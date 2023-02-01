Read full article on original website
Terror suspect charged for damaging power plant outside Las Vegas found incompetent
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man facing terror-related charges connected to a fire at a southern Nevada solar energy facility was found not competent to stand trial, a Las Vegas judge decided. Mohammed Mesmarian, 34, faces terror-related charges for allegedly ramming a car through a fence at the facility...
New Mexico considers making roasted chile the official state smell
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The sweet smell of green chile roasting on an open flame permeates New Mexico every fall, wafting from roadside stands and grocery store parking lots and inducing mouth-watering visions of culinary wonders. Now one state lawmaker says it’s time for everyone to wake up...
KC mom of Missouri inmate locked in prison visitation room for 12 hours
Nearly 12 hours after arriving for her visit, an employee at Crossroads Correctional Facility in Cameron finally noticed Denice Rainey.
Demand up for bomb shelters built by a Missouri company
The Cold War ended more than 30 years ago, but the fixation with the bunkered decades of the 1960s and 1980s has not. It has, in some ways, become a culture since the Cold War.
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in their homes Thursday after more than a day without power, including many in the state capital, as an icy winter storm that has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths lingered across much of the southern U.S. Even...
Southern Ill. lawsuit leads to TRO over state weapons ban
A southern Illinois judge granted a temporary restraining order in a lawsuit filed over the state's newly-enacted assault weapons ban.
Missouri’s largest man-made lake called ‘most underrated’
KSNF/KODE — Missouri is famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more. But The Show-Me State is also home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. When it comes to the state’s many reservoirs (or man-made lakes), the website, “Onlyinyourstate.com,” claims there’s one that reigns supreme: Truman Lake.
Missouri teachers may get $3,000 bonus for ‘patriotic training’
A Missouri bill making the rounds for its stance on critical race theory also includes a provision for teachers to earn a one-time $3,000 bonus.
Missouri lawmakers debate parents’ bill of rights, CRT, initiative petition reform
Less than one month into the 2023 legislative session, Missouri lawmakers are taking up two big priorities for Republicans: education and initiative petition reform.
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
Some Missouri dispensaries may start selling recreational marijuana Friday
Missouri dispensaries with approved comprehensive licenses can start selling to recreational marijuana users as early as Feb. 3, 2023.
Missouri launches website to help prevent suicide among Veterans, service members, and their families
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Governor’s Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families has launched a new website to further the state’s efforts in preventing suicides. The site provides general information on the team’s projects and strategic priorities, the...
Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold case
A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis woman who disappeared in 2013.
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down over concerns of hurting people on the ground, officials said Thursday. The discovery of the balloon puts a further strain on U.S.-China relations at a time of heightened tensions.
The Space Shuttle Columbia disaster: How NASA honored the astronauts with a memorial on Mars
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – It’s been 20 years since the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated over Texas, killing all seven astronauts on board in a disaster that marked one of our space program’s darkest days. Rick D. Husband (commander), William C. McCool (pilot), David Brown (mission specialist), Laurel...
Burger King brings back tacos to St. Louis area for limited time
ST. LOUIS – A return to taco-bout, indeed! Burger King tacos are back at St. Louis-area restaurants for a limited time. After several years off the menu, 52 Burger King restaurants around the St. Louis region will bring back tacos. Some franchises around St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Metro East already added tacos back to their menus Wednesday.
FACT CHECK: Did one Illinois school really get $5 billion for CRT?
(WMBD) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) had a lot to say about Illinois education spending during a congressional hearing Wednesday, but people aren’t sure her claims are accurate. The House Oversight Committee held a hearing in which Comptroller General Gene Dodaro answered questions about the use...
Missouri House approves raising the threshold to change the state’s constitution
It soon could be harder for Missouri voters to change the constitution after the House passed initiative petition legislation Thursday.
Is there a big earthquake on the way in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (WCIA) – You may not think of earthquakes in Illinois, but Illinois actually sits on two seismic zones, including a zone that is home to the most powerful earthquakes ever to occur in the continental United States. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) said the earthquakes occurred during...
Recreational marijuana sales could begin as early as Friday
Recreational marijuana sales will start statewide as soon as Friday. The state of Missouri originally set the date for Monday, but announced a last-minute change on Thursday.
