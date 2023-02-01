Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Trail may close due to off-trail riding
ARBOR VITAE - An Oneida County snowmobile trail is on the verge of being closed because of off-trail riding. The announcement came from the Cross Country Cruisers Facebook page. The trail from the 47 trail to Stack's Bay on Lake Minocqua is in danger of being closed. The town is...
WSAW
Renovation project will impact hours, donations at Good News Project
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Good News Project facility, at 1106 N Fifth Street is Wausau, is about to get an interior make-over. Renovations and construction will begin soon. That means changes to procedures during the first half of the year. Beginning Feb 6., GNP will be serving the public only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. E-cycling will remain on Fridays only between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. These hours will remain in effect until construction is finished.
WSAW
Subzero temps hamper battle to supress house fire in Lincoln County
IRMA, Wis. (WSAW) - Firefighters said it took six hours to battle a house fire near Irma Monday evening. The occupants of the house and one dog were not hurt in the fire, but one firefighter did suffer minor frostbite injuries. First Responders reported smoke but no visible fire. Another...
cwbradio.com
Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Wisconsin Rapids Factory
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at Wisconsin Dehydration and Processing, a pet food plant. According to the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, the fire occurred inside one of the dryers. Multiple crews responded to the fire including Wisconsin Rapids, Grand Rapids, Rudolph, Biron, Port Edwards, and Nekoosa. There were...
waupacanow.com
Amherst Marine moves to Waupaca
Amherst Marine is building a new complex just off State Highway 10 near the County Trunk Highway Q intersection. Work is already underway at the 10-acre site and the plan is to be open by midsummer if the construction process stays on track. The empty lot is mix of meadow and stands of pine trees.
wxpr.org
Fire damages a mobile home north of Rhinelander
Fire badly damaged a mobile north of Rhinelander. The Pine Lake Fire Department says they were called out around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday to the fire on West Prairie Trail. Heavy smoke could be seen from Highway 17 as fire crews approached the scene. Additional help was requested, with a number...
WSAW
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot. That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A ‘Crumbl Cookie’ is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.
Wausau among Bed Bath & Beyond closures reported this week
Wausau’s Bed Bath & Beyond appeared Monday on a list of planned store closures for the financially-troubled retailer, weeks after the company suggested potentially filing for bankruptcy protection. The company announced 87 closings Monday, a list that includes the Rib Mountain location. In September, the company announced closures of...
Home badly damaged in Athens fire
A home in Athens was badly damaged by fire Tuesday, while crews were forced to battle the blaze in bitterly cold temperatures. The first call was transmitted at about 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 31, summoning firefighters to the 900 block of Plisch Street. Witnesses reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the manufactured home and windows were heard breaking as the fire spread.
cwbradio.com
Rash of Complaints Regarding Northwoods Snowmobile Trails
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A rash of complaints about riders not respecting the trails has snowmobile trails in the Northwoods in danger of closing. Jim Wendt is president of the Oneida County Snowmobile Council, he says that's a shame because the area has ideal conditions. He says they are also dealing with inexperienced riders who don't know how to control their machines.
wearegreenbay.com
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
WSAW
Biery Cheese Company to close Plover plant in spring
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Biery Cheese Company will close its Plover plant at some point between April 2 and May 30 this spring, meaning over 100 workers will be without a job. Director of Human Resources Natalie Seesan said in a WARN Notice to the Department of Workforce Development...
WSAW
Wausau School District believes they’ve turned a corner on bussing issues
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For some Wausau families, bus service has been anything but reliable. It’s an issue seemingly stalled on the side of the road since the start of the school year. One mother of three in the Wausua School District said it got even worse as the year went on.
WSAW
Merrill man thanks Merrill Fire Department first responders who saved his life
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A Merrill man is thanking the first responders who saved his life after an explosion last year. Joe Kohn is a service technician. He was working on a cooler compressor at the Marathon gas station when something caused a blast and sent him to the hospital.
JUST IN: Second snowmobile crash reported Thursday with 2 injured
A helicopter was paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash, the second in a 90-minute span in Vilas County. Initial scanner reports suggest two people were injured in the head-on crash, with two sleds involved. The crash was reported at about noon on Thursday near Snipe Lake in St. Germain. Two people were reported unconscious at the scene with CPR in progress as rescue crews arrived. A landing zone was being established as of 12:13 p.m. with a medical helicopter en route.
101 WIXX
Waupaca County Family Sues Fleet Farm for Wrongful Death after Son Dies by Suicide
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Waupaca County family is suing Fleet Farm for the wrongful death of their son, two years after the 16-year-old died by suicide. In December, 2020, Ryan Ames stole a handgun and ammunition from the Fleet Farm he worked at before returning home and shooting himself with the gun.
wausautimes.com
Marathon County Crime Stoppers and City of Wausau Police Department are asking for your help identifying a person responsible for utilizing a person’s credit card number without their permission.
On November 1, 2022, an unknown black male wearing a blue jacket, khaki pants, black shoes and a pink colored button-down shirt entered a jewelry store in the Town of Rib Mountain and uses a credit card that had been created with a stolen credit card number. The male purchased a 14k white gold tennis diamond bracelet and a pair of 14k white gold stud diamond earrings at a total cost of $6,498.00.
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids to bring back its coolest event of the year
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Special Olympics Wisconsin supporters from across central Wisconsin will “Go Polar” in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday for the 2023 Polar Plunge® for Special Olympics Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Rapids Polar Plunge® kicks off at Anchor Bay Bar & Grill located at 3460 N....
wearegreenbay.com
Police called to Wisconsin elementary school after reports of 10-year-old having stun gun
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin responded to a local elementary school after reports of a student possessing a stun gun. According to a release from the Wausau Police Department, at around 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, a student at Thomas Jefferson Elementary notified a staff member that another student was in possession of a concerning device.
WSAW
Community Partners Campus in Wausau officially opens to the public
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Community Partners Campus is officially ready to help the central Wisconsin community. The campus highlighted its grand opening Wednesday with a flag dedication and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The CPC open house ended at 5:30 p.m. and it was an opportunity to let the community in...
