one more win to clinch a berth in the state tournament with five games remaining.

"It feels good to get two big wins," said SBR junior forward Gabriella Nugent, who finished with 14 points, including two big shots from downtown. "I think we had a good team win."

It couldn't have started any better for the Cardinals, who was without one of their starting forward to begin the game. Case (11-3) raced out to an early 15-8 lead after one quarter, thanks to great, help team defense. But foul trouble plagued the Cardinals in the second quarter as the Raiders erased a nine-point deficit to take a two-point lead heading into the locker rooms.

"We mixed things up on defense and built a nine-point lead," Case head coach David Silva said. "Then we got into foul trouble and the lead just went away. SBR hit some big shots there."

After a slow start, the Raiders used their two star players — Mia Gentile and Nugent — to ignite the offense. Gentile, who was scoreless in the first quarter, poured in nine points while Nugent tossed in a soft jumper in the lane just as first half buzzer sounded to give SBR the lead (25-23) for good. She finished with seven in the quarter.

"You have to pick your poison, either Bella [Nugent] going to beat you or Mia [Gentile] is going to beat you," LePage said. "If you send extra on them, then the 'bigs' can finish or Karlie [Cosme) can take it to the rim. Two big games, two wins. They had to dig down deep tonight."

In the third quarter, the score was close as neither team were able to open up a big margin. Gentile's three-point shot off glass as time expired gave the Raiders a 39-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

SBR began the final quarter with a 12-3 run to push the lead to 51-37 with under four minutes left. The Cardinals fought hard down the stretch but it was too little, too late.

"SBR hit some big shots in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter," Silva said. "But you have to give [SBR] them credit. They played different defenses. It was just a two point game and then they hit two shots. It jumped back up to eight. I thought that was the difference in the game."

Anya Kanalski had a big game for the Raiders, finishing with 11 points. Cosme also chipped in with five points. Jamie Moniz led Case with a team-high 17 points. Brooke Orton finished with nine points. Freshmen Maddie Botelho (six points) and Gianna Lupo (seven) played great for the visitors off the bench.

It's back to the drawing board for Silva and the slumping Cardinals, who lost their third straight game.

"Tomorrow, we take the shooting machine out and get some shots off," Silva said. "We just have to keep working at it. We knew this was going to be a tough stretch. We have to learn from this and move on to the next six games. We have to think about tomorrow and think about Seekonk on Friday."

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @Chezsports.