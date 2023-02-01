ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tapinto.net

New Jersey’s Own Tahaad Pettiford Commits to Auburn University

New Jersey, a state that is rich with producing basketball talent, just continued its history when Tahaad Pettiford announced to the world that he would commit to Auburn University. With Kentucky, Kansas, UConn, Ole Miss, and Seton Hall also being a part of his top schools list, Pettiford chose Bruce...
AUBURN, AL
tapinto.net

Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Ranked #8 in Florida

PARKLAND, FL- The Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Team's spectacular season continues after winning the District Championship this week. The MSD Girls, who are 14-1-1 on the season, are on to the Regional Tournament next week. Additionally, they are now ranked as the 8th best large school, or 7A school, in Florida by the Florida State High School Association.
PARKLAND, FL
tapinto.net

Hillsborough High School Students Receive Regional Recognition

MONROE, NJ - Eight Hillsborough High School students performed with the Central New Jersey Music Educators Association Region I Treble and Mixed Choirs at Monroe Township High School on Sunday, Jan. 28. Representing schools from all over Central New Jersey, students were selected from a pool of 376 applicants after...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
tapinto.net

East Orange YMCA Launching Annual Support Campaign with Community Impact Celebration on Feb. 9

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange YMCA is launching its fundraising campaign and inviting the community to get involved by attending a kick-off event on Thursday, Feb. 9, 7-8 p.m., at the Y, 159 N. Munn Ave., East Orange in the Turrell Gym Community Room. The Y’s Annual Support Campaign makes it possible for all children and adults in the community to access vital programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
tapinto.net

Sparta Police: Rollover Gets Driver DWI Charges

SPARTA, NJ – A Sparta resident was not injured but faces drunk driving charges after rolling his car on Edison Road. Sparta Police Officer Mike Poon went to the scene of the accident on January 24 around 7:30 p.m. to find the driver Michael Delaney, 25, lying on the ground on the side of the road, police said.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
tapinto.net

NWS Issues Wind Chill Advisory for Greater Olean Area

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind chill advisory for Cattaraugus, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario and Allegany counties. The advisory takes effect at 4 a.m. Friday and will remain in place until 10 a.m. Saturday. "New Yorkers across the state will experience dangerously cold temperatures and life-threatening wind chills...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
tapinto.net

Is it True? Will Noncompete Agreements Soon Be a Thing of the Past?

Just days after the champagne was gone and the noisemakers put away, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the proposal of a new rule that would prohibit employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers. Yes, you read that correctly. The rule’s purpose is to ban all non-compete agreements. As is often the case, however, the devil is in the details and how this will eventually play out for NJ employers remains to be seen.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy