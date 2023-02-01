Read full article on original website
george
2d ago
now i wonder how many men will spike a womans drink to end a pregnancy.. oh yeah its coming. it will be abused.
Related
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Two Virginia women charged for interrupting Supreme Court during Roe overturn protest
Three women, including two from Virginia, who interrupted oral arguments inside the United States Supreme Court to protest the overturn of Roe v. Wade, have each pleaded guilty to a federal crime.
At private school, I saw the arrogance of those ‘born to rule’
Reading the article by Kalwant Bhopal and Martin Myers (Elite universities aren’t hotbeds of ‘wokery’: our research shows they’re rife with racism and classism, 30 January) took me back 77 years to when I was an 11-year-old pupil at Haberdashers’ Aske’s school for girls in Acton, which was then a direct grant school, meaning some places were free and others were paid for. I was one of a handful of girls who were awarded a free place as a result of good performance in the 11-plus examination, courtesy of Middlesex county council.
Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian museum in DC over pro-life beanies
12 Catholic school students and their chaperones were removed from The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum after refusing to remove their pro-life beanies.
Bill to provide free school meals for all students could deny schools critical state, federal funding
A bill in the Minnesota House would pay for all school meals for all students, but some in district leadership worry that funding tied to how many students qualify for free or reduced meals could be in peril as a result.
Daily Lobo
House Bill 134 seeks to place free menstrual products in public schools
A bill seeking to create menstrual equity in schools by providing free menstrual hygiene products in New Mexico public schools will be introduced on Monday, Jan. 30: House Bill 134, titled “Menstrual Products in School Bathrooms.” The bill is sponsored by Reps. Christine Trujillo and Kristina Ortez and will be introduced first to the House education committee with a proposed budget of $3 million.
Academics revising the AP African American studies course insist they won't cave to pressure from Ron DeSantis
The College Board is set to release a revised framework Wednesday for an Advanced Placement African American studies course that was thrust into the national spotlight after Florida rejected it for allegedly having a left-wing bias. Shortly after Florida's decision, the College Board, a nonprofit that oversees the AP program,...
KATV
AR House Committee passes SB43 bill restricting drag shows, now it goes to entire House
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State House Committee on City, County, and Local Affairs passed a bill restricting drag shows out of committee. It now goes to the Arkansas House of Representatives. Senate Bill 43 would classify drag performances as adult-oriented businesses, putting them in the same category...
CNBC
Washington D.C.'s free bus bill becomes law as zero-fare transit systems take off
Washington, D.C., has enacted a zero-fare bus bill into law. The policy eliminates the $2 fare for all the city's buses starting this summer. It is the largest city to institute a fare-free transit system and part of a growing movement nationwide. Washington, D.C., has enacted a zero-fare bus bill...
Washington Examiner
Biden administration moves to rescind moral exemptions for birth control mandate
The Biden administration is aiming to end a Trump-era rule that gave employers more flexibility in declining to offer birth control coverage on moral grounds, allowing easier access to birth control for women based on the Affordable Care Act. The departments of Health and Human Services and Treasury proposed a...
Bipartisan bill allows undocumented Indiana students pay resident tuition for college
Undocumented and underdocumented high school graduates without legal resident status would qualify for the same tuition rate as their classmates under a proposed legislation
The end of a pandemic-era boost to SNAP benefits is compounding the burden low-income households already face
A pandemic-era boost to the funds low-income households receive to buy groceries is ending, setting the stage for a potential rise in food insecurity. For nearly three years, an emergency allotment has provided households that participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, with at least $95 extra per month to spend on food.
NBC News
