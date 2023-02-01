ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus considers reducing Downtown speed limit

By Cierra Johnson
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DBFH1_0kYCgqo700

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Columbus City Councilwoman Lourdes Barroso de Padilla hosted the first public hearing Tuesday on reducing the speed limit throughout Downtown from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.

Proponents of the legislation said it’s part of Vision Zero Columbus, which works to promote safe travel for those walking, biking, or in a motor vehicle.

All of those who spoke during the public comment portion agreed with the proposal to reduce the speed limit, with some saying this is just the first step in making the roads safer.

“When we talk about the safety of our people, we’ve talked about safety in many forms this evening and I think this is just one way for us to address it,” de Padilla said. “This is just one small slice of a very large pie.”

If the legislation passes, a spokesperson with the city’s traffic management division said the installation of 25 mile per hour speed limit signs in the Downtown district would start at the end of February or beginning of March.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Vandals ruin Columbus childcare center’s buses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus childcare center is without its buses after at least three people vandalized them. Indigo Children’s Center usually parks its three buses behind the building. On Thursday, employees watched as they were towed away, damaged by vandals in December. “I don’t even know. I don’t know what was going through […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest

An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Dye6SQ. Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest. An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pelotonia announces schedule, new ride for August weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 2023 Pelotonia Ride Weekend will celebrate its 15th year by unveiling a new event to take place one week prior to its annual weekend. Since 2008, more than one million people in the United States have been diagnosed with cancer that are still living today thanks to the ride that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Redwood proposes 280-unit apartment complex at Addison Farms development in Delaware

DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A multi-building apartment complex that would feature hundreds of units is proposed at a new housing development in Delaware. Northeast Ohio-based Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods received initial approval for its project at the 273-acre Addison Farms development in northwest Delaware. The Delaware Planning Commission...
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio

Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington …. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington school incident. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. 11 p.m. Weather...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shake Shack opening seventh Ohio location

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Shake Shack is opening a new central Ohio location next week, featuring the chain’s first drive-thru in the state. The new location is welcoming guests at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday. Dublin’s Shack marks the chain’s seventh location in Ohio. To celebrate, the first 200 guests […]
DUBLIN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 23 closed south of Columbus

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Linden mural controversy after tenant says design is wrong

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mural painted on the side of a Linden building is causing backlash on social media among community members. The mural is part of the Linden Murals of Empowerment program at Ohio State University, created by local artists with help from Columbus City Schools students. The mural sits on the side […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

OSHA issues $294K in penalties for safety hazards at Morse Road Dollar Tree Store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Citing "repeated" safety violations at a Columbus Dollar Tree store, the federal government Tuesday assessed fines totaling $294,657. “Repeatedly our inspectors find similar hazards at Dollar Tree stores exposing workers to risk of injury from stacked merchandise and blocked aisles and exit ways,” said Occupational Safety and Health Area Director Larry Johnson in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Licking County warming center open Friday night

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force announced the opening of a warming center for anyone seeking a place to get out of the cold tonight in preparation for extremely cold temperatures. The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Licking County will be open as a warming center due to falling […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bus changes coming for Big Walnut school students

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Morning and afternoon routines are changing for some central Ohio families. Starting Wednesday, many bus routes for Big Walnut Local Schools are changing, with the district saying pick up and drop off times are changing, as are some bus stops. “The only way we can continue to provide transportation to all […]
SUNBURY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31

This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 injured in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were shot in Franklinton Thursday morning. Officers responded to a shooting along Dana Drive around 11 a.m. According to police, an adult was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and a juvenile was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus, federal government to fight wage theft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus and the U.S. Department of Labor are partnering together to prevent wage theft. The agreement is the first of its kind between the Department and Columbus and would address an issue that both say is growing in our community. “Really, without this level of cooperation, it’d be […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy