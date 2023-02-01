The Ravenna Balloon A-Fair will host its annual kick-off dance from 7 p.m. to midnight Feb. 25 at the Ravenna Eagles Club, 812 Cleveland Road, Ravenna.

The theme is “’70s Disco Party." Those attending are invited to dress in their favorite ’70s attire.

Gift baskets will be raffled off throughout the evening. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and a chance to win a grand prize at the end of the night.

Brooks Music will entertain the partygoers. Pizza and light snacks are included, with a cash bar.

Admission is $10 at the door, cash only, and everyone will be entered for the grand prize.

For information, visit www.ravennaballoonafair.com or visit the group's Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ravenna Balloon A-Fair plans kickoff dance Feb. 25