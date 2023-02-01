Read full article on original website
Jennings man accused of burglarizing home while with 11 and 12-year-old
A Jennings man has been arrested following a residential burglary in Lake Arthur, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say. Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.
Additional charges added for Jennings man accused in Lake Arthur burglary
Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish officials announced additional charges for a man accused of burglarizing a Lake Arthur home on Jan. 30. Clay Joseph Hebert, 22, of Jennings was initially arrested on two counts of illegal possession of stolen things. He now faces additional charges, including 1...
Suspect sought in Tyler County
A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 2, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 2, 2023. Alayja Kay Salvador, 21, Mesa, AZ: Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug. Tyson Miko Harris Jr., 23,...
$150K of copper stolen from Dequincy warehouse
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - A large amount of copper was stolen from an unoccupied warehouse near the DeQuincy Industrial Airpark, authorities said. The amount of stolen wire - and the damage done to remove the wire - is estimated to be more than $150,000, though that may be a low estimate, according to Major Jerry Bell, chief of detectives with the DeQuincy Police Department.
Jennings nanny charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile
A 20-year-old nanny was arrested and charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile in her care, authorities said.
Jennings man arrested after side-by-side, generators, guns stolen from Lake Arthur home
Lake Arthur, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man is jailed and other arrests are expected after generators, firearms, a Honda side-by-side vehicle and other items were stolen from a home on Hwy 3056 in Lake Arthur Monday, authorities say. Jeff Davis Parish deputies found the side-by-side on St. Gertrude Road...
Louisiana man found dead in Westlake home
A man was found dead in a Westlake home Wednesday morning.
SWLA residents say dangerous dogs should not return to neighborhood after attack
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A week ago, a 74-year-old man who lives southeast of Lake Charles was attacked by two German shepherds. His main concern now is that the dogs do not return to the neighborhood. “I was bit real bad here. They got me here. Then they got...
Alleged Cameron Parish fraudster arrested in Sabine County
An alleged fraudster out of Cameron Parish has been arrested in Sabine County. Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Department records say that 48-year-old Bobby Lee Spoonmore, of Sulphur, was wanted on felony charges of Residential Contractor Fraud, Money Laundering, Misappropriation of Fiduciary or Financial Property, and Exploitation of Disabled or Elderly.
Sheriff: Death of 25-year-old being investigated as a homicide
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in Westlake. Spokesperson Kayla Office said around midnight deputies were dispatched to a home off Westwood Road in reference to suspicious circumstances. “When deputies arrived they located, Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, deceased inside the residence,”...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with the burglary and theft of a UTV, generators, and other property. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on January 31, 2023,...
Fire burns through attic of home on Louisiana Avenue
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fire burned through the attic of a large home on Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning, officials with the Lake Charles Fire Department said. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire and smoke were reported to be coming from the chimney. The house is in the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue, between Clarence and Cleveland streets.
12th Street at Highway 14 temporarily closing
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The eastbound turn lane of 12th Street, between 9th Avenue and Highway 14 will be closed to traffic beginning on Friday, Feb. 3, according to the City of Lake Charles. The time of closing is set for 7 a.m. This lane closure will also affect...
Grand Jury indicts Newton man on timber theft charges
The Texas A&M Forest Service has announced that a Newton man has been indicted by a Grand Jury on allegations that he took timber from two different properties and then sold it to a sawmill. The report says 42-year-old Brian Christopher Martin is charged with two counts of Unauthorized Harvest...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman. Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Lakeisha Shantel Parker, 43 in connection with an outstanding felony warrant. Parker is described as 5’3” tall, and 170 lbs.
Lake Charles city bus involved in accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles city bus was hit by a SUV at the intersection of McNeese and Lake Street, according to City of Lake Charles spokeswoman Katie Harrington. The accident happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. Six passengers were on the bus at...
Overdose deaths on the decline in Calcasieu Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Drug overdose deaths continue to climb state wide, but in Calcasieu Parish there is a reason to be hopeful. “Overall as a state there’s been an increase by 11% in overdose deaths but here in Calcasieu Parish we actually had a 35% decrease,” Tanya McGee said.
Lake Charles man concerned for neighborhood safety after dog attack
Lake Charles man concerned for neighborhood safety after dog attack
