New Hampshire officials release list of emergency shelters for homeless people ahead of cold snap
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials areraising awareness about emergency shelters in the state for anyone experiencing homelessness as temperatures plummet to dangerous levels Friday and Saturday. The following is a state-provided list of emergency shelters currently open to people experiencing homelessness:. Southwestern Community Services: 96 Main Street, Claremont,...
Bitter cold weather causing New Hampshire schools to close, adjust after school activities
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some school districts in New Hampshire have closed, but others are preparing to open their doors despite the arctic air. In Manchester, the decision to close schools was based largely on the fact that the city has a higher number of students that walk to school, and they don't want them out in the cold.
Governor Sununu urges Granite Staters to prepare for severe cold
CONCORD, NH – Governor Chris Sununu, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Robert Buxton, and Jay Broccolo, Director of Weather Operations for the Mt. Washington Observatory, urged Granite State residents and visitors to prepare for potentially life-threatening cold temperatures forecast for New Hampshire. The National Weather Service (NWS) in...
15 New COVID-19 Deaths; Outbreaks by Institution Name: NH DHHS Weekly Report
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced 937 new positive COVID-19 test results between Thursday, January 26 and Wednesday, February 1. For the previous week, DHHS announce 15 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and...
NH health providers say state's low Medicaid rates add to staffing ‘crisis’
Health care providers in New Hampshire are pushing for a major increase in Medicaid rates this year, saying it would help them address increasingly dire staff shortages. During a hearing Wednesday, health care leaders told lawmakers that the reimbursement they receive from the state’s Medicaid program often falls short of what it actually costs to provide care. That makes it hard to pay competitive wages, at a time when organizations across the health care sector are struggling to fill vacancies.
No teaching credentials have been lost yet under NH’s ‘divisive-concepts’ law
In the 19 months since a state law went into effect restricting what public school teachers can say to students about discrimination, only one complaint to the NH Commission for Human Rights has met the basic legal standard for moving forward. Ahni Malachi, executive director for the commission, confirmed this...
Some New Hampshire closings reported as bitterly cold air arrives
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some school districts moved to close for the day Friday as a frigid air mass was set to grip New Hampshire for Friday and Saturday. Visit this link to view the closings list and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
New Hampshire health officials report 15 new deaths related to COVID-19 over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 15 new deaths related to COVID-19 over the last seven days in their weekly report. There have now been 2,949 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic, up from 2,932 total deaths last Thursday.
School closings in Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several communities have announced school will be closed on Friday due to extreme cold temperatures in the forecast. Check the list HERE.
NH Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Conducts Search At School
Members of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force have conducted a search at the New Hampton School. School officials put out a statement yesterday saying the investigation involves a person who isn’t employed at the school but does live in campus housing. So far, there has been no indication that any employees were involved in any illegal activity. The task force isn’t revealing what it was looking for.
How to prepare for extreme cold: NH emergency shelter info, safety tips and more
As dangerously cold temperatures settle in, organizations across New Hampshire are making plans for emergency shelters and soliciting donations to help those experiencing homelessness. The National Weather Service warns of “dangerously cold wind chills” across New Hampshire in the days ahead, with readings dropping to 30 or 50 degrees below...
What’s behind the effort to change how kids read in New Hampshire
New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a bill aimed at increasing literacy levels in schools across the state. The bill would eliminate a controversial reading theory commonly referred to as cueing from intervention programs for students who need additional support while learning how to read. At a recent hearing, the bill’s...
New Hampshire cities, towns to have warming centers open during cold spell Friday, Saturday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With readings expected to dip to dangerous and possibly life-threatening levels Friday and Saturday, many New Hampshire communities have opted to open warming centers. The following is a partial list of warming centers by community. If your town is not listed, please call 211, and an...
Bill proposes removing bail commissioners
CONCORD, N.H. – Personal recognizance bail has been a hot topic recently in Manchester, but would removing bail commissioners from the process necessarily make it better? One piece of legislation currently before the New Hampshire House of Representatives believes it would. Introduced by Bob Lynn (R-Windham) and Joe Alexander...
A Mass. bill would cut prison time for organ donations. An advocate is calling the measure ‘unethical and depraved.’
"To incentivize the selling of your body parts in exchange for the most precious commodity in the world ... was just so appalling." Newly proposed legislation would allow incarcerated people in Massachusetts to trade one precious commodity, donated organs, for another: Time. Under HD.3822, a bill filed in the State...
Some New Hampshire ski areas close or adjust hours because of dangerous cold
GORHAM, N.H. — Some New Hampshire ski areas, including Wildcat Mountain and Cannon Mountain, are closing Friday because of the extreme cold. Other areas are adjusting their plans and hours, including Pats Peak. >> Resources: Emergency homeless shelters | Warming centers | Latest outage maps. Skiers who already bought...
Some New Hampshire schools close as frigid weather arrives
As arctic cold moved into New Hampshire, schools began announcing closings or remote learning days for Friday. Windchills were forecast to drop to double-digits below zero through the day Friday continuing into Saturday, before conditions begin to improve. Under such conditions, frostbite can start to set in within a few minutes.
New Hampshire’s Bad Search and Rescue Rules May Get Even Worse
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Hypothermia, falls, losing your way—there are a lot of hazards hikers need to be aware of when they step onto the trail in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Thanks to a new bill wending its way through the state’s legislature, officials may need to add a new one: losing their driver’s license.
‘Our moms are in crisis, here in this state and across the country…the ER cannot be the only option for moms in crisis’
MANCHESTER, NH – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) on Jan. 30 morning hosted a round table discussion with medical providers and advocates at Dartmouth Health to discuss the Senator’s recent work to expand access to maternal mental health care. They also discussed what additional action Congress can take to support mothers’ physical and mental well-being, as well as what advocates are working for on the state level.
New behavioral health centers will be a 'one-stop shop' for mental health wellness
In one of his last acts as governor of Massachusetts, Charlie Baker established 25 new behavioral health centers across the state and launched a 24/7 mental health hotline to both increase access to mental health services and lessen the burden on emergency rooms. To learn more about the centers, Greater...
