KPLC TV

Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say. Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
East Texas News

Suspect sought in Tyler County

A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 2, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 2, 2023. Alayja Kay Salvador, 21, Mesa, AZ: Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug. Tyson Miko Harris Jr., 23,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

$150K of copper stolen from Dequincy warehouse

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - A large amount of copper was stolen from an unoccupied warehouse near the DeQuincy Industrial Airpark, authorities said. The amount of stolen wire - and the damage done to remove the wire - is estimated to be more than $150,000, though that may be a low estimate, according to Major Jerry Bell, chief of detectives with the DeQuincy Police Department.
DEQUINCY, LA
kjas.com

Alleged Cameron Parish fraudster arrested in Sabine County

An alleged fraudster out of Cameron Parish has been arrested in Sabine County. Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Department records say that 48-year-old Bobby Lee Spoonmore, of Sulphur, was wanted on felony charges of Residential Contractor Fraud, Money Laundering, Misappropriation of Fiduciary or Financial Property, and Exploitation of Disabled or Elderly.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Sheriff: Death of 25-year-old being investigated as a homicide

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in Westlake. Spokesperson Kayla Office said around midnight deputies were dispatched to a home off Westwood Road in reference to suspicious circumstances. “When deputies arrived they located, Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, deceased inside the residence,”...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Fire burns through attic of home on Louisiana Avenue

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fire burned through the attic of a large home on Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning, officials with the Lake Charles Fire Department said. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire and smoke were reported to be coming from the chimney. The house is in the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue, between Clarence and Cleveland streets.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

12th Street at Highway 14 temporarily closing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The eastbound turn lane of 12th Street, between 9th Avenue and Highway 14 will be closed to traffic beginning on Friday, Feb. 3, according to the City of Lake Charles. The time of closing is set for 7 a.m. This lane closure will also affect...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Grand Jury indicts Newton man on timber theft charges

The Texas A&M Forest Service has announced that a Newton man has been indicted by a Grand Jury on allegations that he took timber from two different properties and then sold it to a sawmill. The report says 42-year-old Brian Christopher Martin is charged with two counts of Unauthorized Harvest...
NEWTON, TX
KPLC TV

Lake Charles city bus involved in accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles city bus was hit by a SUV at the intersection of McNeese and Lake Street, according to City of Lake Charles spokeswoman Katie Harrington. The accident happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. Six passengers were on the bus at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Overdose deaths on the decline in Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Drug overdose deaths continue to climb state wide, but in Calcasieu Parish there is a reason to be hopeful. “Overall as a state there’s been an increase by 11% in overdose deaths but here in Calcasieu Parish we actually had a 35% decrease,” Tanya McGee said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man concerned for neighborhood safety after dog attack

Lake Charles man concerned for neighborhood safety after dog attack
LAKE CHARLES, LA

