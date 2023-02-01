ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Person found dead by firefighters in Pueblo home

By Ashley Eberhardt
 2 days ago

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said the person who was killed in a fatal structure fire on Friday, Jan. 27 was found by firefighters while they attempted to put out the fire.

According to PPD, on Friday, Jan. 27 around 5:30 a.m., police and firefighters with the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) responded to the home in the 1600 block of Palmer Avenue. PPD said when first responders arrived, a home near the back of the property was fully engulfed in fire and smoke.

PPD said multiple resources were used to fight the fire. In the process of trying to extinguish the fire, firefighters found a person dead inside the home. PPD said the Pueblo County Coroner would determine the person’s identity.

PPD is investigating the circumstances of the fire, but said it is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

