Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed LocationJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Judge Kako Yoshimura of Japan Visits Middlesex VicinageMorristown MinuteNew Brunswick, NJ
tapinto.net
Somerset County: Monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-Off Events on Feb. 4
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ -- Get ready! Somerset County is hosting the monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-off events on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Bridgewater and Hillsborough. Residents can bring recyclables such as newspapers, junk mail and other acceptable items to the First Saturday of the Month Drop-off on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Somerset County Recycling Center, located at 40 Polhemus Lane, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
tapinto.net
Swimming; Madison Swimming Defeats Hanover Park
MADISON, NJ - Madison boys and girls swimming were in action yesterday against Hanover Parks. The boys (4-4) defeated Hanover Park, 87-82. The winners include:. Owen Weller, Anuthra Abeysinghe, Spencer Rosenbaum, Jacques Chemaly in the 200 MR. Abeysinghe placed first in the 100 breast and 200 free. Kaden Chou in...
tapinto.net
Girl's on the Run Coaches Get Training for 2023 Season
SPARTA, NJ – The 2023 season of Girls on the Run has begun. The coaches had their first information meeting on Saturday where 19 new coaches from across four counties in Northern New Jersey learned about the program that is expected to serve more than 400 girls this season, according to Council Director Maureen Dykstra.
tapinto.net
Boys Basketball: Greater Middlesex Conference Seeds Announced
WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Colonia High’s Patriots are seeded second in the Greater Middlesex Conference boys basketball tournament, which gets under way with preliminary rounds this weekend. The No. 1 seed went to the St. Thomas Aquinas Trojans. That Edison high school (formerly Biship Ahr) has defeated Colonia twice...
tapinto.net
Sparta Boys Basketballs Defeats Newton on 2023 Senior Night
SPARTA, NJ - After honoring the team’s senior players and statisticians and student singing group Shacapella presenting the National Anthem, the Spartans when on to beat the Newton Braves 61-33. Sparta started the game hot with the first seven goal coming from three-point range with the first quarter ending 21-7. Eleven Spartans put points on the board with John Cristillo leading the effort with 11 including three 3’s.
tapinto.net
Home of the Week: 30 Old Farmhouse Rd Long Hill Twp., NJ 07946
30 Old Farmhouse Road in Long Hill, with an open house this Sunday 2/5 from 2-4 pm. This home provides one-level living in spades with 13 rooms, including 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths. The centerpiece is the chef’s kitchen with a breakfast bar, center island, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Right off the kitchen is the family room with a gas fireplace and sliding door access to the patio and in-ground saltwater pool. You’ll also find the primary suite has some lovely perks, including a custom, walk-in closet and heated floors in the bathroom.
tapinto.net
Bona Alum Connor Grey Invited to Mets' Spring Training
The New York Mets have invited Connor Grey, a former pitcher for St. Bonaventure University, to their spring training camp. The team announced Thursday it had invited 15 players, including six pitchers. The Mets' spring training schedule begins Feb. 25. The Mets signed Grey to a minor-league contract Jan. 11.
tapinto.net
Broken Utility Pole Disrupts Traffic on Sparta Avenue this Afternoon
SPARTA, NJ – A car crashed into a utility pole on Sparta Avenue near Upper Lake Plaza in front of the toy shop by Our Lady of the Lake, causing it to snap in half. Police and fire department personnel are on the scene and traffic and traffic signals in the area are affected.
tapinto.net
New Jersey’s Own Tahaad Pettiford Commits to Auburn University
New Jersey, a state that is rich with producing basketball talent, just continued its history when Tahaad Pettiford announced to the world that he would commit to Auburn University. With Kentucky, Kansas, UConn, Ole Miss, and Seton Hall also being a part of his top schools list, Pettiford chose Bruce...
tapinto.net
Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Ranked #8 in Florida
PARKLAND, FL- The Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Team's spectacular season continues after winning the District Championship this week. The MSD Girls, who are 14-1-1 on the season, are on to the Regional Tournament next week. Additionally, they are now ranked as the 8th best large school, or 7A school, in Florida by the Florida State High School Association.
tapinto.net
Pick-Up Truck Veers Off Hillsborough Roadway, Hits Utility Pole
HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - The driver of a pick-up truck veered off New Centre Road Thursday afternoon and struck a utility pole, according to Township Police Sgt. Jack Howard. Police were called to the accident scene at 2:06 p.m., where the truck was overturned on the roadeay alongside a utility pole.
tapinto.net
Is it True? Will Noncompete Agreements Soon Be a Thing of the Past?
Just days after the champagne was gone and the noisemakers put away, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the proposal of a new rule that would prohibit employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers. Yes, you read that correctly. The rule’s purpose is to ban all non-compete agreements. As is often the case, however, the devil is in the details and how this will eventually play out for NJ employers remains to be seen.
tapinto.net
Under New Law, E-ZPass Will Now Have to Check Customer Accounts Prior to Issuing Violations
NEW JERSEY- A new law (S-646/A-823) signed by Governor Murphy on February 2, will now require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and South Jersey Transportation Authority to check the E-ZPass database before sending a violation notice in the mail. Under the new law, motorists traveling on the NJ Turnpike, the...
tapinto.net
New Jersey Native, Global Humanitarian Killed Evacuating Civilians in Ukraine
BAKHMUT, UKRAINE -- Pete Reed, a New Jersey native who traveled to the most dangerous corners of the world to help others, was killed on February 2 when the vehicle he was in while assisting Ukrainians escape the heavy shelling of Bakhmut, was hit a Russian artillery. Reed graduated from...
