Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Jonas was ‘impressed’ with daughter Malti’s ‘chill’ demeanor during debut
Calm, cool and collected. Nick Jonas was “impressed” by his daughter Malti’s “chill” composure as she made her debut at his Walk of Fame ceremony Monday. “She was super chill the whole time,” the Jonas Brothers member told Access Hollywood after the event honoring himself and brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. “I was very impressed,” Nick, 30, continued. “It was wonderful to have her and my wife, [Priyanka Chopra], out. My mother-in-law was here too, in addition to [my] parents.” The “Jealous” singer joked that the “family affair” felt “like a wedding.” Chopra carried their 1-year-old at the ceremony, and Nick sent her a...
Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend Is No Stranger to Hollywood Romances
Brad Pitt continues to be spotted with Ines de Ramon — who is no stranger to Hollywood romances.
Jessica Simpson stuns fans with sweet family photo in honor of mom's birthday: 'Fountain of youth'
Pop singer Jessica Simpson shared a family picture on Instagram that left fans surprised at how young her mother Tina looks on her 62nd birthday.
'You Just Lost My Respect': Jennifer Lopez Dragged For Hanging With Kim Kardashian During Night Out
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey and other inspirational ladies got together over the weekend to celebrate Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th anniversary."Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia’s 25th anniversary 🤍," the "On the Floor" songstress, 53, captioned the picture on January 29. After posting a selfie, fans had some thoughts about Lopez and Kardashian's friendship. One person wrote, "Anytime there is a Kardashian it ruins the photo. I’m so over them," while another said, "You just lost my respect 😔 . Stay away from the kardashians."A third person fumed, "Kardashian. Good lord. The only one with no talent at the...
Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller
Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
sportszion.com
Tom Brady’s Ex-wife Gisele Bündchen appears to confirm rumors on her relationship with Jiu-Jitsu Coach Joaquim Valente
Gisele Bündchen, the supermodel and ex–wife of Tom Brady, was recently spotted in Costa Rica with her jiu–Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. This sparked rumors of the two being on romantic terms in November 2022. The couple was seen having dinner together and later strolling with Gisele Bündchen’s kids.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Has Moved Home — And Warn Her It's 'Freaky Week'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were co-hosting Live! With Kelly and Ryan when they issued their warning to their 21-year-old daughter Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have had one of their baby birds return to the nest. The enthusiastic empty nesters discussed an update to their living situation on Live! With Kelly and Ryan Monday, where they revealed daughter Lola, 21, is back to living at home after spending a semester abroad. "We got away this week, which was great. But Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home — what was it last week?...
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
Keke Palmer Shares Adorable Pictures and Videos of Baby Shower
This weekend, multi-talented Keke Palmer celebrated her coming child with partner Darius Jackson with a “Once Upon A Baby” themed baby shower. Palmer shared her baby shower with her many Instagram followers. The Akeelah and the Bee actress, donned a tan maxi dress, showing off her baby bump,...
Popculture
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo With Ex Bridget Moynahan and Son Jack After Retirement News
Tom Brady is showing love to his family as he retires from the NFL. On Wednesday morning, the former NFL quarterback went to his Instagram Story to share photos of his family and his football career. And in one of the stories, Brady posts a photo of himself with his ex Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son Jack. The photo (that can be seen here) shows Brady and the Blue Bloods star wearing gray button-down shirts while Jack is standing in between them. Brady is wearing white pants while Moynahan is wearing black. Jack is seen wearing a white button-down shirt with tan joggers.
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut
New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name
Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Kelly Ripa warns Live producers ‘I need time off’ after she was ‘forced’ to work while sick
KELLY Ripa has warned producers that she wants "time off" after viewers worried she was "forced" to work when she was sick. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star, 52, left viewers concerned earlier this month when she co-hosted the show despite being ill and barely able to talk. One...
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death
The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
ABC News
Tina Knowles celebrates granddaughter Blue Ivy's 11th birthday: 'You truly bring me joy'
Tina Knowles is one proud grandmother. Knowles took to Instagram over the weekend to pay tribute to her granddaughter Blue Ivy on her 11th birthday, sharing a photo of them on the beach alongside a loving message. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of...
Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023
A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
E! News
233K+
Followers
60K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0