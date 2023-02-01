ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (four, zero, nine) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Golden Spike Tower gets 2nd-largest Nebraska Tourism grant statewide

Three North Platte organizations lead west central Nebraska tourism groups or attractions receiving a combined $110,172 in new grants from Nebraska Tourism, the state government’s tourism promotion agency. The Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center’s $45,782 award not only led the region but was also the second-largest grant among...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

'We’re just doing our jobs': Nebraska coaches scour for ability, secure massive 2023 class

LINCOLN — Marcus Satterfield was in the Denver area late last month making the rounds on prospects for the 2024 class when he decided to take a detour. Aurora Regis Jesuit High School wasn’t on his list that day, but the Nebraska offensive coordinator was passing by. So he made an impromptu call to the football coach about a quick visit. Before Satterfield and the Huskers knew it, they were learning about an athletic defensive back with a 10.6-second 100-yard dash time who had somehow fallen between the recruiting cracks.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Cardiac-activity abortion ban bill draws hundreds to Nebraska Capitol

LINCOLN — Proponents and opponents were given three hours each Wednesday to argue over State Sen. Joni Albrecht’s bill aimed at outlawing abortions in Nebraska after an ultrasound detects fetal cardiac activity. Hundreds in an overflow crowd waited hours to testify for two or three minutes to the...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska lands Signing Day commitment from cornerback D’Andre Barnes

Even after a jam-packed early signing period, there was still room for Nebraska football to squeeze in more commitments. Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit cornerback D’Andre Barnes became the final addition to Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class as he announced his commitment to the Huskers on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Virginia group sends postcards critical of proposal to amend term limits

LINCOLN — The ink is barely dry on a proposal to extend state legislative term limits from two four-year terms to three, but a Virginia group is already attacking the idea. The group, called Liberty Initiative Fund, recently mailed hundreds of postcards to constituents of state senators who are supporting a proposed constitutional amendment to extend term limits.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Where Nebraska football's 2023 recruiting class ranks

While Nebraska isn't bringing in the same haul of recruits on Wednesday as it did during December's Early Signing Day, the Huskers have officially announced (via Twitter) the addition of 10 athletes, including two walk-ons. The result has been a rise in Nebraska's rankings across the four major recruiting services.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Before lengthy hearing, Nebraska voter ID requirements amended to include notary's stamp on early ballots

Last November, nearly two-thirds of Nebraskans told their state lawmakers they wanted voters to be required to show a photo ID before casting a ballot. During a marathon hearing on Wednesday, the Legislature’s Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee heard testimony for and against provisions for enacting a voter ID law introduced by sponsors of the ballot initiative.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

10 states mull cross-border rules to tackle teacher shortage

DENVER (AP) — Every Colorado school district, like many across the country, began 2023 understaffed. That's caused classes to be crammed together, school bus routes to shrink, Spanish language courses to get cut from curriculums, and field trips to be nixed. This has prompted lawmakers in Colorado and other...
COLORADO STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Five quick hits from Matt Rhule's Signing Day press conference

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with media for 30 minutes on Signing Day. 1. The get-to-know-you period inside Nebraska football has just begun. Rhule joked that one way he can learn the names of his players is to see the names on the backs of their t-shirts. Rhule has asked players, when they come up to him in the hallway, to introduce themselves for the first couple weeks.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Omaha police officers kill active shooter at west Omaha Target

Omaha police officers fatally shot a gunman at a west Omaha Target store midday Tuesday. Multiple 911 calls alerted police at 11:59 a.m. about an active shooting at the superstore, located at 17810 West Center Road. The gunman, armed with an AR-15 rifle, fired at least six shots, according to...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

LPD requests special prosecutor for second look at GOP headquarters break-in

Nearly seven months after party officials reported a burglary at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters, the Lincoln Police Department is seeking a special prosecutor to take a second look at its investigation into the break-in. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday confirmed that LPD had made the request for...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln police seek special prosecutor to check GOP headquarters probe

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department is asking that a special prosecutor take a second look at the evidence after its officers concluded no crime was committed during an alleged break-in last summer at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters. Police started notifying people of the department’s request this week....
LINCOLN, NE

