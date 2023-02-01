ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Nate Oats Receives Massive Contract Extension

While progress may have slowed on the construction of a new stadium for the Alabama men's basketball program, the University demonstrated Thursday that it is in no way shying away from investing in its fastest-growing sport. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats became set to receive a huge contract extension...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Top In-State Prospect Sets Commitment Date

One of the nation's top scorers is set to announce his commitment Friday afternoon. Labaron Philon, a 6-foot-4 point guard, plays for Baker High School in Mobile, Alabama. Philon is the highest ranked player in the 2024 recruiting cycle from the state of Alabama. Philon has narrowed his list of...
MOBILE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

2023 LB Braylon Chatman accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama

Braylon Chatman accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama on Tuesday. Chatman is a 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker out of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama. The local product was selected 2nd team for the Trussville Tribunes “2022- All Tribune Football Team.” This list is compiled of the top high school football talent in the Trussville area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More

One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Forbes publishes list ranking Mobile 2nd most dangerous city

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Forbes published a list Tuesday of the most dangerous cities in the country. Mobile ranked second most dangerous city behind St. Louis. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says it's a black eye for Mobile. "It's not something that any mayor wants to be on a list...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss playing 2 shows in Alabama: How to get tickets

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are touring together in 2023, and their agenda includes two concerts in Alabama. The rock legend and the bluegrass icon are set to perform in Birmingham on April 29 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. On the following night, April 30, they’ll appear at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville. Singer/songwriter JD McPherson will be the opening act for both dates.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Lil Wayne returning to Alabama on ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’: How to get tickets

Lil Wayne will return to Alabama in 2023 on his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” playing a show on April 24 at Birmingham’s Iron City. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. (A pre-sale starts on Tuesday at noon, according to the Ticketmaster website.) Tickets are priced at $79.95 for general admission, according to promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment. The Iron City website lists prices as $77.50-$348, with the upper level presumably for VIP tickets.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tourcounsel.com

Century Plaza | Shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama

Century Plaza was an enclosed shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. Opened in 1975, the mall originally included four anchor stores and more than one hundred tenants, but lost three of those anchors (JCPenney, Belk and Rich's-Macy's) in the mid-2000s. In May 2009, the mall was completely closed as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy