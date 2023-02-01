Read full article on original website
Van Conner, co-founder and bassist of the grunge band Screaming Trees, dies at age 55
His brother Gary Lee Conner announced the death, revealing Conner had been suffering from a prolonged illness for some time before ultimately losing a battle with pneumonia.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Steppenwolf lack heavy metal thunder on three albums of declining in potency
Steppenwolf box set the Epic Years 1974-1979 is a far cry from the band's million-selling golden era
Stereogum
LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, And Steve Lacy Headlining Re:SET Traveling Concert Series
This summer, live-event promoter AEG is launching a traveling concert series called Re:SET. Hitting 12 cities in June, Re:SET will feature LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, and Steve Lacy as headliners. Additional performers include boygenius’ guests Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange; LCD Soundsystem’s guests Jamie xx, Big Freedia, L’Rain, and more. Coming along with Steve Lacy are James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé.
Bob Boilen Talks His Musical Journey and Creative Style: “I Discover As I Go”
Bob Boilen works to bring music to the masses. Whether on the weekly NPR program All Songs Considered or via his Tiny Desk Concert series, Boilen has jumpstarted the careers of countless acts, like Tank and the Bangas and Fantastic Negrito. He’s also showcased myriad songs to listeners who, like him, are constantly in search of what’s new, fresh and interesting in the sonic world.
Guitarist Ayron Jones’ 10 Favorite Songs—From Prince to Beastie Boys
Ayron Jones is fast becoming one of the most exciting musicians in rock ‘n’ roll. The iHeartRadio Music Awards-nominee and Sir Mix A Lot collaborator released his latest LP, Child of the State, in 2021 and it has garnered millions of streams chart-topping singles like “Take Me Away” and “Mercy.”
NME
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter shares ‘L’Accouchement’, first song from forthcoming solo album
Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter has shared the first track from his forthcoming solo album, ‘Mythologies’. The sprawling ‘L’Accouchement’ is the 10th of 23 pieces that make up the orchestral ‘Mythologies’. The 90-minute album was originally commissioned by choreographer and Ballet Preljocaj founder Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet of the same name.
macaronikid.com
Find out what Bach to Rock in Penfield has to offer!
Check out this spectacular locally-owned music school in town that just celebrated its 5-year anniversary! Bach to Rock Penfield teaches all genres of music to students of all ages (tots, preschool, kids, teens and adults), all abilities, and skill levels. Their professional, safe, and immaculate 3500 square-foot facility is complete with a performance stage, state-of-the-art DJ studio with the latest DJ and music production software, a recording studio, and a party stage room along with multiple lesson rooms, band rooms and learning spaces. Currently, Bach to Rock has over 500 students taught by 20 music instructors who are highly qualified, degreed, multi-instrumentalists teaching all instruments including recording arts, music production and DJ scratching & mixing.
Guitar World Magazine
How the Beatles crafted the guitar and bass tones that forever changed the sound of rock music
No band has had more pages written about them than the Beatles. There are books that examine every day of the band’s history, large volumes about their recordings and books devoted entirely to their gear. Yet for all that has been written about them, there is still much mystery about the finer details, such as what exact guitars and amps they used to record specific songs.
Stereogum
Grammy Best New Artist Nominee Molly Tuttle Releases Bluegrass Olivia Rodrigo Cover For Spotify
Last year, bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle released her third album, Crooked Tree, which was her first for Nonesuch Records. Tuttle was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards this year, and Crooked Tree is also up for Best Bluegrass Album. Today, Tuttle has shared a cover of “good...
NME
Fans are using AI to create their own Drake songs
Fans are creating their own Drake songs using an AI generator. The website, Drayk.it, asks users to enter any words for “Drake to write an AI song about”. It takes about one minute for the generator to create a song based on the prompt, or users can roll the dice icon, which can picks from random topics such as “a shy elephant who dreams of learning to skateboard” to “a giant octopus that’s a master of the guitar, living on a tropical island with a band of exotic birds”.
guitar.com
A brief history of PRS Guitars
A relative newcomer to the game, PRS has managed to join the likes of Fender and Gibson in the upper echelons of electric guitar legacy. Known for their superb playability, crisp and detailed sound, impeccable build quality and eye-catching finishes, Paul Reed Smith guitars are used all over the world by a wide range of players and are deserved of every bit of praise they get. But how did this one-man operation become one of the biggest names in modern guitar? Well, it started with one man and three names.
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out on Feb. 3
British singer RAYE is just 25 years old, but her debut full-length feels like a longtime coming. After slogging it out as a songwriter for better-known artists, battling with her label over delays and persistent sexism in the music industry, her stunning album, My 21st Century Blues is finally here. On this week's show, we give a listen and talk about the ways RAYE navigated and overcame the obstacles to make a breathtaking, expansive and genre-busting album that will likely hold on through to year to be one of the best of 2023.
NPR
Patrick Shiroishi's music moves a Japanese American saga forward
Family dinner frightened the saxophonist Patrick Shiroishi. It was late August 2022, and Shiroishi was due in Europe in exactly a month to open for the experimental metal trio Sumac, not only his first tour there but also one of his first tours ever. He had so many shows and sessions booked for the rest of the year, in fact, he would rarely be in Rosemead, the Los Angeles County town where he's lived his entire life, for much of the year. Now, at a family dinner to celebrate his aunt's birthday, Shiroishi, 35, just had to tell his parents.
miscellanynews.org
Wrapping up an understated, quality musical month
Listening to more music feels like a cop-out New Year’s resolution. Of course, discovering more artists to binge and songs to stream for hours on end is a goal for many. And as January has already passed, I saw myself looking back to 2023’s early birds and eager entrants. In a month that couldn’t boast many full-length releases from industry megastars, there were still many tracks worthy of being played on repeat during a wintry walk to class or to transportive oneself away from snow into the sun.
hiphop-n-more.com
Russ Samples Iconic Indian Singer Lata Mangeshkar on New Song ‘Can’t Get This Right’: Listen
Russ has always been the kind of artist to explore different sounds. On his latest release ‘Can’t Get This Right’, he has decided to go to India and pick up one of the most iconic songs to sample — ‘Lag Jaa Gale‘ by Lata Mangeshkar. The song performed by the legendary singer appeared on the 1964 Bollywood thriller Woh Kaun Thi?
yankodesign.com
‘Electric guitar of the future’ explores a minimal form that isn’t bound by acoustic or ergonomic concerns
The Zeta Electric Guitar isn’t rooted in tradition. Instead, it looks at design movements and tries to adapt to them, merging music and design into one beautiful package. Through its weirdly abstract and minimal design, the Zeta both challenges and conforms to the notions of what an electric guitar should look like in the future. “The challenge was to take the most iconic electric guitars of the past and make them current with a more minimal and clean aesthetic research,”, said designer Nicola Morelli. “Among all the drafts, two emerged that summarize the two spirits of music with guitar: Light and round, Heavy and angular.”
Westerman Returns With Autobiographical New Single ‘CSI: Petralona’
British-born, Athens-based art rocker Westerman will return this May with his much-anticipated sophomore LP, An Inbuilt Fault, the follow-up to his 2020 debut Your Hero Is Not Dead. After previewing his upcoming album this fall with “Idol; Re-Run,” the artist, born Will Westerman, has shared the second single, “CSI: Petralona” from the LP, due out May 5 via Partisan Records. “I had the riff for the song and left it lying around with a bunch of other bits and pieces,” Westerman said of the track in a statement. “A friend told me that Tom Waits has this image of having a musical...
