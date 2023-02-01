ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
the university of hawai'i system

Labrunie named Big West men’s tennis player of the week

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa men’s tennis player Axel Labrunie earned his first Big West Player of the Week award after helping lead the Rainbow Warriors to four-straight wins on the road in Las Vegas, January 27–29. Labrunie recorded a perfect 4-0 record in doubles with partner Kilian Maitre, while going 2-0 in singles.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Transom earns third female athlete of the week honor

For the third time this season, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa swimmer Laticia Transom took home Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Female Athlete of the Week honors after contributing to a pair of school relay records and six wins at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Quad Meet, January 27—28.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Nusterer receives Big West weekly honor

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa volleyball player Kurt Nusterer received the Big West’s Freshman of the Week award after his performances last week in the Rainbow Warriors’ trip to North Carolina, January 25–28. The middle blocker averaged 2.2 kills and 0.8 blocks per set and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

UH football signs four recruits to finalize the class of 2023

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Head coach Timmy Chang added four more members to the Braddahhood to close out his second official recruiting class as the head man of the University of Hawaii football team with a total of 29 signees. A good mix of pieces that can have a long term...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Five inductees for UH Sports Circle of Honor class of 2023

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Athletics Department UH Sports Circle of Honor has announced its 39th class, which includes Nani Cockett (women’s basketball), radio announcer Bobby Curran, UH Athletics Director David Matlin, Barbara “Bobbie” Perry (women’s indoor volleyball) and Katie Spieler (women’s beach volleyball).
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH News Image of the Week: Manu o Kū

This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Kathrine Fast, a faculty member in the Division of Student Success. Want to get in on the action? The next UH News Image of the Week could be yours! Submit a photo, drawing, painting, digital illustration of a project you are working on, a moment from a field research outing or a beautiful and/or interesting shot of a scene on your campus. It could be a class visit during which you see an eye-catching object or scene.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
OHIO STATE
the university of hawai'i system

Inaugural golf tournament to benefit Windward CC childcare center

Windward Community College is hosting an inaugural fundraiser golf tournament on Friday, March 17 at the Pearl Country Club. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Windward CC’s Ke Kula Kamaliʻi ʻo Hānaiaulu Childcare Center. “This is not your average golf tournament,” said Puanani Kama, tournament chair...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

120th year of Korean immigration to Hawaiʻi spotlights early women leaders

The first wave of 102 Korean immigrants arrived in Hawaiʻi on January 13, 1903 to work in the pineapple and sugar plantations. In the last 120 years, Korean Americans have become a vital part of Hawaiʻi’s diverse island culture, and today, more than 50,000 residents identify as Korean.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Final sail for late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A final sail on the Hokulea for the late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli, the Native Hawaiian doctor and activist that pioneered a distinctively Native Hawaiian approach to health care in rural Hawaiian communities. The Hokulea delivered Dr. Emmett Aluli’s remains to his home island of Molokai Wednesday....
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH Mānoa becomes world’s 1st with accredited degree for environmental science

After an exhaustive two-year application and evaluation process, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Bachelor of Science program in Global Environmental Science (GES) recently became the world’s first environmental science program to be awarded accreditation by the Applied and Natural Science Accreditation Commission of the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET).
HONOLULU, HI
iheart.com

Hawaiian Woman Nearly Crushed by Massive Boulder Barreling Through Home

A jaw-dropping home security video from Hawaii shows the moment when a woman narrowly missed being crushed by a massive boulder that barreled through her home. According to a local media report, the astounding incident occurred this past Saturday evening in the Honolulu neighborhood of Palolo. As homeowner Caroline Sasaki was heading into her living room to watch television, she suddenly heard a strange boom and briefly paused before the enormous boulder come rolling through her home right in front of her.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

National recognition for Kapiʻolani CC nursing instructor

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) has honored Kathleen Page, a Kapiʻolani Community College Nursing Program faculty member, as the 2023 recipient of the AANP State Award for Excellence in Hawaiʻi. The award is given to an individual nurse practitioner (NP) in each state who has demonstrated excellence in clinical practice and has shown efforts to advance the image, profile and visibility of NPs at the state level.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy