ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Leonard, Powell lead Clippers past Bulls, 108-103

San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10dQY6_0kYCaSkN00

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and Norman Powell added 27 to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Chicago Bulls 108-103 on Tuesday night.

Paul George added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who’ve won six of seven.

Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Bulls, who dropped the first of a four-game homestand. DeMar DeRozan added 20 points and Zach LaVine finished with 18 points and 14 boards.

Los Angeles led 85-84 after three quarters and never trailed in the fourth but couldn’t shake the Bulls until the final seconds. With the Clippers ahead 106-103, Leonard stole the ball from LaVine and made both free throws with 5.2 seconds left to close the door.

“That’s the reason we’ve been winning, because our defense has picked it up and carried us,” George said. “I think we caught our rhythm because of our defense and were able to stay in the game.”

Los Angeles had 15 steals as it forced 20 turnovers overall by Chicago, two off the Bulls' worst mark of the season.

Powell, meanwhile, came off the bench to outscore the Bulls’ reserves by himself, 27-20.

“He’s instant offense,” coach Tyronn Lue said. “Just come in the game and he can get it going quick. He was huge for us tonight.”

The Clippers trailed by as many as 19 points midway through the second quarter but went to halftime down just 58-54 thanks to a 16-2 run in the final minutes.

“No matter how you lose, it sucks. Period,” DeRozan said. “A team like that, veteran guys, extremely well coached, they’re not going to give up.”

Ivica Zubac finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for Los Angeles.

TIP-INS

Clippers: George and Leonard returned after both were held out of Sunday’s loss at Cleveland with knee soreness.

Bulls: LaVine drew a foul at the top of the key from Powell with 1:03 left but missed the first two of three free throws to keep the Bulls behind 104-103. ... DeRozan had a career-worst eight turnovers. “Careless,” he said. “It’s entirely too much and we can’t let that happen.”

UP NEXT

Clippers: Play the fourth of their six-game road swing Thursday night at Milwaukee.

Bulls: Host Charlotte on Thursday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked

With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
LOS ANGELES, CA
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
San Diego Union-Tribune

Dosunmu, White lead way as Bulls beat Hornets 114-98

Ayo Dosunmu matched a season high with 22 points, Coby White scored 20 points and the Chicago Bulls overcame shaky outings by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-98 on Thursday night
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
MEMPHIS, TN
San Diego Union-Tribune

Thursday's Sports In Brief

PRO FOOTBALL CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been charged in a warrant with pointing a gun at a woman and threatening her, according to court documents.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy