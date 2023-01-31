Members of Chinese Club hosted their annual Lunar New Year celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Lunar New Year officially started on Jan. 22 and it is the year of the rabbit. This year had the smallest number of people in attendance with only 11 people. In the past years, Chinese Club has done cabaret performances. Students from the Chinese class would learn traditional dances and perform them in a show that was open to the Prairie Village Community. Unlike New Years in the US, which follows the Gregorian calendar, Lunar New Year does not occur on the same day every year. This is because it follows the Lunar calendar which follows the monthly cycles of the moon. Lunar New Year usually happens some time between Jan. 21 or Feb. 20.

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO