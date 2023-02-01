Read full article on original website
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Intruder at Montville High School ArrestedMorristown MinuteMontville, NJ
5 of Our Favorite Sushi Restaurants in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerNutley, NJ
A man has been charged with firebombing a synagogue in New JerseyAFmitrynewsBloomfield, NJ
Attempted Firebombing at Bloomfield Synagogue: Suspect Taken into CustodyChristopher ShanksBloomfield, NJ
tapinto.net
New Jersey’s Own Tahaad Pettiford Commits to Auburn University
New Jersey, a state that is rich with producing basketball talent, just continued its history when Tahaad Pettiford announced to the world that he would commit to Auburn University. With Kentucky, Kansas, UConn, Ole Miss, and Seton Hall also being a part of his top schools list, Pettiford chose Bruce...
tapinto.net
Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Ranked #8 in Florida
PARKLAND, FL- The Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Team's spectacular season continues after winning the District Championship this week. The MSD Girls, who are 14-1-1 on the season, are on to the Regional Tournament next week. Additionally, they are now ranked as the 8th best large school, or 7A school, in Florida by the Florida State High School Association.
tapinto.net
Broken Utility Pole Disrupts Traffic on Sparta Avenue this Afternoon
SPARTA, NJ – A car crashed into a utility pole on Sparta Avenue near Upper Lake Plaza in front of the toy shop by Our Lady of the Lake, causing it to snap in half. Police and fire department personnel are on the scene and traffic and traffic signals in the area are affected.
tapinto.net
Hillsborough High School Students Receive Regional Recognition
MONROE, NJ - Eight Hillsborough High School students performed with the Central New Jersey Music Educators Association Region I Treble and Mixed Choirs at Monroe Township High School on Sunday, Jan. 28. Representing schools from all over Central New Jersey, students were selected from a pool of 376 applicants after...
tapinto.net
East Orange YMCA Launching Annual Support Campaign with Community Impact Celebration on Feb. 9
EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange YMCA is launching its fundraising campaign and inviting the community to get involved by attending a kick-off event on Thursday, Feb. 9, 7-8 p.m., at the Y, 159 N. Munn Ave., East Orange in the Turrell Gym Community Room. The Y’s Annual Support Campaign makes it possible for all children and adults in the community to access vital programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
tapinto.net
Sparta Police: Rollover Gets Driver DWI Charges
SPARTA, NJ – A Sparta resident was not injured but faces drunk driving charges after rolling his car on Edison Road. Sparta Police Officer Mike Poon went to the scene of the accident on January 24 around 7:30 p.m. to find the driver Michael Delaney, 25, lying on the ground on the side of the road, police said.
tapinto.net
Sparta's Environmental Commission Swears In New Members at 2023 Reorganization Meeting
SPARTA, NJ - The Environmental Commission of Township is pleased to share that the annual reorganization meeting held on January 12, 2023 established a full roster of volunteer members. The following adjustments were made to commission members:. Kristine Rogers was sworn in an alternate member;. Christine Dunbar was sworn in...
tapinto.net
Pick-Up Truck Veers Off Hillsborough Roadway, Hits Utility Pole
HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - The driver of a pick-up truck veered off New Centre Road Thursday afternoon and struck a utility pole, according to Township Police Sgt. Jack Howard. Police were called to the accident scene at 2:06 p.m., where the truck was overturned on the roadeay alongside a utility pole.
tapinto.net
NWS Issues Wind Chill Advisory for Greater Olean Area
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind chill advisory for Cattaraugus, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario and Allegany counties. The advisory takes effect at 4 a.m. Friday and will remain in place until 10 a.m. Saturday. "New Yorkers across the state will experience dangerously cold temperatures and life-threatening wind chills...
tapinto.net
Is it True? Will Noncompete Agreements Soon Be a Thing of the Past?
Just days after the champagne was gone and the noisemakers put away, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the proposal of a new rule that would prohibit employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers. Yes, you read that correctly. The rule’s purpose is to ban all non-compete agreements. As is often the case, however, the devil is in the details and how this will eventually play out for NJ employers remains to be seen.
