ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Duke basketball continues to get better, just in time for Blue Devils’ biggest test yet

By Luke DeCock
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MUE2L_0kYCbGMg00

In the aftermath, Jon Scheyer and Steve Forbes were in agreement on many things. That Duke’s guards were better. That Dereck Lively continues to impact games without scoring. That Wake Forest does things on offense to ask questions opposing defenses don’t want to answer.

But above all, this: While Wake Forest continues fighting through the toughest part of its schedule, Duke has taken huge strides since the Demon Deacons won in Winston-Salem early in the ACC schedule.

“It’s amazing how different we are than that time, when we played Wake,” Scheyer said. “Obviously they’re a lot better too, but for us we’ve grown a lot.”

“That’s not the same team we played in December,” Forbes said. “They’ve grown up a lot.”

The road has remained unkind to Duke, Saturday’s double-up thumping of Georgia Tech aside, although every streak has to start somewhere. Still, the Blue Devils are starting to look more comfortable at home, where they remain undefeated but not always drama-free. Tuesday fit that pattern, a 75-73 win that looked comfortable until the Deacons made a late surge and demanded everything Duke had.

Duke came back from what looked like certain disaster against Pittsburgh in the second half and held on with blood and sweat to beat Miami, neither game ever feeling totally safe or secure. Tuesday looked safe and secure until Duke’s offense went stagnant and the Deacons came roaring back to threaten in the final minute, even if Tyree Appleby’s buzzer 3-pointer burnished a final score that wasn’t really that close.

But they were all wins, nonetheless.

Things have rarely come easy for Duke this season, but they’re starting to come easier, even with Dariq Whitehead still out. Everyone’s been waiting for Duke to turn a corner. Maybe the Blue Devils already did, when no one was looking. That three-point loss at Virginia Tech — which easily might have gone the other way if MJ Collins’ celebratory throat punch to Kyle Filipowski had been penalized — is going to look pretty good by the end of the season the way the Hokies are playing, Tuesday’s loss at Miami notwithstanding. (VT shot 57 percent … and lost.)

So: The timing may actually be pretty good for Duke to host North Carolina for the first time since that game, which despite the italics could still mean either of those games. Several of the faces will be different on the Duke side and very few on the UNC side, and what happened last year might not be foremost in their minds, it will be for everyone else.

“Obviously it’s definitely some extra juice, but I just want to come out there and get the win,” Jeremy Roach said. “I don’t worry too much about them and about the crowd, what’s happening around us, just kind of focus on ourselves.”

Wake Forest, meanwhile, is undergoing a stiff reality check. The Demon Deacons were cruising along, with wins over Duke and Virginia Tech and Clemson to their credit, when they ran into a run of tough games that asked questions Wake couldn’t answer. Virginia, at Pittsburgh, N.C. State, at Duke. Those are rough seas, and the Deacons almost kept their heads above water, losing the last three by a combined six points.

Then again, Wake Forest’s not going to beat anybody when Andrew Carr and Damari Monsanto are a combined 4-for-22 from long range, as good as Appleby is, and was Tuesday, playing the role of the headband-wearing-transfer-who-becomes-a-high-scoring-star at Wake.

Relief may arrive shortly in the form of a trip to South Bend, but this was the time for Wake Forest to pick up the wins it needed to move into NCAA tournament contention and instead … not. Virginia Tech may be the ACC’s best hope for a seventh bid now (assuming Clemson, which lost at Boston College on Tuesday, doesn’t implode) because Wake’s going to need something approaching a miracle now.

To come so close again on Tuesday, in a place where Wake Forest hasn’t won since 1997 – when Roy Williams was coaching at Kansas and Forbes was a junior-college coach with at least some hair, his words on both, 24 games ago – makes it tough to balance the progress of being in these fights with the disappointment of losing them.

“We’ve been changing a lot of this narrative in the last year and a half,” Forbes said. “Let’s just keep changing it. Along the way, This is a Quad 1 opportunity, right? We’ve got some more coming. Hey, Virginia Tech, everybody wrote them off last year and they ran through the ACC tournament. A lot of ball left to play, man. But it hurts, yeah, it hurts. It hurts.”

Duke’s about to go through what Wake just went through, with trips to Miami and Virginia after the UNC game, but the Blue Devils are getting better, and just in time. So is Wake Forest, even if it’s a little harder to tell at the moment.

Never miss a Luke DeCock column. Sign up at tinyurl.com/lukeslatest to have them delivered directly to your email inbox as soon as they post.

Luke DeCock’s Latest: Never miss a column on the Canes, ACC or other Triangle sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Duke basketball: Are Blue Devils ready for North Carolina?

Is the Duke basketball team ready for its biggest, most anticipated, matchup of the year?. It is that time of year again for the Duke basketball program. For weeks, Cameron Crazies have been staked out in the bitter cold in Krzyzewskiville all to see one of the biggest rivalries in the history of college sports, Duke vs. North Carolina.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Dariq Whitehead versus UNC 'is on the table'

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer updated Dariq Whitehead's status during his Thursday presser ahead of the rivalry bout with the unranked UNC Tar Heels (15-7, 7-4 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday. RELATED: Sharpshooting prep coming to Duke-UNC game It sounds like ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke star sets record straight about practice incident

Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski, already a seven-time ACC Rookie of the Week with 11 double-doubles and countless clutch moments for the Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4 ACC), has been the team's best player. There's no denying that. But there was a time in the summer when the outlook wasn't so ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

UNC Staff Rolls Four Deep to Watch High Priority Five-Star Target Jarin Stevenson

On Tuesday night the entire North Carolina basketball coaching staff took the short trip south to Pittsboro, N.C. to watch class of 2024 five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. With four players already committed for the 2024 class, Stevenson has emerged as UNC's final focus to close out the cycle. Head coach Hubert Davis and assistants Jeff Lebo, Brad Frederick, and Sean May were lined up to watch Stevenson as his Seaforth High School Hawks defeat Jordan-Matthews High School 56-50. In front of the entire UNC staff, Stevenson scored 30 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, dished out three assists. and added three steals and five blocks.
PITTSBORO, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke signee posts huge numbers against Bronny James

Notre Dame (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was one of the biggest snubs when the McDonald's All-American selections came out last week. This week, the 2023 Duke basketball prize had a chance to show off his skills against a player who earned the honor at his position, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) star ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke freshman out another game with leg injury

Duke basketball will be without the services of injured freshman forward Dariq Whitehead for the second straight game when the unranked Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) host the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-8, 6-5 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. First-year head coach Jon Scheyer ruled him out on ...
DURHAM, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee lands in Final 7 for 4-star WR out of North Carolina

Tennessee landed in the Final 7 for Alex Taylor, a 4-star wide receiver out of North Carolina Wednesday morning. Taylor, who hails from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, will decided between the Vols, Cincinnati, Penn State, Clemson, Virginia Tech, NC State and North Carolina. He made his announcement Wednesday...
GREENSBORO, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
24K+
Followers
467
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy