Lawrence, KS

The Kansas Jayhawks only had to wait two weeks for its revenge. Well, if you want to get technical, a foul-happy rematch added a little over two hours of waiting time.

By Shane Jackson
KU Sports
 2 days ago
KU Sports

What took the Kansas men’s basketball team 45 minutes in the first meeting with K-State was accomplished in just 10 minutes and 44 seconds on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse, where the 8th-ranked Jayhawks ran past No. 7 Kansas State, 90-78.

After hitting six of 29 3-point attempts in an 83-82 overtime loss in Manhattan two weeks ago, the Jayhawks made six of their first 10 3-point tries on Tuesday on their way to 11-of-27 shooting from behind the arc in the rematch. That was more than enough for the Jayhawks...
