New Hampshire State

New Hampshire officials release list of emergency shelters for homeless people ahead of cold snap

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials areraising awareness about emergency shelters in the state for anyone experiencing homelessness as temperatures plummet to dangerous levels Friday and Saturday. The following is a state-provided list of emergency shelters currently open to people experiencing homelessness:. Southwestern Community Services: 96 Main Street, Claremont,...
Governor Sununu urges Granite Staters to prepare for severe cold

CONCORD, NH – Governor Chris Sununu, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Robert Buxton, and Jay Broccolo, Director of Weather Operations for the Mt. Washington Observatory, urged Granite State residents and visitors to prepare for potentially life-threatening cold temperatures forecast for New Hampshire. The National Weather Service (NWS) in...
NH health providers say state's low Medicaid rates add to staffing ‘crisis’

Health care providers in New Hampshire are pushing for a major increase in Medicaid rates this year, saying it would help them address increasingly dire staff shortages. During a hearing Wednesday, health care leaders told lawmakers that the reimbursement they receive from the state’s Medicaid program often falls short of what it actually costs to provide care. That makes it hard to pay competitive wages, at a time when organizations across the health care sector are struggling to fill vacancies.
No teaching credentials have been lost yet under NH’s ‘divisive-concepts’ law

In the 19 months since a state law went into effect restricting what public school teachers can say to students about discrimination, only one complaint to the NH Commission for Human Rights has met the basic legal standard for moving forward. Ahni Malachi, executive director for the commission, confirmed this...
NH Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Conducts Search At School

Members of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force have conducted a search at the New Hampton School. School officials put out a statement yesterday saying the investigation involves a person who isn’t employed at the school but does live in campus housing. So far, there has been no indication that any employees were involved in any illegal activity. The task force isn’t revealing what it was looking for.
How to prepare for extreme cold: NH emergency shelter info, safety tips and more

As dangerously cold temperatures settle in, organizations across New Hampshire are making plans for emergency shelters and soliciting donations to help those experiencing homelessness. The National Weather Service warns of “dangerously cold wind chills” across New Hampshire in the days ahead, with readings dropping to 30 or 50 degrees below...
What’s behind the effort to change how kids read in New Hampshire

New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a bill aimed at increasing literacy levels in schools across the state. The bill would eliminate a controversial reading theory commonly referred to as cueing from intervention programs for students who need additional support while learning how to read. At a recent hearing, the bill’s...
Bill proposes removing bail commissioners

CONCORD, N.H. – Personal recognizance bail has been a hot topic recently in Manchester, but would removing bail commissioners from the process necessarily make it better? One piece of legislation currently before the New Hampshire House of Representatives believes it would. Introduced by Bob Lynn (R-Windham) and Joe Alexander...
Some New Hampshire ski areas close or adjust hours because of dangerous cold

GORHAM, N.H. — Some New Hampshire ski areas, including Wildcat Mountain and Cannon Mountain, are closing Friday because of the extreme cold. Other areas are adjusting their plans and hours, including Pats Peak. >> Resources: Emergency homeless shelters | Warming centers | Latest outage maps. Skiers who already bought...
Some New Hampshire schools close as frigid weather arrives

As arctic cold moved into New Hampshire, schools began announcing closings or remote learning days for Friday. Windchills were forecast to drop to double-digits below zero through the day Friday continuing into Saturday, before conditions begin to improve. Under such conditions, frostbite can start to set in within a few minutes.
New Hampshire’s Bad Search and Rescue Rules May Get Even Worse

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Hypothermia, falls, losing your way—there are a lot of hazards hikers need to be aware of when they step onto the trail in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Thanks to a new bill wending its way through the state’s legislature, officials may need to add a new one: losing their driver’s license.
‘Our moms are in crisis, here in this state and across the country…the ER cannot be the only option for moms in crisis’

MANCHESTER, NH – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) on Jan. 30 morning hosted a round table discussion with medical providers and advocates at Dartmouth Health to discuss the Senator’s recent work to expand access to maternal mental health care. They also discussed what additional action Congress can take to support mothers’ physical and mental well-being, as well as what advocates are working for on the state level.
