the university of hawai'i system
Labrunie named Big West men’s tennis player of the week
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa men’s tennis player Axel Labrunie earned his first Big West Player of the Week award after helping lead the Rainbow Warriors to four-straight wins on the road in Las Vegas, January 27–29. Labrunie recorded a perfect 4-0 record in doubles with partner Kilian Maitre, while going 2-0 in singles.
KITV.com
University of Hawaii Fab 5 basketball star Jerome Freeman overcomes homelessness
Jerome Freeman was in his early 20s when he was part of the University of Hawaii's Fabulous 5 -- an all-star basketball team that put the islands on the map, garnering statewide support for the sport. "I guess we were like rock stars. Everybody catered to us, we used to...
the university of hawai'i system
Transom earns third female athlete of the week honor
For the third time this season, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa swimmer Laticia Transom took home Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Female Athlete of the Week honors after contributing to a pair of school relay records and six wins at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Quad Meet, January 27—28.
the university of hawai'i system
Nusterer receives Big West weekly honor
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa volleyball player Kurt Nusterer received the Big West’s Freshman of the Week award after his performances last week in the Rainbow Warriors’ trip to North Carolina, January 25–28. The middle blocker averaged 2.2 kills and 0.8 blocks per set and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
UH football signs four recruits to finalize the class of 2023
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Head coach Timmy Chang added four more members to the Braddahhood to close out his second official recruiting class as the head man of the University of Hawaii football team with a total of 29 signees. A good mix of pieces that can have a long term...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii men’s basketball back on the road to start second half of Big West schedule
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is back on the road to begin the second half of the Big West Conference season. UH is coming off of a home split with a 65-64 loss to UC Santa Barbara and a 72-69 win over Cal State Bakersfield.
the university of hawai'i system
Five inductees for UH Sports Circle of Honor class of 2023
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Athletics Department UH Sports Circle of Honor has announced its 39th class, which includes Nani Cockett (women’s basketball), radio announcer Bobby Curran, UH Athletics Director David Matlin, Barbara “Bobbie” Perry (women’s indoor volleyball) and Katie Spieler (women’s beach volleyball).
Koloa Rum to commemorate UH men’s volleyball team
Koloa Rum is commemorating the University of Hawaii men's volleyball team's consecutive national title.
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Image of the Week: Manu o Kū
This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Kathrine Fast, a faculty member in the Division of Student Success. Want to get in on the action? The next UH News Image of the Week could be yours! Submit a photo, drawing, painting, digital illustration of a project you are working on, a moment from a field research outing or a beautiful and/or interesting shot of a scene on your campus. It could be a class visit during which you see an eye-catching object or scene.
KITV.com
Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After 47 years, say ‘so long’ to Aloha Stadium with special tours and photo ops
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 47 years, Aloha Stadium is hosting a final aloha as the state prepares to shutter the facility to make way for a new stadium complex. The stadium will be open to the public as part of a closing ceremony on Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
the university of hawai'i system
Inaugural golf tournament to benefit Windward CC childcare center
Windward Community College is hosting an inaugural fundraiser golf tournament on Friday, March 17 at the Pearl Country Club. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Windward CC’s Ke Kula Kamaliʻi ʻo Hānaiaulu Childcare Center. “This is not your average golf tournament,” said Puanani Kama, tournament chair...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Public charter school on UH campus ‘caught off guard’ about possibly being displaced
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A K-12 charter school on the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s campus is mobilizing the community for a fight over their future. The principal at the University Lab School said their relationship with the University of Hawaii dates back all the way to the 1930s. Still,...
KITV.com
Benefit dinner concert being held to raise money for UH volleyball aunty
WAHIAWA (KITV4) -- Friends of one of the University of Hawaii volleyball aunties are putting together a benefit concert to raise money to help Lauretta Sewake and her family rebuild their home. Sewake's house on Lauone Loop in Wahiawa caught fire last month, causing major damage.
the university of hawai'i system
120th year of Korean immigration to Hawaiʻi spotlights early women leaders
The first wave of 102 Korean immigrants arrived in Hawaiʻi on January 13, 1903 to work in the pineapple and sugar plantations. In the last 120 years, Korean Americans have become a vital part of Hawaiʻi’s diverse island culture, and today, more than 50,000 residents identify as Korean.
Neal Milner: Honolulu's Rail Is More About Incompetence Than Corruption
Thirty years ago last month, “The Simpsons” aired “Marge Versus the Monorail” about a con man who persuades the small town of Springfield to build a monorail. “Well sir,” he tells the town meeting in “The Monorail Song”:. “There’s nothing on earth.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Final sail for late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A final sail on the Hokulea for the late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli, the Native Hawaiian doctor and activist that pioneered a distinctively Native Hawaiian approach to health care in rural Hawaiian communities. The Hokulea delivered Dr. Emmett Aluli’s remains to his home island of Molokai Wednesday....
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa becomes world’s 1st with accredited degree for environmental science
After an exhaustive two-year application and evaluation process, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Bachelor of Science program in Global Environmental Science (GES) recently became the world’s first environmental science program to be awarded accreditation by the Applied and Natural Science Accreditation Commission of the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET).
iheart.com
Hawaiian Woman Nearly Crushed by Massive Boulder Barreling Through Home
A jaw-dropping home security video from Hawaii shows the moment when a woman narrowly missed being crushed by a massive boulder that barreled through her home. According to a local media report, the astounding incident occurred this past Saturday evening in the Honolulu neighborhood of Palolo. As homeowner Caroline Sasaki was heading into her living room to watch television, she suddenly heard a strange boom and briefly paused before the enormous boulder come rolling through her home right in front of her.
the university of hawai'i system
National recognition for Kapiʻolani CC nursing instructor
The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) has honored Kathleen Page, a Kapiʻolani Community College Nursing Program faculty member, as the 2023 recipient of the AANP State Award for Excellence in Hawaiʻi. The award is given to an individual nurse practitioner (NP) in each state who has demonstrated excellence in clinical practice and has shown efforts to advance the image, profile and visibility of NPs at the state level.
