Columbus considers reducing Downtown speed limit

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Columbus City Councilwoman Lourdes Barroso de Padilla hosted the first public hearing Tuesday on reducing the speed limit throughout Downtown from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.

Proponents of the legislation said it’s part of Vision Zero Columbus, which works to promote safe travel for those walking, biking, or in a motor vehicle.

All of those who spoke during the public comment portion agreed with the proposal to reduce the speed limit, with some saying this is just the first step in making the roads safer.

“When we talk about the safety of our people, we’ve talked about safety in many forms this evening and I think this is just one way for us to address it,” de Padilla said. “This is just one small slice of a very large pie.”

If the legislation passes, a spokesperson with the city’s traffic management division said the installation of 25 mile per hour speed limit signs in the Downtown district would start at the end of February or beginning of March.

