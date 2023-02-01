Read full article on original website
Arrest made in shooting near Boynton Beach that killed bystander
BOYNTON BEACH —The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in what it called a "rolling gun battle" in December that killed a man in his home. A teen who turned 18 last month was arrested Jan. 31 and booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center. The sheriff's...
Man found fatally shot on Pahokee street
PAHOKEE — A man was shot and killed early Saturday in the city, police said. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the man was shot in the 100 block of Carver Place shortly after 1 a.m. Deputies arriving on the scene found him outside, suffering from gunshot wounds. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue workers responding to the incident pronounced him dead.
Shooting in Pahokee leaves one dead
PAHOKEE, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Pahokee homicide that happened early Saturday morning. In the headlines: Search for missing Lyft driver intensifies in Okeechobee County after vehicle found states away. Deputies responded to...
Man Attempts to Settle Dog Poop Dispute with Dangerous Drive-by
A Tamarac man was arrested after allegedly attempting to run over a neighbor with his vehicle following a dispute over dog poop. On January 23, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to a neighbor dispute at 8340 Black Olive Drive in Tamarac after receiving reports of a man acting erratically and attempting to strike neighbors with his vehicle.
Do you know this man? Sheriff's office seeks family of bicyclist killed by car
LAKE WORTH BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding the family of a 27-year-old bicyclist who died after being hit by a car last month. Rocael Ramirez Perez, whose address was not known, was riding a Hyper Shocker bicycle eastbound on the Lake Worth Bridge just after midnight Jan. 30. A car driven by a 24-year-old Riviera Beach man was also headed eastbound over the drawbridge and hit Ramirez Perez, who died.
Friends of missing Lyft driver awaiting update
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — People close to missing Lyft driver Gary Levin are waiting for answers afterhuman remains were found in Okeechobee, close to where Levin was last spotted. Right now, Palm Beach Gardens police have not yet provided an update regarding the search for Levin, who lives in Palm Beach Gardens.
Shooting In Boca Reserve Not Criminal, According To Police
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A police and medic response mid-day Friday to the 12000 block of Boca Reserve Lane — for a shooting — was ultimately deemed to not be criminal activity, according to officials with knowledge of the situation. One person was […]
3 hurt after brazen shooting, crash on busy West Palm Beach street
A brazen shooting and crash in broad daylight occurred during a busy afternoon in West Palm Beach, leaving three people injured.
BSO investigating crash in Lauderdale Lakes leaving pedestrian dead
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Lauderdale Lakes and has triggered a search for a driver who fled the scene. According to investigators, deputies responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 19th Street and...
Arrest made in rolling gun battle that left innocent man dead in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a rolling gun battle from December. On Jan. 31, the suspect, a juvenile at the time of the incident, was arrested for 2nd degree murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and delinquent possession of a firearm.
PBSO investigating homicide in Pahokee
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the City of Pahokee. According to detectives, it happened shortly after 1:00 am on Saturday near the 100 block of Carver Place. Investigators responded to the shooting and once on scene found a man...
Boca man dies, 2nd seriously hurt in scooter-car collision
BOCA RATON — A 43-year-old Boca Raton man riding a motor scooter was killed, and his passenger seriously injured, in a two-vehicle collison Thursday afternoon, police said Friday. Didier Hurtado Estrada was riding his 2020 YNGF RevolutionX east on the right shoulder of West Palmetto Park Road, west of...
Lanes reopened on I-95 South following major crash
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash had lanes blocked on I-95 South this morning. Around 10:45 a.m., Florida 511 reported that a crash happened just past Exit 68 (US-98 and Southern Boulevard). All lanes are reopen.
A Riviera Beach Man Was Sentenced To Eight Years In Prison For The Death Of A Toddler
After entering a guilty plea and admitting responsibility for the aggravated child abuse that led to the death of a toddler in West Palm Beach in 2018, a man from Riviera Beach was handed an eight-year prison sentence. West Palm Beach police investigators alleged that Octavious Wiggins beat Jeremiah Malachi...
Deputies: Man sets woman's car on fire in West Palm Beach, stalked and robbed her before
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after, deputies said, he set a woman's car on fire. This was after he allegedly robbed her in December 2022. On Jan. 23, the victim heard a loud explosion and went outside to find her Hyundai Elantra on fire. She told police that her car had no mechanical defects and she believed Tevian Stubbs, 29, set her car on fire.
Boca Raton Man, On Moped, Killed In Crash
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Boca Raton crash left one man dead and another with serious injuries, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Didier Estrada of the 9900 block of Floral Park Lane in Boca Raton died following the crash […]
19 migrants in custody after attempted landing near Jupiter Inlet Colony
A boat filled with migrants was spotted Friday afternoon off the coast of Jupiter. It happened at about 2:45 p.m. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they stopped the boat with 19 people aboard, but two men jumped off and swam to shore. Jupiter Inlet Colony police said a...
Jupiter police: Car makes illegal U-turn to avoid traffic stop, hits, kills pedestrian
JUPITER — A pedestrian was fatally struck Friday night by a vehicle that was making an illegal U-turn to avoid a traffic stop, police said Saturday. Jupiter police initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle at approximately 10 p.m. Friday. The driver of the vehicle, avoiding police, proceeded to make an illegal U-turn, hitting and killing a pedestrian near Center Street and Loxahatchee Drive, police said.
Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
Jupiter police search for hit-and-run suspect after car fatally strikes pedestrian
JUPITER, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Jupiter police have one suspect in custody and are looking for another following a fatal hit-and-run Friday night. In a news release Saturday, Jupiter officials say officers were initiating a traffic stop around 10 p.m. when...
