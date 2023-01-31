Read full article on original website
Gallery: Boys Varsity Defeats Gardner Edgerton 77-55
After a loss against East’s rival, Rockhurst, the lancers were able to defeat Gardner 77-55 on Tuesday Jan. 31. The lancers went from shooting 16-42 giving the lancers a 38% shot accuracy last Friday but were able to increase to a 47% shot accuracy for their next game. The lancers were lead in scoring by Senior Hudson Henzlik, going 7/13 in three-point shots, scoring 21 points for the lancers within a 16 minute playing period. The Lancers also tied their season high on Tuesday with 77 points scored and beating Gardner Edgerton for the second time this season. The boys play next on Friday Feb. 3 in an away game against Olathe North.
Gallery: JV Boys Swim Places Second at League
Competing against eleven schools including SMS, SMNW and Lawrence FS the lancers placed second overall with 340 points, while the overall winner, Lawrence Free State, scored 587 points. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, East placed in the top five in 11 races. Matthew Waters in the 500 yard freestyle was the only second-place finisher of individual races. Syl Brundidge, Charlie Muehlberger, Jack Sides and Patrick Byrd placed second in the 200 yard relay, and Charlie Muehlberger, Barrett Tegtmeier, Syl Brundidge, and Ryder Hendon placed second in the 400 yard relay.
Gallery: Chinese Club Lunar New Year Celebration
Members of Chinese Club hosted their annual Lunar New Year celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Lunar New Year officially started on Jan. 22 and it is the year of the rabbit. This year had the smallest number of people in attendance with only 11 people. In the past years, Chinese Club has done cabaret performances. Students from the Chinese class would learn traditional dances and perform them in a show that was open to the Prairie Village Community. Unlike New Years in the US, which follows the Gregorian calendar, Lunar New Year does not occur on the same day every year. This is because it follows the Lunar calendar which follows the monthly cycles of the moon. Lunar New Year usually happens some time between Jan. 21 or Feb. 20.
