LISTEN: On the Wednesday Feb. 1 edition of Georgia Today: A full update on 'Cop City,' tax credits for the music industry, and the Alzheimer’s Music Fest this weekend. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Feb. 1. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode: Plans for the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center take a step forward; a Georgia rock and roll legend advocates for music tax credits; and this weekend, a music festival in Atlanta will shine a light on a disease that is becoming more prevalent. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.

