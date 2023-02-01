ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side, dog shot in incident

By Joe Schroeder
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on Indy’s south side that also took the life of a pet dog.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department were called around 10:20 p.m. to the 5000 block of Brookfield Drive for a person shot. This is a residential area near the intersection of Stop 11 and Emerson Avenue on the city’s south side.

Upon arrival, IMPD officers found an adult male and an adult female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a house. The man, police said, was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to a local trauma center in critical condition.

Once the woman was taken by EMS, IMPD officers began rendering aid to a dog on scene that was also shot. IACS was called out to assist IMPD, and the injured dog was taken to an emergency vet clinic. IACS provided an update on Wednesday morning, stating the dog’s injuries were too severe and the pet had to be euthanized.

IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Police on scene said that they believe the incident is isolated and that there is no suspect at large.

Officers believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

This is a developing story.

Resources for domestic violence victims

ICADV has a “Find Help” page that can help you find your local advocacy program – it contains a searchable list of all providers across the state.

You can find that list here: https://icadvinc.org/domestic-violence-programs/

Burton said the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 800-799-7233, is another good resource.

You can also visit the hotline’s website, www.thehotline.org , where you can live chat with an advocate or you can text START to 88788.

Comments / 8

Dorothy Ogunmadewa
2d ago

I'm sad about this I'm so tried of all this killing why is everyone so angry just let go and let God please

Reply(1)
3
 

