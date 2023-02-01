Read full article on original website
4man
2d ago
How are they working? Who in their right mind would believe this. Crime is rampant in Chicago.
New poll shows Chuy Garcia fading in race for Chicago mayor
A new voter opinion survey reported exclusively by FOX 32 Chicago News finds Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Paul Vallas in a statistical tie, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling from his previous front runner status to third place.
Chicago mayoral candidate pledges to boost publicly-funded, privately-run charter schools
CHICAGO - The city is just 26 days away from the Chicago mayoral election. On Thursday, one of the candidates revealed his plan to improve the city's educational system. Candidate Paul Vallas is pledging to boost publicly-funded, privately-run charter schools. In recent years, charter schools have fallen out of favor...
Chicago mayoral forum: Garcia in the hot seat defends his reputation
CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate and Congressman Chuy Garcia defended his reputation for political honesty Wednesday night. "Just because you swim with sharks, as long as you know who sent you to represent and fight for them, you don't become a shark," Garcia said. Garcia spoke at a forum a...
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Garcia lose frontrunner status, 2 other candidates in statistical tie
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey reported exclusively by FOX 32 Chicago News finds Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Paul Vallas in a statistical tie, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling from his previous front runner status to third place. If no candidate receives 50% plus one vote on Feb. 28,...
When it comes to police accountability, how much power does a Chicago mayor have?
We’re just a few weeks away from Chicago’s municipal elections, when city residents will vote for mayor and members of the City Council. Polls show that crime and policing is among the top concerns for Chicagoans right now. Four years ago, current mayor Lori Lightfoot won the mayoral...
Chicago City Council temporarily blocks Lightfoot's ComEd deal
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s push for a quick vote on a proposed 15-year franchise agreement with Commonwealth Edison was short-circuited in the City Council on Wednesday. Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) sent the complex agreement to the Rules Committee, where legislation normally goes to die. That adds another step...
Hecklers interrupt Chicago mayoral candidate forum at NW Side High School
With just one month to go until the Chicago mayor election, a contentious candidate forum was held at a high school in Belmont Cragin.
Paul Vallas gains support from Chicago alderman
CHICAGO - Chicago's first openly gay alderman Tom Tunney is supporting mayoral candidate Paul Vallas. Ald. Tunney has also served as the city's vice mayor since 2019. He said that as a person who is socially progressive and fiscally responsible, the platform that Paul Vallas has for Chicago most closely aligns with what he believes in.
Chicago mayoral elections: New poll shows shakeup in front-runners
The survey was overseen by Collin Corbett, a Republican political consultant based in suburban Inverness. Corbett has no ties to any of the nine candidates competing in the first round of voting.
Lightfoot’s ComEd deal comes under fire from City Council members
CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is touting a new agreement her administration reached with Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), but several members of City Council are questioning the timing of the deal. “We are doing what’s never been done before in the history of our city — providing environmental economic benefits through franchise agreement,” Lightfoot said. The […]
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas defends taking contribution from former school board member
CHICAGO - Paul Vallas said during a lunchtime speech Tuesday that he wanted to give Chicago's City Council more power in order to restrain future mayors inclined to act like emperors. He also rejected several ethical allegations raised by incumbent Lori Lightfoot's campaign. Among other things, Vallas explained why he's...
Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising; Mayor Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022. Four other candidates reported receipts of more than $1 million: Lightfoot ($4.5 million), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas ($2.2 million), Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson ($1.8 million), and U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia ($1.5 million). Three other candidates reported spending more than $500,000: Wilson ($2.0 million), Vallas ($1.0 million), and Johnson ($578,000). The other candidates in the election are Kambium Buckner, Ja’Mal Green, Sophia King, and Roderick Sawyer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff on Apr. 4. The last two mayoral elections (2019 and 2015) resulted in runoffs.
Chicago receives $60M grant to address homelessness
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot and federal officials announced a massive grant to support Chicago's homeless Thursday. Department of Housing and Urban Development Sec. Marcia Fudge announced a $60 million grant to address homelessness in Chicago. The money will go to help people on the streets and homeless people in smaller towns.
Lightfoot announces next round of applications for Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program
CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that the next round of applications for the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 Fund is now open. The program gives $500 cash payments to people left out of COVID stimulus money.It's specifically for domestic workers or those who weren't eligible for stimulus because of their immigration status."Care workers are the backbone of our economy — they make all other work possible. As a daughter of a domestic worker, I know the challenges they face day in and day out to support other families while trying to keep their own afloat," said Mayor Lightfoot. To qualify, you must be a Chicago resident and your household income must be at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.To see if you qualify, visit www.chicash.org.
Retired CFD lieutenant charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
CHICAGO — A retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant joined anti-government militia groups in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, federal prosecutors now allege. Joseph Pavlik, 65, was charged earlier this month with obstruction of law enforcement, entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, according […]
The Ballot LIVE: Ja’Mal Green Discusses Mayoral Candidacy With Laura Washington
CHICAGO — Ja’Mal Green, a community activist on the South Side, is one of two candidates in the mayoral race to have never held political office. Tune in 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, to watch Green’s one-hour conversation with Laura Washington live, or catch the recording here after streaming ends at 6 p.m.
Chicago alderman calls for zero tolerance policy for hate groups in CPD
CHICAGO - The murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis is adding fuel to calls for a zero-tolerance policy for hate groups in the Chicago Police Department. Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez has been pushing for the City Council Safety Committee to set a subject hearing for months. His calls began last...
A Woodlawn migrant shelter sparks anger — and reflection — among Black and Latino residents
On a frigid Saturday afternoon in January, Woodlawn residents assembled in the auditorium of Hyde Park Academy on Chicago’s South Side. Community members faced a row of city officials sitting on stage and expressed their outrage at the decision to convert the closed former Wadsworth elementary school into a temporary shelter for migrants.
Illinois sheriff who called gun control law 'unconstitutional' will now enforce it if implemented
An Illinois sheriff is reversing his stance on enforcing a state assault weapons ban after stating that the bill is unconstitutional in a press release.
Community leaders call for stop on removal of West Side homeless encampment
CHICAGO — A press conference was held Tuesday by local leaders and the Illinois Union of the Homeless to call for a stop on a removal notice that was given by the city to people living under the viaduct on Hirsch and Monticello in Humboldt Park. Organizers used the cold temperatures as an example […]
