The Kansas Jayhawks only had to wait two weeks for its revenge. Well, if you want to get technical, a foul-happy rematch added a little over two hours of waiting time.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is adjusting to life as a college freshman
Avery Johnson shares the hardest part about being a freshman quarterback at Kansas State.
KU Sports
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self expects McCullar, Pettiford to be available Saturday; here’s more on KU’s injuries
Kansas coach Bill Self said Thursday that he expected injured Jayhawks Kevin McCullar Jr. and Bobby Pettiford to be available Saturday at Iowa State. Self said he did not think either would practice on Thursday, though. McCullar, a starter all season, has been dealing with an injury to his right...
KU Sports
What took the Kansas men’s basketball team 45 minutes in the first meeting with K-State was accomplished in just 10 minutes and 44 seconds on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse, where the 8th-ranked Jayhawks ran past No. 7 Kansas State, 90-78.
After hitting six of 29 3-point attempts in an 83-82 overtime loss in Manhattan two weeks ago, the Jayhawks made six of their first 10 3-point tries on Tuesday on their way to 11-of-27 shooting from behind the arc in the rematch. That was more than enough for the Jayhawks...
KU Sports
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold a fan of several aspects of recently released 2023 schedule
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold’s strongest reaction to the recently released 2023 football schedule had everything to do with the opener. Slated for Aug. 31 at home against Missouri State, Leipold said this week that he was thrilled to see that his team’s first game of the season would be on a Thursday night instead of a Friday.
Why Jerome Tang didn’t mind getting a technical foul during Kansas State’s loss at KU
Jerome Tang explains why he was happy to pick up a technical foul during Kansas State’s loss at KU.
KU Sports
Freshman big man Zuby Ejiofor did not suit up for Tuesday’s game against Kansas State. The 6-foot-10 forward was injured during the Jayhawks’ win at Kentucky and Self said he would be out for “a while.”
“We got a great report today in that it is what we thought it was,” Self said on Monday of the news for team doctors. “He has a pretty banged-up (left) foot, a sprained foot.” While Self classified the diagnosis as “great news for Zuby and us,” the KU coach said Ejiofor will still be limited for the next two to three weeks.
KU Sports
Kansas football lands commitment from 2024 QB ranked as nation’s 9th-best dual-threat prospect
Wednesday’s national signing day may have been rather quiet for the Kansas football program, but the day that followed was anything but that. Kansas on Thursday morning picked up an oral commitment from Class of 2024 quarterback Isaiah Marshall, the latest notable prospect from the Detroit area to pledge his services to the KU program.
No. 8 Kansas downs No. 7 Kansas State to split season series
Jalen Wilson recorded 20 points and eight rebounds to help No. 8 Kansas notch a 90-78 victory over No. 7
heartlandcollegesports.com
Bill Self Criticizes Big 12 Basketball Scheduling
The Big 12 basketball schedule is something that people have been questioning all season with the latest criticism coming from Kansas Jayhawks head coach, Bill Self. Self spoke to the media on Tuesday morning and was asked his thoughts on playing K-State and Iowa State so soon in the Big 12 schedule. Self mentioned that he doesn’t understand why they are playing each team twice before even playing Texas once.
Kansas lands its quarterback in the 2024 class
Kansas added to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning, landing a commitment from Isaiah Marshall. The quarterback visited KU in December for an unofficial visit, which was his second trip to Lawrence since the start of the 2023 season. In the end, Marshall picked KU over 20 other offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia to name a few.
Emporia State football signs 4 local players
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Hornets are revamping their roster with local talent. Emporia State signed 39 players Wednesday, the biggest class in Garin Higgins tenure. Four of those players are from Northeast Kansas: Jacob Carver, Parker Leeds, Yanci Spiller and Jaye Jones. Jacob Carver is an offensive lineman from Rossville High School. He was a […]
Manhattan High’s Dre Delort commits to K-State
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Manhattan High School’s Dre Delort is staying home. The 5-foot-10 defensive back announced on Tuesday he has committed to play football at Kansas State. Delort was a crucial part of Manhattan’s undefeated season, which concluded with a 6A state title. The soon to be MHS grad is in the Class of […]
WIBW
Funeral services for WU hall of fame inductee, Billie Jean Moore, was scheduled
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Funeral services for the woman who will go down in history for her time as a professional women’s basketball coach, and an inductee of the Washburn University Hall of Fame, will be on Saturday, February 4, in Holton. Billie Jean Moore, the woman who was...
Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
flatlandkc.org
Kansas Encourages Rural Housing With Massive Influx of Funds
Projects Help House Rural Kansans Who Might Otherwise Fall Through the Cracks. Linda Underwood was faced with finding a new, affordable home in Atchison, Kansas, on a fixed retirement income. Her quandary coincided with the opening of the 1913 Apartments, a 17-unit apartment in Atchison’s historic, downtown YMCA. The...
KAKE TV
Speeding ticket fines may increase in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met today in Topeka to discuss a potential increase in penalties for speeding cars going 30 miles per hour or higher over the speed limit. The proposed changes would make going 30 MPH or more over the speed limit a $500 fine instead of the current $195. There will be an additional $20 for every mile per hour over.
kmaland.com
Alexa Nicole Bragg, 13, Blue Springs, Missouri
Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Liggett Trail Educational Center in Blue Springs. Funeral Home:Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Missouri. Cemetery:
Cerner campus in Kansas City, Kansas, could be redeveloped as mixed-use
Cerner Oracle's vacant Continuous Campus in Wyandotte County might soon see new life through redevelopment.
gotodestinations.com
Discover the Best Italian Restaurants in Kansas City – (Photos!)
Are you a fan of authentic Italian cuisine? Are you in the mood for a plate of freshly made pasta or a slice of piping hot pizza? Look no further because we’re rounding up the crème de la crème of Italian restaurants. So grab a fork, a...
KAKE TV
Kansas family is torn apart... again
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are once again bracing for heartbreak. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision by Secretary Laura Howard, head the of Kansas Department for Children and Families, that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. Mena...
Comments / 0