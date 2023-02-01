Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Chargers battle, but fall to Bison
OXFORD - North Montgomery had one of their best shooting nights of the season at Benton Central Thursday night. The problem the Chargers bad was not enough shots as the Chargers fell 49-40. ]. The Bison had 49 attempts compared to North’s 33. North (5-13) connected on 15 of 33...
Journal Review
Mustangs edge out Trojans in Bi-county re-match
COV 8 10 6 8 - 32 FC 6 15 6 10 - 37 Covington (10-10 3-2 WRC) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Duncan Keller 0-4 0-0 0, Karver Fye 1-1 0-0 2, Coye Ferguson 0-5 0-0 0, Austin Stein 8-14 3-4 22, Curt Slider 2-2 0-0 4, Landon Herzog 0-2 1-4 1, Urban Roarks 0-1 0-0 0, Dane Gerling 1-3 0-0 3; Totals 12-29 4-8 32.
Journal Review
Ward’s late three lifts Mounties over Bruins
SM 13 18 5 15 - 51 Tri-West (8-10, 1-4 SAC): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Grant Oldham 2-7 3-3 9 Drew Miller 1-9 2-3 4 Ian Rench 2-3 0-2 5 Max Robertson 6-16 0-0 12 Jimmy Sorgi 1-1 0-0 3 Isaiah Yarber 1-1 0-0 2 Wes Ward 5-7 1-1 11 Landon Gardner 1-4 0-0 2 Karan Deep 0-0 0-0 0 Griffin Cole 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 6-9 48.
Journal Review
Mustangs survive and advance in sectional opener
FC 4 12 10 14 - 40 North Vermillion (9-15) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: , B. Dunham 2-4 0-0 4, Ellis 2-7 3-4 7, Pollard 0-2 0-0 0, Pearman 2-3 1-2 5, Brown 1-3 1-3 3, Thompson 0-3 0-0 0, K. Dunham 0-3 0-0 0, C. Dunham 2-5 0-2 4. Totals 13-38 5-11 32.
Journal Review
Frank Ray Keeton
Frank Ray Keeton, 72, of Roachdale went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 24, 2023, while visiting a close elk farming friend. He was born Dec. 17, 1950, at Monticello, Kentucky. Frank was a flooring installer for over six decades. In June 1990, he and his wife, Linda...
Journal Review
Jean Elizabeth McAninch
Jean Elizabeth McAninch, 84, of Monticello passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Mulberry Health. She was born Oct. 28, 1938, at Ipswich, England, to the late William and Charlotte (Saddler) Polley. On Feb. 16, 1957, she married Merrill McAninch in Ipswich, England, and would have been married for 65...
Journal Review
Lonnie Herbert Shelton
Lonnie Herbert Shelton, 82, of Crawfordsville passed away Jan. 31, 2023, at Indianapolis. He was born April 21, 1940, at Crawfordsville, to Clifton and Minnie (Nance) Shelton. Lonnie married the love of his life, June Kay Fields, on Sept. 9, 1960, at Corinth, Mississippi. Lonnie proudly served in the United...
Journal Review
McGrady named to Butler Dean’s List
Cathleen McGrady, daughter of Gary and Tina McGrady of Hillsboro, earned a 4.0 grade point average during the fall 2022 semester at Butler University, Indianapolis, and has been named to the Dean’s List. She is a freshman studying psychology in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. The Dean’s...
Journal Review
Lois P. Kochell
Lois P. (Salts) Kochell, 90, formerly of Mellott and had been residing in Whitlock Place, Crawfordsville, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Whitlock Place. Lois was born March 6, 1932, at home, near Marshfield in Warren County, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late William Dewey and Dorothy Irene (Butler) Salts. She was raised in Covington, graduating from Covington High School in 1950. She later moved to Mellott in 1964 until just recently moving to Crawfordsville.
