Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
Committee approves plan to move uptown Charlotte transportation hub underground
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s Metropolitan Transit Commission has voted in favor of a plan to move the transportation center underground. This plan was one of three options being considered for the Charlotte Area Transit System’s uptown Charlotte bus hub. While Tuesday night’s vote was unanimous, it wasn’t...
Local News Roundup: A reality check for transit sales tax, CATS bus driver strike possibly averted, Queen Bey coming to QC
A Charlotte Area Transit System drivers’ strike may be averted. We’ll know Saturday if drivers will say yes to the latest contract offer. Meanwhile, it appears increasingly doubtful Charlotte will get the go-ahead from the legislature to hike the sales tax by a penny to support the transit plan.
Matthews greenway tunnel construction could begin in March
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Construction work to extend Four Mile Creek Greenway in Matthews could begin in March, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The work will extend the spur of the greenway that already connects to Brenham Lane. The path will be lengthened and taken under South Trade Street, which will allow access for pedestrians, bikers, and others directly from the main road. Combined with the existing neighborhood access, the new path will create the potential to enter the greenway without having to cross over busy South Trade Street.
cn2.com
Car vs. pedestrian causing major traffic on I-77 Southbound and side roads
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – I-77 southbound at Gold Hill is blocked due to a car vs. pedestrian accident on the major interstate at Mile Marker 86. The York County Sheriff’s Office asking over social media asking for everyone to please slow down and use extra caution driving through this area.
Charlotte's center city settles into a new normal: Hybrid work, hipper offices, trying to be 'commute-worthy'
Next month marks three years since the start of the pandemic in Charlotte, and a new report shows how uptown developers, employers and workers are settling into the not-so-new-anymore normal. The number of daily trips to uptown and South End by workers is back up to about 70% of where...
Independence Blvd reopens after crash shuts down inbound traffic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of inbound Independence Boulevard are back open after a crash stopped all traffic early Thursday morning. The crash happened between Briar Creek Road and Eastway Drive around 7 a.m. As of 7:15 a.m., inbound traffic was backed up to Sharon Amity Road. The road reopened shortly after 8 a.m.
Bond reductions in Mecklenburg County a concern among law enforcement and the community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police posted their frustration on social media after a suspected repeated offender was released a day after a SWAT situation in Charlotte. According to records, Demont Forte has over 100 criminal filings. WCNC Charlotte has covered Forte in the past, including...
York County leaders search for solutions as more people experience homelessness
York County leaders say more people are homeless than in previous years.
School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
mynews13.com
In push to prevent roadway deaths, Biden admin. announces funds for hundreds of U.S. cities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When Henry Wheeler looks out over Monroe Road in South Charlotte, North Carolina, it brings back painful memories. It’s the spot where a car hit and killed his brother, Daniel, a volunteer firefighter and employee at McDonald’s, as he was crossing the road in 2017.
WBTV
Caught on camera: Thieves stealing outgoing mail out of mailboxes in Cabarrus County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you make plans for filing your taxes, you may want to reconsider how you’re sending them in. Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. It happened on Wednesday along Rocky River...
Suspect arrested after CMPD urged public to ‘avoid area’ in north CLT
The situation was reported around 8:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of Orvis Street in the Metro Division.
Mecklenburg sheriff announces changes to hurry gun permit delays
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office says it has implemented several changes to help clear the backlog of handgun permits that led to lawsuits against Sheriff Garry McFadden. The sheriff's office said in a news release that it has processed over 6,200 applications to meet the...
Gas leak prompts road closures in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A gas leak has prompted a road closure Monday afternoon in Concord, Concord Police said Monday. Drivers were encouraged to avoid Poplar Tent Road and Stagecoach Road due to a line rupture on Rock Hill Church Road. No time has been given for a resolution to the line rupture. […]
cn2.com
York County homeless population at all time high
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County recently held its Point in Time Count. A time where volunteers with United Way of York County, CACH and others go out into the community to identify homeless individuals. Preliminary results show York County’s homeless population sadly continues to grow.
New pilot program offers subsidies to homebuyers in Corridors of Opportunity
Some residents can now get up to $80,000 in assistance to buy a home in parts of west, north and east Charlotte through an expansion of the city’s House Charlotte program. The pilot program, called House Charlotte Plus, is only available in certain areas surrounding the city’s designated Corridors of Opportunity, six lower-income areas where Charlotte is focusing development spending. They’re receiving $109 million in public and private funding.
WFAE.org
Community organizations ramp up revitalization efforts for West Boulevard corridor
This week, we continue profiling six Charlotte areas in our ongoing series “In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity.” These are historically overlooked neighborhoods that the city has included in the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative to revitalize with millions of dollars in new public investments. Today, we’re bringing you...
WBTV
South Charlotte convenience store robbed for second time in four months
Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s. A man accused of stealing around $51,000 worth of jewelry from a Matthews Kohl’s has been identified and is being sought. Local writer surprises barrier-breaking former student with poem at Gantt Center. Updated: 1 hour...
Driver dies marking 5th death, including 2 children, after crash on NC 109 near Clarksbury Church Road
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers responded to a fatal crash on N.C. 109 on Monday. FOX8 is told the crash happened around 6 p.m. near Clarksbury Church Road. A 1996 Ford passenger vehicle was going east on Clarksbury Church Road, and a Chevrolet pickup truck was going south on N.C. 109. The Ford tried to […]
WBTV
Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD’s call for help
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It took 22 minutes for MEDIC, Charlotte’s ambulance service, to respond to a man in police custody struggling to breathe. Jovontay Williams was arrested by CMPD officers early in the morning of June 13, 2022. Officers were responding to a call that someone had fired shots into a house and was banging on the door.
WFAE
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0