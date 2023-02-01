President Joe Biden ends January with a 43% approval rating, same as last month

At the end of January, approval polling averages showed President Joe Biden (D) at 43% approval. Fifty-two percent of voters disapproved of his performance.

He held a 44% approval rating at the start of 2022. Throughout January, Biden’s approval rating has remained at either 43% or 44%. The lowest approval rating he’s received is 38%, last seen on July 27, 2022. The highest approval rating Biden has received is 55%, last seen on May 26, 2021.

After the first month of the 118th Congress, congressional approval was at 27% and disapproval was at 58%. The highest approval rating the 117th Congress received was 36%, last seen on July 16, 2021, and the lowest approval rating it received was 14%, last seen on January 26, 2022.

At this time during the Trump administration, presidential approval was two points lower at 41%, and congressional approval was nine points lower at 18%.

Ballotpedia’s polling index takes the average of polls conducted over the last thirty days to calculate presidential and congressional approval ratings. We average the results and show all polling results side-by-side because we believe that paints a clearer picture of public opinion than any individual poll can provide. The data is updated daily as new polling results are published.