Journal Review
Mark Joseph Millbern
Mark Joseph Millbern, 66, passed away Monday afternoon, Jan. 30, 2023, at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville. Mark worked for Crawford Industries for over 30 years, where he served as a supervisor across several different areas and shifts, eventually progressing to production supervisor. He was a graduate of North Montgomery High School (1975) and Tri State University (1979). An avid basketball fan and accomplished high school and collegiate player, Mark was inducted into the Montgomery County Basketball Hall of Fame.
Journal Review
Tony Max Kashon
Tony Max Kashon, 82, formerly of Crawfordsville, passed Jan. 29, 2023, in Morgantown, West Virginia. Tony was born April 14, 1940, at Mecca, to Oscar and Bessie Kashon. After graduating from Mecca High School in 1958 he moved to Crawfordsville and worked at RR Donnelley & Sons until his retirement in 2002. During his retirement he worked for Wabash College in the art department. His hobbies included gardening, woodworking and carving. Tony was also known affectionately as NONNO the clown at festivals, parades, and parties for many years before retiring his beloved persona.
Journal Review
Robert I. Burgner Jr.
Robert I. Burgner Jr., 85, of Veedersburg passed away at 2:15 p.m. ET Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at OSF Healthcare in Danville, Illinois. Robert, also known as Bob or Bud to some, was born May 29, 1937, at Crawfordsville, the son of Robert I. Burgner Sr. and Charlotte Hetfield (Schwin) Burgner. He married Donna Marie Hunt on Nov. 24, 1963, at Indianapolis.
Journal Review
Hodges celebrates 25 years at Raybestos
Waynetta Hodges will celebrate 25 years of service with Raybestos Powertrain today. She started with Raybestos in 1998. She has held the positions of materials coordinator, inventory control supervisor and currently holds the position of materials manager. Her brother-in-law, Andy Emberton and niece, Christine Emberton, are also employed with Raybestos...
Journal Review
Local Record: Feb. 3, 2023
• Cory Eugene Myers, 35, Dana, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated - endangerment, operating a vehicle while intoxicated - by controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and public intoxication — 8:17 p.m. Wednesday. • Animal complaint in the...
Journal Review
Board resets hearing on West Market home
Action on a deteriorated property on the west side of Crawfordsville will have to wait. The Crawfordsville Board of Public Works & Safety heard a report Wednesday from city attorney Kent Minnette during a public hearing on the multiple family residence at 1100 W. Market St. Crawfordsville Code Enforcement Officer...
Journal Review
Harshbarger celebrates 30 years at HHSB
Hoosier Heartland State Bank is proud to recognize Tammy Harshbarger, vice president of ag and commercial lending, for 30 years with the bank. Harshbarger has been in banking for approximately 40 years. She began her career with HHSB in 1993 as a loan officer at the New Ross branch before being promoted to her current position.
Journal Review
City announces official new brand
The City of Crawfordsville has announced its official new brand, including a fresh seal, logo and tagline, allowing the city to better market itself and engage with the community and its visitors. The seal is a modern dedication to the historical General Lew Wallace Study & Museum, the logo reflects...
Journal Review
Untapped Potential: Section 202 housing for seniors
Crawfordsville is one of many small towns struggling with the housing crisis. Our League of Women Voters Economic Health team members keep asking, “What about housing?” because we have almost no options for homeless men, a shortage of affordable rental units for low-income earners, too few options for first-time home buyers, a struggle to draw developers for new builds, and affordable housing for seniors. 2022’s Federal Spending Bill set aside millions to expand non-profit, supportive housing for seniors, a HUD program called Section 202 Housing.
Journal Review
CFD staff, Good Samaritans recognized for life-saving efforts
Dave Williamson and Ashley Shiraz exchanged an embrace Wednesday in the council chambers at the Crawfordsville Municipal Building. That hug celebrated a reunion from Nov. 8, 2022. Shiraz was one of 15 local heroes honored for two lifesaving instances late last year. The awards were presented by Kraig Kinney, Director...
Journal Review
Dusk to Dawn offers many upcoming events
Ahh, February ... The month we think about love as we celebrate Valentine’s Day. It may also be a month to reflect on those we have loved who are no longer with us. What do we do with all that love, loss and grief?. Many counselors and therapists recommend...
