Tony Max Kashon, 82, formerly of Crawfordsville, passed Jan. 29, 2023, in Morgantown, West Virginia. Tony was born April 14, 1940, at Mecca, to Oscar and Bessie Kashon. After graduating from Mecca High School in 1958 he moved to Crawfordsville and worked at RR Donnelley & Sons until his retirement in 2002. During his retirement he worked for Wabash College in the art department. His hobbies included gardening, woodworking and carving. Tony was also known affectionately as NONNO the clown at festivals, parades, and parties for many years before retiring his beloved persona.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO