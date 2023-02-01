Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?JulesJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Related
the university of hawai'i system
February 2023 anniversaries
The University of Hawaiʻi celebrates February 2023 faculty and staff anniversaries. Administrative and Fiscal Support Specialist, UH Mānoa.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hālau
—Long house, as for canoes or hula instruction; meeting house. “Traditionally referred to as a school for hula or house for canoes, halau has become synonymous with various educational facilities whose goals are similar to those of the halau hula, which is = to teach, train, and guide students through their journey.”
the university of hawai'i system
More lunch options available at UH Maui College Pāʻina Market
University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Pāʻina Market is open to students and the community this semester with more tasty and affordable lunch options. Run by students in the college’s award-winning culinary arts program, the World Plate and Paniolo Grill kitchens are doubling the number of lunch options available for the spring semester.
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa becomes world’s 1st with accredited degree for environmental science
After an exhaustive two-year application and evaluation process, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Bachelor of Science program in Global Environmental Science (GES) recently became the world’s first environmental science program to be awarded accreditation by the Applied and Natural Science Accreditation Commission of the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET).
the university of hawai'i system
120th year of Korean immigration to Hawaiʻi spotlights early women leaders
The first wave of 102 Korean immigrants arrived in Hawaiʻi on January 13, 1903 to work in the pineapple and sugar plantations. In the last 120 years, Korean Americans have become a vital part of Hawaiʻi’s diverse island culture, and today, more than 50,000 residents identify as Korean.
the university of hawai'i system
Five inductees for UH Sports Circle of Honor class of 2023
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Athletics Department UH Sports Circle of Honor has announced its 39th class, which includes Nani Cockett (women’s basketball), radio announcer Bobby Curran, UH Athletics Director David Matlin, Barbara “Bobbie” Perry (women’s indoor volleyball) and Katie Spieler (women’s beach volleyball).
the university of hawai'i system
Nusterer receives Big West weekly honor
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa volleyball player Kurt Nusterer received the Big West’s Freshman of the Week award after his performances last week in the Rainbow Warriors’ trip to North Carolina, January 25–28. The middle blocker averaged 2.2 kills and 0.8 blocks per set and...
the university of hawai'i system
Labrunie named Big West men’s tennis player of the week
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa men’s tennis player Axel Labrunie earned his first Big West Player of the Week award after helping lead the Rainbow Warriors to four-straight wins on the road in Las Vegas, January 27–29. Labrunie recorded a perfect 4-0 record in doubles with partner Kilian Maitre, while going 2-0 in singles.
the university of hawai'i system
Transom earns third female athlete of the week honor
For the third time this season, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa swimmer Laticia Transom took home Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Female Athlete of the Week honors after contributing to a pair of school relay records and six wins at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Quad Meet, January 27—28.
the university of hawai'i system
Tait-Jones earns Player of the Week after career-high performance
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s basketball player Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones earned PacWest Player of the Week by putting up 37 points, the second highest total in the league this year, against Dominican University of California on January 27. During three games in California, the First Team All-PacWest selection shot...
Comments / 0