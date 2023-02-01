ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

Man found fatally shot on Pahokee street

PAHOKEE — A man was shot and killed early Saturday in the city, police said. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the man was shot in the 100 block of Carver Place shortly after 1 a.m. Deputies arriving on the scene found him outside, suffering from gunshot wounds. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue workers responding to the incident pronounced him dead.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

tamaractalk.com

Man Attempts to Settle Dog Poop Dispute with Dangerous Drive-by

A Tamarac man was arrested after allegedly attempting to run over a neighbor with his vehicle following a dispute over dog poop. On January 23, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to a neighbor dispute at 8340 Black Olive Drive in Tamarac after receiving reports of a man acting erratically and attempting to strike neighbors with his vehicle.
TAMARAC, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Do you know this man? Sheriff's office seeks family of bicyclist killed by car

LAKE WORTH BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding the family of a 27-year-old bicyclist who died after being hit by a car last month. Rocael Ramirez Perez, whose address was not known, was riding a Hyper Shocker bicycle eastbound on the Lake Worth Bridge just after midnight Jan. 30. A car driven by a 24-year-old Riviera Beach man was also headed eastbound over the drawbridge and hit Ramirez Perez, who died.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Friends of missing Lyft driver awaiting update

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — People close to missing Lyft driver Gary Levin are waiting for answers afterhuman remains were found in Okeechobee, close to where Levin was last spotted. Right now, Palm Beach Gardens police have not yet provided an update regarding the search for Levin, who lives in Palm Beach Gardens.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Shooting In Boca Reserve Not Criminal, According To Police

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A police and medic response mid-day Friday to the 12000 block of Boca Reserve Lane — for a shooting — was ultimately deemed to not be criminal activity, according to officials with knowledge of the situation. One person was […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

cw34.com

Deputies: Man sets woman's car on fire in West Palm Beach, stalked and robbed her before

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after, deputies said, he set a woman's car on fire. This was after he allegedly robbed her in December 2022. On Jan. 23, the victim heard a loud explosion and went outside to find her Hyundai Elantra on fire. She told police that her car had no mechanical defects and she believed Tevian Stubbs, 29, set her car on fire.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man, On Moped, Killed In Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Boca Raton crash left one man dead and another with serious injuries, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Didier Estrada of the 9900 block of Floral Park Lane in Boca Raton died following the crash […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Jupiter police: Car makes illegal U-turn to avoid traffic stop, hits, kills pedestrian

JUPITER — A pedestrian was fatally struck Friday night by a vehicle that was making an illegal U-turn to avoid a traffic stop, police said Saturday. Jupiter police initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle at approximately 10 p.m. Friday. The driver of the vehicle, avoiding police, proceeded to make an illegal U-turn, hitting and killing a pedestrian near Center Street and Loxahatchee Drive, police said.
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

