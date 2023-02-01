ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4man
2d ago

How are they working? Who in their right mind would believe this. Crime is rampant in Chicago.

Chicago mayoral forum: Garcia in the hot seat defends his reputation

CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate and Congressman Chuy Garcia defended his reputation for political honesty Wednesday night. "Just because you swim with sharks, as long as you know who sent you to represent and fight for them, you don't become a shark," Garcia said. Garcia spoke at a forum a...
Chicago City Council temporarily blocks Lightfoot's ComEd deal

CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s push for a quick vote on a proposed 15-year franchise agreement with Commonwealth Edison was short-circuited in the City Council on Wednesday. Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) sent the complex agreement to the Rules Committee, where legislation normally goes to die. That adds another step...
Paul Vallas gains support from Chicago alderman

CHICAGO - Chicago's first openly gay alderman Tom Tunney is supporting mayoral candidate Paul Vallas. Ald. Tunney has also served as the city's vice mayor since 2019. He said that as a person who is socially progressive and fiscally responsible, the platform that Paul Vallas has for Chicago most closely aligns with what he believes in.
Lightfoot’s ComEd deal comes under fire from City Council members

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is touting a new agreement her administration reached with Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), but several members of City Council are questioning the timing of the deal. “We are doing what’s never been done before in the history of our city — providing environmental economic benefits through franchise agreement,” Lightfoot said. The […]
Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising; Mayor Lightfoot leads in spending

Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022. Four other candidates reported receipts of more than $1 million: Lightfoot ($4.5 million), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas ($2.2 million), Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson ($1.8 million), and U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia ($1.5 million). Three other candidates reported spending more than $500,000: Wilson ($2.0 million), Vallas ($1.0 million), and Johnson ($578,000). The other candidates in the election are Kambium Buckner, Ja’Mal Green, Sophia King, and Roderick Sawyer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff on Apr. 4. The last two mayoral elections (2019 and 2015) resulted in runoffs.
Chicago receives $60M grant to address homelessness

CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot and federal officials announced a massive grant to support Chicago's homeless Thursday. Department of Housing and Urban Development Sec. Marcia Fudge announced a $60 million grant to address homelessness in Chicago. The money will go to help people on the streets and homeless people in smaller towns.
Lightfoot announces next round of applications for Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that the next round of applications for the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 Fund is now open. The program gives $500 cash payments to people left out of COVID stimulus money.It's specifically for domestic workers or those who weren't eligible for stimulus because of their immigration status."Care workers are the backbone of our economy — they make all other work possible. As a daughter of a domestic worker, I know the challenges they face day in and day out to support other families while trying to keep their own afloat," said Mayor Lightfoot. To qualify, you must be a Chicago resident and your household income must be at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.To see if you qualify, visit www.chicash.org.
Retired CFD lieutenant charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

CHICAGO — A retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant joined anti-government militia groups in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, federal prosecutors now allege. Joseph Pavlik, 65, was charged earlier this month with obstruction of law enforcement, entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, according […]
