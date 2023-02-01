Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
NBA Star Gets Historic Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Superstar Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Trade Talk
“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell told reporters. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. “There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”
Yardbarker
Exploring possible trade destinations for Nuggets' Bones Hyland
"We're a championship team." That's what Nuggets guard Jamal Murray said, as part of a larger answer about the team's prospects after Thursday night's 134-117 win over the Golden State Warriors. Murray was a big part of the win, scoring 33 points (9-of-12 from two, 3-of-11 from three), dishing out 8 assists and grabbing 5 rebounds in a little over 30 minutes.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook's Brother Likes Tweets Against LeBron James And The Lakers
After Kyrie Irving shockingly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, every team linked with the point guard resurfaced, especially the Los Angeles Lakers. They couldn't get a trade done in the 2022 offseason, but the desire to land Irving remained untouched. The new developments involving the Australian-born player have...
Yardbarker
Cavs Registering ‘Very Strong Interest’ in Blazers’ Josh Hart
This is the second such indication that the Cavs have an interest in Hart, as we relayed the first here. Both Hart and center Jusuf Nurkic are reportedly available ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. In fact, the Blazers are said to be in buyer’s mode. Meanwhile, the Cavs...
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes settles Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the precipice of all-time NFL greatness. He is the latest to weigh in on a debate that has raged in the NBA for several years: Who is basketball’s greatest of all time (GOAT)?. Battle lines were drawn in this conversation long...
Yardbarker
Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about one thing in extension talks with Nets
We now have a better idea of why things went south (again) between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Word broke on Friday that the Nets All-Star guard Irving has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The news comes after Irving reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nets.
Yardbarker
Bucks, Nets Eyeing Trade For Wizards’ Will Barton
This NBA offseason the Washington Wizards made a trade with the Denver Nuggets that many people thought would help balance out their roster. They traded Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith in exchange for Monte Morris and Will Barton. In search of help at the point guard position and ball-handlers, this...
Insider reveals reason behind Kyrie Irving's trade request from Nets
On Friday, Kyrie Irving set the NBA world into a frenzy after news broke that the eight-time All-Star had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. NBA insider Chris Haynes provided some clarity to the situation, revealing the reason why Irving wants out of Brooklyn. According to Haynes, Irving felt...
Yardbarker
“They might say, ‘Daddy, you’re boring. You're lame!’” - Giannis Antetokounmpo is making sure his kids would watch his highlight reels
Putting up one spectacular performance after another, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been nothing short of impressive for the Milwaukee Bucks halfway through the NBA season. After yet another dominant performance in Milwaukee's 135-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, the bull-strong forward revealed the reason behind his recent offensive onslaught.
Yardbarker
Jason Kidd Drops Truth Bomb On LeBron James As He Closes In On All-Time Scoring Record
With a total of 38,387 points scored in the NBA, LeBron James stands on the verge of making NBA history. Currently, he is sitting just 63 points away from surpassing Kareem on the NBA's All-Time scoring list. It's a huge milestone for James and a major moment in sports history...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Reacts With One Emoji To Potential Reunion With LeBron James In Los Angeles
Kyrie Irving's simple response to Tristan Thompson fueled speculations that the former is keen to reunite with LeBron James. The point guard sent shockwaves after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams interested in his services. The news of him wanting out was reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania saying that he intended to be moved before the trade deadline or he would leave in free agency in July.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Trade Deadline Strategy
Don’t Expect the Boston Bruins To Grab Major Headlines At The Trade Deadline. Host: We have talked about Maple Leafs and what they are going to do at the deadline but what about the Boston Bruins? Do they go big game hunting? You think they are looking for a real impact piece because this team has been flawless all year long. So what do you think they are trying to do?
Yardbarker
Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving posts cryptic tweet before trade request
NBA All-Star guard Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets couldn’t agree on an extension. So, the inevitable has arrived sooner than in summer. Irving wanted to move from his hometown team Nets, with less than a week left before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, according to multiple reports. The...
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Spotted With A New Girlfriend Last Night
Ben Simmons keeps making moves off the court, even though his last relationship didn't end the best way. The Brooklyn Nets superstar is a player on and off the court, and every now and then we realize that he's really good at both games (or at least he used to be).
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Shares The Story Of When He Went To Buy Drinks For The Dream Team And Missed Mike Tyson's 20-Second Fight
Charles Barkley has incredible stories from his active days, as he starred in many moments, funny and serious. The Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers legend collected a lot of these stories and recently shared some of them with his unique style. During a recent appearance on Showtime's "All the Smoke,"...
Comments / 0