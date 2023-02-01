ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Empty nesters turn kids rooms into Bud and Breakfast

By Matt Witkos
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TxD2q_0kYCbmPo00

As more dispensaries open in West Michigan, a Muskegon couple has a budding new venture looking to further marijuana tourism in our area.

These empty nesters have turned their home into an experience where people can visit.

"I actually sent our daughter a reservation because I had to block off the rooms because she's coming home before spring. Um, two of them are okay with it. The other two are like, wait, what's going on," Sparrow Consulting owner Connie Maximum-Sparrow said. "Our goal really is to provide incredibly elevated experiences working with local cannabis retailers and cannabis producers to give our guests just a great perspective of Muskegon all with cannabis," she added.

Sparrow says it was time to make a pivot, as the brick-and-mortar marijuana industry is hitting hard times due to a saturated market and lower profit margins.

"Our goal was to figure out ways to bring travelers in from out of state who are not used to legalization," she said.

Her goal is to provide a blooming adventure that goes beyond dispensaries.

"If you decided the next day that you wanted to go on a facility tour, we would definitely schedule that ahead of time when you arrive. You'd have your whole itinerary, as well as your personalized paraphernalia bar, in your room," Sparrow said.

"Basically, what will happen is once you make a reservation our hospitality director Brittany will reach out to you. You'll be provided with tailored and curated menus from two of our retail partners."

Sparrow has also created an event and production company and says they'll be taking over the operations of Cannabash 2023, which is set for July.

"Our daughter works for the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association right now. She does this membership recruiter, and so she's done a really great job with that. She's our event coordinator for Cannabash. And so we've made it a family affair thus far," she said.

She adds for those looking for a full-cannabis experience, it doesn't have to be focused solely on Muskegon.

"We're using all of that information, and all those people that are already are tailoring to tourists in Muskegon and Grand Haven, West Michigan, generally speaking, I mean, Grand Rapids and Winterefest, if you don't think I'm sending them down there. It's beautiful right now," she says.

Connie says they've also started working with businesses outside of Michigan.

But for now, in Muskegon, Sparrow says their house can sleep 20. Connie and her husband plan to be hosts but allow the house to be rented out entirely.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotelnewsresource.com

Avid Hotel in Zeeland, Michigan For Sale

CBRE is the exclusive agent in connection with the solicitation of offers to acquire the fee-simple interest in the 92-room Avid Hotel located in Zeeland, Michigan. The Avid Hotel in Zeeland, Michigan is conveniently accessible via Interstate 196 West and 196 North, Exit 55 at Byron Road. The two-year old hotel is only 20 minutes away from the Western shores of Lake Michigan and 30 minutes from downtown Grand Rapids, MI as well as GFR International Airport. Just two-years old, the Avid Hotel offers Buyers an excellent opportunity to acquire a recently built hotel without construction risk, rising costs, and ramp-up period.
ZEELAND, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan

FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
FRANKFORT, MI
927thevan.com

Holland On Ice Is Coming!

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 2, 2023) –The coolest event on the Lakeshore is coming to Downtown Holland this weekend! As part of the all-new Holland on Ice event on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4, visitors are invited to head to Downtown Holland to witness the nation’s best professional ice carvers at work as they transform over 10,000 pounds of ice into incredible works of art! Holland on Ice is proudly hosted by Downtown Holland inpartnership with the Holland Area Visitors Bureau and with in-kind support from the Courtyard Marriott.
HOLLAND, MI
98.7 WFGR

4 Marijuana Dispensaries Have Been Broken Into in Muskegon

4 Marijuana Dispensaries have been broken into in Muskegon while other dispensaries in Grand Rapids and Battle Creek have reported break-ins. Dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana in the state of Michigan in 2019. It hasn't taken long for dispensaries to pop up in most every town in the state as well as all around West Michigan.
MUSKEGON, MI
100.5 The River

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy