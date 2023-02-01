Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings' Filip Zadina joins Jakub Vrana, Alex Nedeljkovic in minors. Here's why
Filip Zadina is the latest Detroit Red Wings' player assigned to the minors to work on his game. Zadina, an underperforming first-round pick from 2018 who hasn't played in three months, was sent to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday. It was an expected move, given his long recovery following surgery, after he...
NHL
Tkachuk breaks tie late in 3rd, Senators top Canadiens for 4th win in row
MONTREAL -- Brady Tkachuk scored with 1:18 remaining in the third period, and the Ottawa Senators extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-4 victory against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. After receiving a pass from Tim Stutzle in the left face-off circle, Tkachuk scored...
WZZM 13
Locked on Red Wings: Midseason grades part 1 - Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, Michael Rasmussen and more
We begin out midseason grades today. We begin by looking at 7 forwards. Has Dylan Larkin been earning his keep?
Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho’s epic feat vs. Sabres even Wayne Gretzky never achieved
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the best in the NHL right now. While they will look to add to their roster ahead of the NHL trade deadline, they have a few stars of their own. One of their most clutch stars is Sebastian Aho. Aho has scored a go-ahead goal...
NHL
Luukkonen named NHL Rookie of the Month for January
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been named NHL Rookie of the Month for January, the league announced Wednesday. Luukkonen led rookie goaltenders with nine starts in January, during which he went 6-2-1 with a .907 save percentage. He made 30-plus saves in five of those games, including a 39-save victory over Minnesota on January 7.
Yardbarker
NHL Writer Says 'Whole League' Knows Patrick Kane Needs Hip Surgery
What's the realistic outlook on the star winger's nagging injury?. Almost every headline about Patrick Kane these days is trade-centric as the NHL's March 3 deadline approaches. Will he waive his no-movement clause to join a contender? If so, which teams are the best fits? Would Kane just prefer to stay put with the Chicago Blackhawks instead?
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Cashes in at line
Conley posted 19 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two blocks over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 win over the Raptors. Conley's perfect shooting from the free-throw line helped him score a season-high 19 points. The veteran point guard's two blocks were tied for his highest total of 2022-23. Conley also managed to dish out eight assists while turning the ball over just three times.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Likely only one game this weekend
Gordon is expected to only appear in one of the two games in the back-to-back set Friday against the Raptors and Saturday against the Thunder, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear which of the two games Gordon will suit up for, but it sounds like the veteran...
