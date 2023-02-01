Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Tifton middle schoolers receive FBLA awards
Some may not have liked the news, but most faculty at VSU and students say it’s time. They say they adapted well and quickly to COVID, but they’re ready to get back to a traditional college experience. Sam Watson isn’t unfamiliar with Georgia politics. Georgia Hospital Association,...
WALB 10
Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
WALB 10
Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany
Thomasville City Schools parents, students concerned about school leaders’ actions. Some may not have liked the news, but most faculty at VSU and students say it’s time. They say they adapted well and quickly to COVID, but they’re ready to get back to a traditional college experience.
wtoc.com
Gov. Kemp announces auto parts supplier building facility in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A global auto parts supplier that makes both interior and exterior parts is set to bring more than 700 new jobs to Chatham County. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made that announcement Wednesday. The company known as Seoyon is expected to invest almost $76 million in a...
WALB 10
Black History Month scavenger hunt underway in Albany
Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the gun violence in Valdosta, especially between our younger generation, is trending for the worst. How boxing has changed a young Albany boxer's life. Downtown Albany development: What’s next?. Updated: 7 hours ago. When you think about Albany, you think about things like a rich...
WALB 10
Camilla passes filmmaking policy, looks to create new business
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Camilla is looking to expand into a new business as it passed a new film production policy. The city said in a statement that the policy comes as the city looks to bring in a portion of the over $4 billion the film business brings to Georgia, according to state statistics.
WALB 10
Thomasville City Schools parents, students concerned about school leaders’ actions
Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany. Some may not have liked the news, but most faculty at VSU and students say it’s time. They say they adapted well and quickly to COVID, but they’re ready to get back to a traditional college experience. Tifton middle schoolers...
WALB 10
Albany YMCA hosts health-centered basketball program for kids
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Area YMCA is partnering with AmeriHealth Caritas to address children’s health problems through sports. The Healthy Hoops program targets asthma and obesity in kids with basketball. Children participating in the program are able to not only take part in basketball clinics but also...
WALB 10
How boxing has changed a young Albany boxer's life
Leaders of Visit Albany want people to know that it takes the whole community working together to execute an idea that highlights Albany's rich history. Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the gun violence in Valdosta, especially between our younger generation, is trending for the worst. Downtown Albany development: What’s next?
Georgia Today: 'Cop City' update; tax credits for music industry; the Alzheimer’s Music Fest
LISTEN: On the Wednesday Feb. 1 edition of Georgia Today: A full update on 'Cop City,' tax credits for the music industry, and the Alzheimer’s Music Fest this weekend. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Feb. 1. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode: Plans for the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center take a step forward; a Georgia rock and roll legend advocates for music tax credits; and this weekend, a music festival in Atlanta will shine a light on a disease that is becoming more prevalent. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
How To Qualify For A Medical Marijuana Card In Georgia
Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
WALB 10
Downtown Albany development: What’s next?
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The future of downtown Albany has been an ongoing discussion for decades. WALB spoke to a few people who talked about their experiences and what they would want down in the Good Life City. When you think about Albany, you think about things like a rich...
Five Lee County Trojans sign scholarship letters
A ceremony at Lee County High School Wednesday afternoon saw five Lee County Trojans sign national letters of intent to play college football. (Front Row l--r) Kason Hooks signed with Army, Lake Wilson signed with Thomas University, and JD Fugerson with the University of Buffalo. (Back row l-r) Kam Bell with Albany State University, Dontae Tinson with Albany University and Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio.
WALB 10
Valdosta seeing gun violence in youth increasing
Leaders of Visit Albany want people to know that it takes the whole community working together to execute an idea that highlights Albany's rich history. How boxing has changed a young Albany boxer's life. Downtown Albany development: What’s next?. Updated: 7 hours ago. When you think about Albany, you...
allongeorgia.com
Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl
Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
WALB 10
Tifton middle school students win across the board at the Future Business Leadership Conference
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Eighth Street Middle School in Tifton were in the winning business, while also learning more about business through the National Future Business Leaders of America Leadership (FBLA) Conference. 57 students from the school competed in 24 different events. Out of those students, there were...
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
Gov Kemp: SK on pace for 3K workers
The company has invested more than two and a half billion dollars in Jackson County, cranking out batteries for electric cars and trucks.
WJCL
Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction
JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
WALB 10
Family still mourning death of Ben Hill Co. teenager
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a Ben Hill County teenager is still mourning following his tragic death. Michael Huffman, 15, was killed after he was run over by a truck during a fishing trip in Berrien County. Georgia State Patrol troopers said Huffman was riding on the trunk when he was run over.
Comments / 0