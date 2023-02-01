ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NHL

Tkachuk breaks tie late in 3rd, Senators top Canadiens for 4th win in row

MONTREAL -- Brady Tkachuk scored with 1:18 remaining in the third period, and the Ottawa Senators extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-4 victory against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. After receiving a pass from Tim Stutzle in the left face-off circle, Tkachuk scored...
MLive.com

Who stays, who goes among Red Wings’ potential UFAs at trade deadline?

Dylan Larkin is tired of seeing teammates moved at the trade deadline, weary of his team being a late-season seller, and surely fed up with being long out of the playoff chase following the All-Star break. That was clear by Larkin’s comment after a recent game about wanting to make...
markerzone.com

THINGS GET HEATED AFTER ARBER XHEKAJ FLIPS A PUCK AT BRADY TKACHUK (VIDEO)

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj has made it clear to the rest of the NHL that he is afraid of nobody. During Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators, a whistle blew as Brady Tkachuk approached Xhekaj, presumably looking for trouble. After all, these two clubs don't necessarily like one another.
NHL

Senators announce changes to the Belleville Senators coaching staff

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that they have made changes to the coaching staff of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Belleville Senators. Following Thursday's game, Troy Mann was relieved of his duties as the team's head coach. Assistant coach David Bell will take over as Belleville's interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
NHL

They Said It: Juuse Saros, In His Teammates' Words

Get to Know the Preds All-Star Goaltender With the Help of Those Who Know Him Best. Juuse Saros is almost as good at deflecting praise and attention as he is at deflecting pucks - and that's saying something. The 27-year-old goaltender will be representing the Predators at the NHL All-Star...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Luukkonen named NHL Rookie of the Month for January

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been named NHL Rookie of the Month for January, the league announced Wednesday. Luukkonen led rookie goaltenders with nine starts in January, during which he went 6-2-1 with a .907 save percentage. He made 30-plus saves in five of those games, including a 39-save victory over Minnesota on January 7.
MINNESOTA STATE

