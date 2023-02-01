ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Township, PA

Spring Farms Elementary to be closed for rest of the school year

By Jordan Mansberger
 2 days ago

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – After a seven thousand and six hundred gallon heating oil tank ruptured in the ground at Spring Farms Elementary earlier this January, Southern Huntingdon School District has decided plans for the rest of the school year.

At a meeting on Monday, Jan. 30 the school district announced that they will vacate the Spring Farms Elementary School building for the remainder of the school year to ensure that no fuel fumes are in the building. Even though officials said there are none right now they are taking active measures to be cautious.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Spring Farms Elementary updates: school to remain closed for next few weeks

For now, the students will report to high and middle school and share spaces with other classes.

Dwayne Northcraft, Superintendent of the Southern Huntingdon County School District, said that while scheduling may be tricky with so many kids, they’re had great success so far.

“The way they have their schedules they’ll have time frames to where they aren’t in the hallways at the same time,” Northcraft said. “So if you visit the school you don’t see little kids mingling with upperclassmen.”

Northcraft also added that they would be testing every groundwater well within 25,000 feet of the tank in case they become contaminated.

WTAJ

WTAJ

