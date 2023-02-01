ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder, SD

KELOLAND TV

Former White River school administrator banned from teaching in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – A former White River school administrator can no longer teach in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked Gayle Cady’s educator certificate. Cady worked for the White River school district for four years. She was the elementary...
WHITE RIVER, SD
kotatv.com

Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A study could push for change on one of the busiest roads. Highway 1416 to Highway 44. The Radar Hill Road study will focus on finding an efficient design for the corridor. The discussion of this study was brought up at the Rapid City Legal...
kotatv.com

Rapid City opens up seasonal jobs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City’s Parks and Recreation Department is now hiring for their parks, swimming pools, and golf courses. Although the nation is experiencing worker shortages, the Roosevelt Swim Center was able to hire enough summer employees. This year, the plan is to bring in more people.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

A logo for the city of Rapid City is in the approval process

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, Feb. 1, the city’s Legal and Finance committee will discuss approving Rapid City’s first-ever logo which was created in an 18-month process. The process began in August of 2021 and the final selection features a bold tri-colored “R-C” emblem along with a...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An issue allegedly shared by several local businesses is now getting the attention of the Rapid City legal and finance committee. During the meeting on Wednesday councilman, Pat Jones brought up an issue that some businesses on Mt. Rushmore Road say they have been facing for a while. Early morning alcohol sales involving homeless people who would later cause an issue for businesses.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Adding incentives to open childcare centers in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Childcare in South Dakota is a $250 million industry, but the state is also losing out on $146 million in work productivity because of the lack of childcare. Finding solutions to South Dakota’s childcare crisis is gaining momentum, but more than 1/3 of South Dakota...
WYOMING STATE
kotatv.com

Neglected Rapid City horses can now be adopted

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday afternoon a Pennington County judge awarded ownership of the 14 horses and two donkeys that were found in early January in northeast Rapid City to Happy Tails Haven. This was done with the agreement of the previous owners of the animals. Anyone wishing to...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota troopers once again staff sobriety checkpoints

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced that there will be 18 sobriety checkpoints across the state in February. The checkpoints will be conducted in 15 counties, including Fall River, Jackson, Lawrence, and Pennington. The specific locations and times are not released. The checkpoints...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Sharing the stories of little-known but significant women in South Dakota history

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wild Bill Hickok, General Custer, and Chief Crazy Horse are all major figures when telling the history of the Black Hills area, but there are hidden stories Joyce Jefferson is bringing to light. For Black History Month, Jefferson will be sharing the story of Betty Blair, whose family was one of the first black families to homestead in South Dakota. She will be sharing the full story at the Rapid City Public Library, but you can get a snippet by watching the interview above.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

kota kevn forecast

RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Very nice over the weekend

RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Where is violent assault most common in Rapid City?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve lived in Rapid City, you’ve likely heard a good deal about ‘Knollwood,’ ‘The Big Three,’ and ‘Surfwood,’ all terms referring to a small area of the city between Surfwood Drive and Knollwood Drive that has been continuously plagued by violent crime. While that area does suffer from a crime problem, it’s not the only part of Rapid City that does.
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Judging by some bills, South Dakota must have no real problems left to solve

Everything is OK in South Dakota. We’ve taken care of all our problems, big and small. We’re on the right track and no one can stop us now. Cynics who read the above paragraph and don’t believe it should direct their attention to the Jan. 25 meeting of the House State Affairs Committee. During that […] The post Judging by some bills, South Dakota must have no real problems left to solve appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
capcity.news

F.E. Warren Air Force Base cancels 2023 air show

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 90th Missile Wing has canceled the 2023 Wings Over Warren air show due to a loss of support from the headline act on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team determined that performing in Cheyenne carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.
CHEYENNE, WY

