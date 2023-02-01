ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NHL

Tkachuk breaks tie late in 3rd, Senators top Canadiens for 4th win in row

MONTREAL -- Brady Tkachuk scored with 1:18 remaining in the third period, and the Ottawa Senators extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-4 victory against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. After receiving a pass from Tim Stutzle in the left face-off circle, Tkachuk scored...
NHL

Luukkonen named NHL Rookie of the Month for January

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been named NHL Rookie of the Month for January, the league announced Wednesday. Luukkonen led rookie goaltenders with nine starts in January, during which he went 6-2-1 with a .907 save percentage. He made 30-plus saves in five of those games, including a 39-save victory over Minnesota on January 7.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

NHL Writer Says 'Whole League' Knows Patrick Kane Needs Hip Surgery

What's the realistic outlook on the star winger's nagging injury?. Almost every headline about Patrick Kane these days is trade-centric as the NHL's March 3 deadline approaches. Will he waive his no-movement clause to join a contender? If so, which teams are the best fits? Would Kane just prefer to stay put with the Chicago Blackhawks instead?
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Cashes in at line

Conley posted 19 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two blocks over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 win over the Raptors. Conley's perfect shooting from the free-throw line helped him score a season-high 19 points. The veteran point guard's two blocks were tied for his highest total of 2022-23. Conley also managed to dish out eight assists while turning the ball over just three times.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Likely only one game this weekend

Gordon is expected to only appear in one of the two games in the back-to-back set Friday against the Raptors and Saturday against the Thunder, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear which of the two games Gordon will suit up for, but it sounds like the veteran...
HOUSTON, TX

