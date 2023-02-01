Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Tkachuk breaks tie late in 3rd, Senators top Canadiens for 4th win in row
MONTREAL -- Brady Tkachuk scored with 1:18 remaining in the third period, and the Ottawa Senators extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-4 victory against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. After receiving a pass from Tim Stutzle in the left face-off circle, Tkachuk scored...
MLive.com
Who stays, who goes among Red Wings’ potential UFAs at trade deadline?
Dylan Larkin is tired of seeing teammates moved at the trade deadline, weary of his team being a late-season seller, and surely fed up with being long out of the playoff chase following the All-Star break. That was clear by Larkin’s comment after a recent game about wanting to make...
Detroit Red Wings' Filip Zadina joins Jakub Vrana, Alex Nedeljkovic in minors. Here's why
Filip Zadina is the latest Detroit Red Wings' player assigned to the minors to work on his game. Zadina, an underperforming first-round pick from 2018 who hasn't played in three months, was sent to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday. It was an expected move, given his long recovery following surgery, after he...
markerzone.com
THINGS GET HEATED AFTER ARBER XHEKAJ FLIPS A PUCK AT BRADY TKACHUK (VIDEO)
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj has made it clear to the rest of the NHL that he is afraid of nobody. During Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators, a whistle blew as Brady Tkachuk approached Xhekaj, presumably looking for trouble. After all, these two clubs don't necessarily like one another.
WZZM 13
Locked on Red Wings: Midseason grades part 1 - Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, Michael Rasmussen and more
We begin out midseason grades today. We begin by looking at 7 forwards. Has Dylan Larkin been earning his keep?
NHL
Senators announce changes to the Belleville Senators coaching staff
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that they have made changes to the coaching staff of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Belleville Senators. Following Thursday's game, Troy Mann was relieved of his duties as the team's head coach. Assistant coach David Bell will take over as Belleville's interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
NHL
They Said It: Juuse Saros, In His Teammates' Words
Get to Know the Preds All-Star Goaltender With the Help of Those Who Know Him Best. Juuse Saros is almost as good at deflecting praise and attention as he is at deflecting pucks - and that's saying something. The 27-year-old goaltender will be representing the Predators at the NHL All-Star...
NHL
Luukkonen named NHL Rookie of the Month for January
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been named NHL Rookie of the Month for January, the league announced Wednesday. Luukkonen led rookie goaltenders with nine starts in January, during which he went 6-2-1 with a .907 save percentage. He made 30-plus saves in five of those games, including a 39-save victory over Minnesota on January 7.
Comments / 0