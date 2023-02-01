ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenna, OH

Ravenna Balloon A-Fair plans kickoff dance Feb. 25

By Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tR2Nk_0kYCkiZ100

The Ravenna Balloon A-Fair will host its annual kick-off dance from 7 p.m. to midnight Feb. 25 at the Ravenna Eagles Club, 812 Cleveland Road, Ravenna.

The theme is “’70s Disco Party." Those attending are invited to dress in their favorite ’70s attire.

Gift baskets will be raffled off throughout the evening. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and a chance to win a grand prize at the end of the night.

Brooks Music will entertain the partygoers. Pizza and light snacks are included, with a cash bar.

Admission is $10 at the door, cash only, and everyone will be entered for the grand prize.

For information, visit www.ravennaballoonafair.com or visit the group's Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ravenna Balloon A-Fair plans kickoff dance Feb. 25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Dedication planned to honor those involved when Akron road caved in

AKRON, Ohio — This summer, the families and friends of two young heroes and a little girl will gather at the bottom of Memorial Parkway for a dedication ceremony to recognize those who died and those who gave aid when in 1964 the roadway caved in, pulling a car into a deep, muck-filled pit.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Flourish Plant Market thrives in downtown Kent

KENT, Ohio – If you’ve thought about adding plants to your living space but aren’t sure which types you should consider or how to care for them, Flourish Plant Market in downtown Kent is here to help. Flourish in October opened its Kent store at 113 S....
KENT, OH
cityofmentor.com

Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital Schedules Upcoming Community Events

Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital invites members of the community to learn more about Cleveland Clinic’s newest facility, joining the Mentor Community in August 2023. Connect with Community and Cleveland Clinic leaders to learn about the variety of care that Mentor Hospital will provide, as well as career opportunities available. Download flyer.
MENTOR, OH
WKYC

Fun Valentine's Day date ideas in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — If you are still looking to make plans for Valentine's Day, 3News has you covered. We have compiled a list of date ideas across Northeast Ohio for the upcoming holiday!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
CLEVELAND, OH
tourcounsel.com

Ashtabula Towne Square | Shopping mall in Edgewood, Ohio

Ashtabula Towne Square, formerly Ashtabula Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall serving the city of Ashtabula, Ohio, United States. It has the capacity for 70 stores, as well as a food court, and a six-screen movie theater. The mall does not have an open anchor store. The mall has six...
ASHTABULA, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your morning?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're searching for a delicious breakfast, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Fans of corned beef hash should check out the Red Eye hash, which is made with house-made corned beef and has a bit of a kick due to the addition of green chilis, hot sauce, and pepper jack cheese. Other customer recommendations include the wake up call omelet (which is filled with potatoes, chorizo sausage, pepper jack cheese, and green chilis), the E.O. Boughnut (which is a deep-fried biscuit that's topped with sugar and jam), and classic eggs benedict (you can add crabmeat to it, and a vegetarian option with tomato and spinach is also available). Each breakfast is served with a side of jam from Cooper's Mill, an Ohio-based company.
AKRON, OH
Jake Wells

Has "shrinkflation" come to Swenson's?

If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio warming centers open as wind chill drops below zero

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Arctic front will move through Northeast Ohio on Thursday night, ushering in the coldest weather we’ve experienced since the Christmas blizzard. Wind chill, or feels-like, temperatures will plunge as low as five degrees below zero on Thursday night and remain below zero degrees through Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH
newsymom.com

February Stark County Events

Be sure to click on events you're interested in to unlock more details from the event host!. 6:00 PM – Massillon Public Library – The Underground Railroad in Ohio Meet the Author (All Ages)
STARK COUNTY, OH
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy