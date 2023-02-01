ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Kristen Stewart Had a Rough Time at School After Classmates Discovered Her Secret Life as an Actor

By Antonio Stallings
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Becoming an actor at an early age, Kristen Stewart’s career ensured that the star’s childhood wouldn’t be exactly the same as most. Especially when it came to going to school.

After some of her peers found out about her passion, they made school a bit more difficult for her.

How Kristen Stewart graduated high school on a ‘Twilight’ set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CjTao_0kYCeR0U00
Kristen Stewart | Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Stewart spent more time in her formative years on film sets than she did in school. By the time she was 18 years old, her acting career reached new heights after starring in the monster hit Twilight series.

Because of her film career, Stewart already had to leave behind traditional schooling at an early age. When it was time for the star to graduate high school, she was already filming the third Twilight film Eclipse . Ironically, Eclipse presented the perfect opportunity for Stewart to experience the graduation ceremony she might have missed out on.

“I went to public school up until junior high. I know it’s a little late and I’m a little old, but I just finished high school — with honors,” she once told MTV News . “The other day I was doing a graduation scene on Eclipse , and I had just finished high school myself the week before, so I told the crew, ‘Hey, just so you know, I’m actually graduating right now, and I’m not going to have another ceremony.'”

Stewart decided to simulate a real-life graduation ceremony right there on set with her co-workers.

“So I took a mock picture with an extra,” she said. “I literally asked the actor to come back and shake my hand and hand me the diploma while I was dressed in a cap and gown.”

Kristen Stewart didn’t have the best time at school after classmates found out she was an actor

For Stewart, leaving traditional school wasn’t a difficult choice when she was younger. She felt that her double- life as an actor and student was sabotaging her experience with the latter.

“I was happy to leave school at 14 and study on set, because it took a load of work off my shoulders. The fame and the pressure was taken off because they had been failing me in school,” she said in a 2012 interview with Mirror .

At the time, Stewart wanted to keep her career as an actor a bit of a secret. But when her peers found out, it made difficult high school years even worse.

“I was never the type of girl to walk around talking about being an actress, so I didn’t get a whole lot of s*** until someone found out,” she said. “I was playing it down, but I definitely got, ‘Oh, she’s such a b****’ I was like, ‘You’ve never spoken to me, but you think I’m a b****? Great.'”

Kristen Stewart didn’t regret missing out on her high school experience

Related

‘Twilight’: Kristen Stewart Rejects Claims That She Wasn’t a ‘Serious Actor’

Although she may have sacrificed the typical high school adolescent experience, Stewart thought the trade-off of having a film career was worth it.

“I so haven’t missed out. I’ve met hundreds of people. It’s like a hierarchy at school and I was really glad not to be a part of that. It’s weird, though, because once you’re done with school you realise it’s just a smaller version of life. That said, I am still glad I didn’t go,” she said.

However, later on in life, Stewart did confide that she regretted not continuing her education in her college years.

“The biggest struggle I’ve ever had has been about not going to school and working instead. I was worried about turning down specific individual experiences. Like each movie was, ‘F***, I have to do that movie,'” she once told Marie Claire .

Comments / 123

Kim
1d ago

Leave it to an entitled actor to complain about acting all while buying luxurious items while the rest of America Struggles to make end meet!

Reply(8)
25
Jinx
2d ago

Huh! And here I was thinking it was the bored and arrogant expression you constantly had all throughout the success of Twilight. Like you never wanted to be there. Soooooo…..there is that. 😐

Reply(1)
18
Patrick Zim
2d ago

So her acting career has totally tanked because she's a mediocre actress who's more well known for her off screen antics and sexual orientation. She cashed in on her sexuality to get parts in movies and drag along automatic media access because she's supposedly gay. What was the last movie she stared in? Anyone? Exactly, nothing she's done since that franchise has moved the needle. The media is more concerned with who she's sleeping with than her movies. Now she has to drag up stories from a decade or more ago just to have something to say.

Reply(2)
16
Related
Tyla

Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
toofab.com

Anna Kendrick Tells Dax Shepard She Thought His Wife Kristen Bell Never Liked Her

"I really feel like I have a comically shocked look on my face," said Kendrick after Dax revealed his insight. Dax Shepard was able to put one long-simmering misperception to bed for Anna Kendrick after the actress appeared on his "Armchair Expert" podcast this week and claimed she always kinda felt like his wife Kristen Bell simply didn't like her.
New York Post

Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’

Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
AOL Corp

Julia Roberts recently discovered that she's related to another famous actor

While Julia Roberts has no shortage of famous family members and A-list friends within her inner circle (see: Emma Roberts and George Clooney, to name a few), the actress recently discovered one surprising familial connection that goes much, much further back. On Tuesday’s season premiere of Finding Your Roots With...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Buzz Cut Makeover As She Shops With Sister Zahara, 18: Before & After Photos

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, decided to change up her look in a big way! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted sporting a brand new fresh buzz cut as she shopped with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, during a recent outing. She wore a black hoodie, gray shorts, and black Converse style sneakers as she walked side by side with her older sibling in a parking lot.
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate

Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

270K+
Followers
127K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy