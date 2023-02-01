ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

‘Dr. Phil’ coming to an end after 21 seasons: ‘I have been blessed’

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mMNUX_0kYCiovn00

“Dr. Phil” is coming to an end after more than two decades on the air.

Phillip McGraw announced to Variety on Tuesday that his daytime show will wrap up this spring after 21 seasons.

“I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” the host, 71, told the outlet.

“With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”

However, CBS Media Ventures claimed Dr. Phil won’t be off the air for long.

In a statement, the company announced that McGraw “plans to announce a strategic prime-time partnership, scheduled for an early 2024 launch.”

McGraw’s departure marks the end of an era for daytime television, following other big stars such as Ellen Degeneres, Wendy Williams and Oprah Winfrey — who gave Dr.Phil his start in the ’90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebG0m_0kYCiovn00
The show has come under fire over the last couple of years.
Getty Images

The beloved talk show host’s decision to end the show comes less than one year after a dozen former — and current — staffers spoke out about the allegedly “traumatizing” environment on set.

“Everyone was just pretty miserable. You would walk into the building and there was just a palpable dread and anxiety,” one ex-employee claimed to BuzzFeed News . “’Dr. Phil’ — the show about mental health where everybody who works on it has terrible mental health because our work conditions were really bad.”

Others claimed they had “nightmares” about going to work, while another group of staffers defended the TV icon, saying the “intense” atmosphere was “always professional.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z3Rrz_0kYCiovn00
Dr. Phil got his start in the industry in the ’90s alongside Oprah Winfrey.
Instagram/drphil

While none of the tales directly implied McGraw was to blame for the “negative environment,”  his attorney, H. Patrick Morris, “categorically denie[d]” all the allegations.

Despite the controversy, “Dr.Phil” was the most watched daytime syndicated talk show for nearly a decade up until last year. Although it lost its crown to “Live! With Kelly and Ryan,” the show was still averaging 2 million viewers per episode in its now-final season.

Comments / 1

Related
People

Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'

The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2!  Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
Page Six

NeNe Leakes addresses son Brentt’s sexuality after he seemingly comes out as gay

NeNe Leakes set the record straight — no pun intended — after her son Brentt seemingly came out as gay. “Brentt is not gay,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said during a “Breakfast Club” interview Monday. “Not to my knowledge.” Leakes, 55, shared that she spoke with the 23-year-old on the phone after receiving calls from friends who were “concerned” about his TikTok video on Saturday. “He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,'” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ “And he...
soapoperanetwork.com

RUMOR REPORT: ‘The Rachael Ray Show’ to Conclude After 17 Seasons

Page Six reports that after 17 seasons in syndication, “The Rachael Ray Show” is on the “chopping block” and will likely conclude its run this season. Citing TV insiders, the publication’s sources say of the Rachael Ray hosted talker, “Her show is ending. This will be the last season.” Another source notes they wouldn’t be surprised if this were the show’s last season because “it hasn’t been doing well for a while. It’s easy to forget that it’s even on.”
People

Call Me Kat Taps Another Sitcom Favorite to Step into Late Star Leslie Jordan's Role at the Cat Café

Three months after Call Me Kat began to grieve the loss of Jordan, who died on Oct. 24 of a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," the the FOX sitcom has revealed who will join the show in a similar role Leslie Jordan's last appearance on Call Me Kat aired last month, but the show waited a beat to reveal how it would move ahead to fill the space left by his character Phil. On Thursday, it was announced that 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer is joining the show as Gideon, the new hire...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”

Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
People

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Has Moved Home — And Warn Her It's 'Freaky Week'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were co-hosting Live! With Kelly and Ryan when they issued their warning to their 21-year-old daughter Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have had one of their baby birds return to the nest. The enthusiastic empty nesters discussed an update to their living situation on Live! With Kelly and Ryan Monday, where they revealed daughter Lola, 21, is back to living at home after spending a semester abroad. "We got away this week, which was great. But Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home — what was it last week?...
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Suffers Big Career Setback

Justin Theroux is out of a gig. Deadline reports Apple TV's The Mosquito Coast has not been renewed for a third season. The decision comes just two weeks after the explosive season 2 finale aired. The series is loosely based on Paul Theroux's bestselling 1981 novel of the same title. The show stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, and focuses on Allie Fox (Theroux), a genius inventor and stubborn idealist who forces his family on a dangerous journey to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen. The first two seasons remain available on the streaming platform.
Page Six

Tom Brady posts photos of exes Gisele Bündchen, Bridget Moynahan after retiring

Tom Brady shared several sweet snaps featuring exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan after revealing he’s retiring from football “for good.” The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback followed up his emotional Instagram announcement Wednesday with photos from his 23 years on the field — two of which included his ex-wife. One picture showed Brady and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel with son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, as well as his and Moynahan’s 15-year-old son Jack. Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, smiled from ear to ear in the family photo, which was taken after the athlete’s team won the 2021 Super Bowl. The second...
TAMPA, FL
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
Page Six

Kylie Jenner honors son Aire’s 1st birthday with never-before-seen videos

Kylie Jenner celebrated her and Travis Scott’s 1-year-old son’s birthday with an adorable Instagram tribute on Thursday. “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars,” the reality star captioned a montage of throwback videos. “best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. “mommy loves you,” she continued. “happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.” The footage showed Aire smiling during beach trips, car rides and more. Kim Kardashian also honored the little one, posting an Instagram Story photo of “sweet Aire” with her 5-year-old daughter, Chicago. “The cousins just adore you and can’t wait to always play with you,”...
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Reveals What Happened to Donna Pinciotti After 'That '70s Show'

"Hot Donna" is back, much to That '70s Show fans' excitement. Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) returns for Netflix's just-released sequel show That '90s Show, and fans get an update on what exactly has been happening with her life in the meantime. When we last saw Donna, she had just reunited with high school sweetheart Eric Forman (Topher Grace) on New Year's Eve 1979. But what happened next?
Page Six

Page Six

172K+
Followers
20K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy