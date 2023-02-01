ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaitlyn Geurink rise mirrors Hamilton's as Hawkeyes transform into contenders

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
JENISON - When Kaitlyn Geurink began starting as a freshman, the potential was assumed.

But when she played rival Holland Christian for the first time last year, the potential was everywhere.

She scored a game-high 23 points and though the Hawkeyes ultimately lost in overtime, West Michigan was put on notice that this freshman was the real deal.

There, of course, were moments where Geurink seemed like a freshman, but in the biggest moments, that is where she shined the most.

"I think I got more used to all the pressure, that I kind of zone everything out and I know I can make the shots," Geurink said.

Now a sophomore, Geurink continues to cultivate her game, developing her skills on both sides of the ball, having some of her pest performances against strong teams like West Ottawa, Holland Christian and Jenison.

"She has no fear," Hamilton coach Jacquelyn Malloch said. "She has the right amount of confidence, so she is never afraid of who is on the other side of the ball, which is huge. She just has a calm demeaner, in a 'We've got this' kind of way. In big moments, you get the same Kaitlyn."

The latest big performance was in a 46-40 comeback win over Jenison on Tuesday at Jenison - and she wasn't alone.

After trailing by 15, Geurink hit a 3 that pulled Hamilton within 29-27, capping a 13-2 run in the third, behind two 3s from Geurink, multiple baskets from Kyra Kleinheksel and Kaylie VanDerHulst and a nice pull-up jumper from Taylor VanderZwaag.

Kleinheksel, a Hope College commit, tied the game 33-33 with 5:58 to go in the fourth, and gave Hamilton the lead with the free throw of the three-point play.

Fellow Hope College commit Terin Maynard made a 3 to put Jenison up 37-34 with 4:22 to go. But Kleinheksel tied it with a three-point play with 4:02 to go.

Tied 37-37 with 1:08 to go, Geurink made two free throws to make it 39-37 Hamilton. VanderZwaag added a basket to make it 41-37 then hit two free throws. Haylie Peterman and Jessica Berens hit free throws to help seal it as the Hawkeyes went 9-for-10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

Everyone contributed to the comeback win as the Hawkeyes improved to 11-4.

"It started with playing team defense and being gritty and communicating - and rebounding," Malloch said. "That creates energy. Then we took good shots and attacked the basket. We are such a well-rounded team and it takes everyone every night. Kaylie has really stepped up. She is physical and locked in. She took the ball to the basket and it is players like her who don't get all the accolades that make us who we are, same with Jess Berens and Haylie Peterman."

It showed in the stat line as Geurink and Kleinheksel scored 12 points apiece. VanderZwaag had 10 and VanDerHulst had six points and seven rebounds.

Geurink started the game by just exploding past the defense for a basket and was fouled.

Teams simply aren't prepared for forwards to have that kind of guard speed and explosiveness.

But Geurink does.

"Kaitlyn is so valuable to our team because she can do everything. She fills every spot that we need her to. She can handle the ball, she can post up, she can shoot from 3, she can attack and score. She can score in so many different ways, which makes her an extremely tough matchup for other teams," Malloch said. "She has come a long way. She plays so much older than she is. You would never think she was a sophomore. She has maturity, a great head on her shoulders, great body control. She fixes a lot of things for us just from her instincts and aggressiveness."

She also has the height and strength to back in and score in the paint under the basket. She can play all five positions on the floor.

"It was definitely hard, but I have gotten more comfortable playing any spot on the floor," she said. "It has helped so much. I am confident anywhere now. I feel like I developed a shot and that has helped so I can drive or shoot."

Very few players show that level of play and potential. even fewer as underclassmen.

Oh, she can also rebound and defend (though that continues to improve). Geurink pulled down 10 rebounds and had two steals and a block against Jenison.

But as important as Geurink has been for the Hawkeyes, including the latest win, the Hawkeyes played perhaps their best all-around game (at least for three quarters) at a turning point in the season with the second half of conference play looming before the postseason.

The Hawkeyes have no hole in their lineup and that continued growth by the entire unit could pay off big time by the end of the season.

"It is a big deal. We pushed through," Geurink said. "It is nice to watch (everyone get better). It helps me bring the energy. It is nice knowing everyone can bring it."

Contact sports editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSports.

