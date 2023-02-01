Read full article on original website
Winter weather in North Texas: Beautiful ice photos
The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun...
Groundhog? Here’s The Real East Texas Forecast for 6 More Weeks
The Groundhog is Cute and All, But... Punxsutawney Phil may be furry, cuddly, and charming (as far as rodents go), but the boy is not much for forecasting accuracy. When it comes to his powers of winter prognostication, that old woodchuck should stick to chucking wood, if he could chuck wood.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Ice storm abates while all eyes on Punxsutawney Phil
Start your day with the latest weather news – Temperatures are forecast to slowly warm above freezing in Texas and the mid-South later Thursday, eventually bringing a merciful end to the days-long ice storm. Meanwhile, it's time to check in with Punxsutawney Phil and see what the rest of winter has in store.
KWTX
Hundreds of thousands without power in Texas as winter storm continues
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - More than a quarter-million businesses and households in Central and East Texas did not have power Wednesday morning as a winter storm persisted, immobilizing portions of the state with slick roadways and freezing temperatures. Approximately 258,411 customers, out of about 12.7 million tracked, did not have...
Icy conditions, severe crashes slam Central Texas
With a Winter Storm Warning in effect through early Thursday, icy conditions have cropped up throughout Central Texas, causing slick roadways and crashes along major thoroughfares, highways and local roads.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: TX: SEVERE WX-SLEET BOUNCING OFF ROOFS
fox44news.com
Crews Battle Inclement Weather Across Central Texas
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — The freezing cold and icy weather conditions continue in here Central Texas. TxDot crews and local law enforcement have had their hands full trying to keep the roads safe in these hazardous conditions. Since Sunday night into Monday morning, TxDot crews have been...
KVUE
Bee Cave Bob predicts an early spring
KATY, Texas — Although the majority of the country watches a groundhog predict the timing of the spring season, Texas does things a little different. In our state, everything is bigger and we predict the seasons with a Texas icon: an armadillo. Bee Cave Bob has been predicting the...
KXII.com
How to prepare for potential power outages
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning
This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The freeze has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths on slick roads this week in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. And even as Texas finally began thawing Thursday, a new Artic front from Canada was headed toward the northern U.S. and threatening New England with potentially the coldest weather in decades. Wind chills could dive below minus 50 (minus 45 Celsius). In Austin, city officials compared the damage from fallen trees and iced-over power lines to tornadoes as they came under mounting criticism for slow repairs and shifting timelines to restore power. “We had hoped to make more progress today,“ said Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy. ”And that simply has not happened.”
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
Texas ice storm: More than 400,000 without power Thursday morning
Central Texas is experiencing growing power outages as an ice storm pummels the region.
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
Tips For Quickly Defrosting Frozen Cars During Texas' Icy Weather
Here's how to make your cold mornings move a little quicker.
kokefm.com
Winter Storm Advisory Updates
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for almost all of Central Texas starting Monday morning until around noon on Wednesday. Everyone is advised to stay home and off of the roads as temperatures continue to drop, increasing icing threats. Here is a list of school districts in Central Texas...
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
fox44news.com
Reporting damage from the 2023 Ice Storm
Temple (FOX 44) — Tens of thousands of people in Central Texas lost power this week because of our frigid weather. One of the biggest causes for the electricity disruption is downed trees and branches. The pictures above are from a FOX 44 News viewer in Temple. You can...
Whoa! The Most Extreme Temperatures In The History Of Texas!
Texas is so BIG that we have it all. And, when it comes to the weather, it's the same. Yes, Texas is known for its HOT summers and, we have our share of COLD winters. But, how EXTREME does it get? You might be surprised. Check out the MOST extreme weather temperatures Texas has seen on both sides of this spectrum.
A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways
Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
