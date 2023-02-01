Read full article on original website
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Nate Oats Receives Massive Contract Extension
While progress may have slowed on the construction of a new stadium for the Alabama men's basketball program, the University demonstrated Thursday that it is in no way shying away from investing in its fastest-growing sport. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats became set to receive a huge contract extension...
Former Alabama LB Demouy Kennedy Announces Transfer Destination
The former Crimson Tide defensive player is taking his talents to a program and a coach that has been red-hot in the transfer portal.
Alabama Football Adds Local Three-Star on National Signing Day
The Crimson Tide added one more prospect to its record-breaking class — this time a talented homegrown athlete.
Top Basketball Player in 2024 Class from Alabama Announces Top Six, Commitment Date
The Crimson Tide is among the final six teams for the No. 1 player in the state and No. 5 point guard in the country for the Class of 2024.
Alabama Football: Nick Saban had nothing to say on Signing Day
Nick Saban had nothing to say on Wednesday about the Alabama Football 2023 Signing Class. Signing Day was not business as usual in Tuscaloosa. There was no media session to review the Alabama Crimson Tide class. There was no need for a media session. Twenty-four of the 28 signees have...
Top In-State Prospect Sets Commitment Date
One of the nation's top scorers is set to announce his commitment Friday afternoon. Labaron Philon, a 6-foot-4 point guard, plays for Baker High School in Mobile, Alabama. Philon is the highest ranked player in the 2024 recruiting cycle from the state of Alabama. Philon has narrowed his list of...
tdalabamamag.com
2023 LB Braylon Chatman accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama
Braylon Chatman accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama on Tuesday. Chatman is a 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker out of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama. The local product was selected 2nd team for the Trussville Tribunes “2022- All Tribune Football Team.” This list is compiled of the top high school football talent in the Trussville area.
National Signing Day for athletes across central Alabama
National Signing Day was Wednesday, and Alabama high school athletes across central Alabama announced their homes for the next step of their lives.
Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More
One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
DNA links violent Alabama rapes to deceased New Mexico musician, decades after crimes committed
Alabama criminal investigators said Thursday they have linked two violent rapes in Alabama both decades old to a now deceased New Mexico musician who seemed to live a double life. Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit investigators say the DNA recovered from two Tuscaloosa rapes, one in 1991 and another in...
Sewage fixes, the future amphitheater and Aldi: Down in Alabama
State and local officials hope that some federal funding is about to help clean up some of the sewage-system failures in a Black Belt town. The Birmingham City Council has approved spending the city’s share of the cost for a new amphitheater. The Aldi grocery-store chain took another big...
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
BBQ is in the name but tacos are the game for this Alabama food truck
Back when he was making his rounds for Birmingham’s Buffalo Rock Company, Charles Pilot loved to check out all the food trucks along his route. “I used to always stop by the taco trucks,” he says. “I enjoy me a good taco.”. Those taco treks fueled a...
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
WPMI
Forbes publishes list ranking Mobile 2nd most dangerous city
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Forbes published a list Tuesday of the most dangerous cities in the country. Mobile ranked second most dangerous city behind St. Louis. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says it's a black eye for Mobile. "It's not something that any mayor wants to be on a list...
New movie being shot in Birmingham
The filming for a new movie started in Birmingham and several surrounding cities on Monday.
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss playing 2 shows in Alabama: How to get tickets
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are touring together in 2023, and their agenda includes two concerts in Alabama. The rock legend and the bluegrass icon are set to perform in Birmingham on April 29 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. On the following night, April 30, they’ll appear at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville. Singer/songwriter JD McPherson will be the opening act for both dates.
Lil Wayne returning to Alabama on ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’: How to get tickets
Lil Wayne will return to Alabama in 2023 on his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” playing a show on April 24 at Birmingham’s Iron City. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. (A pre-sale starts on Tuesday at noon, according to the Ticketmaster website.) Tickets are priced at $79.95 for general admission, according to promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment. The Iron City website lists prices as $77.50-$348, with the upper level presumably for VIP tickets.
tourcounsel.com
Century Plaza | Shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama
Century Plaza was an enclosed shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. Opened in 1975, the mall originally included four anchor stores and more than one hundred tenants, but lost three of those anchors (JCPenney, Belk and Rich's-Macy's) in the mid-2000s. In May 2009, the mall was completely closed as...
