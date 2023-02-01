ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Baldwinsville hockey edges West Genesee in first-place showdown

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RPzdK_0kYCgCwP00

LYSANDER – Apparently, for the Baldwisville ice hockey team to get a victory over West Genesee, it must be full of excitement, drama and high stakes.

That certainly proved true Tuesday night at Three Rivers Athletic Complex when, with first place on the line in the Section III Division I ranks, the Bees held off the Wildcats 5-4 for its 13th win in a row.

B’ville had not prevailed over WG since their epochal battle in the 2018 sectional semifinals at Shove Park when, after four overtimes and a shoot-out, the Bees stunned the undefeated Wildcats, only to lose the sectional final to Syracuse.

Here it was simply an important regular-season battle between two sides ranked in the state top 10, B’ville proving, right from the outset, that it was far removed from the side the Wildcats beat 6-1 two months ago in Camillus.

Carrying most of the play in the first period, the Bees went up at the 6:11 mark when Trevor Sutton, on the power play, fired a shot from just beyond the blue line that fluttered past WG goaltender Luke Beck.

Garrett Sutton then made it 2-0 late in the first period, only to have the Wildcats’ Will Schneid answer 25 seconds later and then tie it on the power play early in the second.

It didn’t stay 2-2 for long. Nick Cary struck two minutes after Schneid’s tally and, again, WG quickly responded, Jack Giannuzzi taking just 39 seconds to beat Jon Schirmer and make it 3-3.

Never trailing in this game, B’ville took the lead for good with Garrett Sutton’s shot from the point at the 9:44 mark of the second. Even more important, as it turned out, was Fernando Moreno deflecting a shot into the net with just 35 seconds left in the frame.

Carrying that 5-3 lead into the third, the Bees would spend most of that period in its own end, defending hard as the Wildcats controlled the flow of play.

Liam Burns converted on the power play with 10:08 left to cut the margin to one, and WG pushed hard to get back even, setting up a memorable conclusion.

After a brief Bees flurry with one minute left, the Wildcats attacked and pulled Beck for the extra skater. It worked the puck around until, with 10.9 seconds to play, a shot got through traffic and past Schirmer.

WG’s players celebrated – only to have the officials wave off the goal because they determined that the puck was hit by a high stick. That forced the face-off into the other end of the ice, allowing B’ville to hang on.

Jamie Gipe, Brayden Penafeather-Stevenson and Brady Garcia each got credited with assists as Schirmer finished with 18 saves, less than Beck’s total of 24 saves.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville boys indoor track rolls to SCAC honors

SYRACUSE – What the Baldwinsville boys indoor track and field team accomplished throughout a stellar regular season continued straight into the first event of the post-season, too. Earning 186 points, the Bees nearly doubled the total of runner-up Cicero-North Syracuse’s 94 and won Thursday’s Salt City Athletic Conference Metro...
Eagle Newspapers

Westhill girls win OHSL indoor track championship

SYRACUSE – Withstanding a major challenge, the Westhill girls indoor track and field team emerged as champions during Wednesday’s Onondaga High School League Division 1 championships at SRC Arena. The Warriors needed 131 points to fend off the 120.5 from runner-up Cazenovia as Skaneateles got third place with...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

C-NS girls indoor track roars to SCAC Metro championship

SYRACUSE – From distance races to field events and lots in between, the Cicero-North Syracuse girls indoor track and field team fully took charge of Thursday’s Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division championships at SRC Arena. Finishing with 188 points, the Northstars were well clear of Liverpool, who...
Eagle Newspapers

Cicero-North Syracuse hockey gains split, shuts out F-M

ONONDAGA COUNTY – All season long, the Cicero-North Syracuse ice hockey team had fought to get above the .500 mark and improve its place in the Division I standings. When the Northstars visited State Fair Coliseum last Tuesday night, it took on the Fayetteville-Manlius side that used to call the Twin Rinks home before moving across town.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus boys basketball routs Skaneateles again

CENTRAL NEW YORK – How the Marcellus boys basketball team would feel about its championship aspirations would hinge on whether it could repeat its Dec. 9 win over Chittenango on its home court Tuesday night. The Mustangs had already gone for one sweep against a big-time rival when it...
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA/J-D ice hockey takes 6-4 defeat to Cazenovia

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Heading into the decisive month of February, the Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt ice hockey team still finds itself perched in second place in Division II behind only […]
Eagle Newspapers

ESM girls basketball gets wins over F-M, Skaneateles

CENTRAL NEW YORK – All season long, the East Syracuse Minoa girls basketball team had produced wildly varying results, even as it went 6-6 through its first 12 games. But the Spartans got its best win of the season last Tuesday night when, against state Class B no. 25-ranked Skaneateles, it took charge right before halftime and held on to beat the Lakers 41-36.
localsyr.com

Jim Boeheim on Orange Nation radio

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim was on the radio edition of Orange Nation Thursday. Click on the player above to hear the interview.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Chittenango boys volleyball wins showdown with VVS

CENTRAL NEW YORK – All through its first five wins this season, each of them a sweep, the Chittenango boys volleyball team paid attention to the similar start put together by Vernon-Verona-Sherrill. And when these two sides clashed for first place last Tuesday night, it was the Bears getting...
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia girls, boys basketball gains victories

CENTRAL NEW YORK – During the last full week of January, both of Cazenovia’s varsity basketball teams remained fairly busy, and were able to pick up victories. On the boys side, the Lakers earned its third win in a row last Monday against South Jefferson, controlling the game’s middle stages to produce a 65-52 victory over the Spartans.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy