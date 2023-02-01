Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum
Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed a town hall hosted by the conservative nonprofit Moms for Liberty Feb. 2, 2023, discussing "parental rights" legislation in Iowa. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican legislators speaking at a “parental rights” event Thursday pledged to pass legislation this session banning...
Corydon Times-Republican
Food Bank of Siouxland pans Iowa legislature bills that would add would new stipulations for SNAP benefit recipients
SIOUX CITY — The Food Bank of Siouxland voiced its disapproval this week for a pair of bills, one in the Iowa House and one in the Iowa Senate, that would place added restrictions on the food assistance program known as SNAP. Under proposals from Republican state legislators, low-income...
Corydon Times-Republican
Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that...
Corydon Times-Republican
Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa
Chad Roche is accused of stockpiling waste tires on an Iowa acreage near the Minnesota border. (Photo courtesy of Iowa DNR) A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources. Acting on...
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa invites communities to say which areas deserve priority in broadband funding
(The Center Square) – The State of Iowa is inviting communities perceiving the need for broadband investment to speak up. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Department of Management’s Office of the Chief Information Officer announced Thursday that communities can propose areas across the state that the office should prioritize in the next Empower Rural Iowa broadband grant opportunity.
Corydon Times-Republican
Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa has been given a warning due to allegations of incompetence and sexual harassment. (Photo via Canva) A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine.
Corydon Times-Republican
Comments / 0