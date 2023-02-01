Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State

$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
Northwood, NH Rallies Around Family After Fire Damages Home
🔥 The house and barn on Routes 202/9 in Northwood is home to a family of six. 🔥 Residents of Northwood including members of a Facebook group immediately went into action to help the family. 🔥 A GoFundMe page was also created to accept monetary donations. A...
How Low Did the Wind Chill Go in NH, Maine?
🔴 A wind gust of 89 mph & a temperature of -50 combined for a -108 wind chill on Mount Washington. 🔴 Power outages were minimal on Friday night and Saturday morning. 🔴 Temperature will be much milder Sunday and Monday. If you think it's been cold...
macaronikid.com
Guide to Indoor Play for Cold or Rainy Days on the Seacoast
We’ve all been there! It’s the middle of winter in the Seacoast, temps are below freezing, and the kids are full of energy. You're running out of ideas to keep them entertained. Here is a list compiled by MacKID Seacoast of indoor places in the Seacoast area to take the kids when you can’t be outside, but NEED to get out of the house!
businessnhmagazine.com
Exeter’s Magnetic Appeal
Sea Dog Brewing Company, along the banks of the Squamscott River. (Courtesy of the town of Exeter) With a vibrant downtown, a diversity of industry and housing and a forward-looking town government, Exeter is becoming a destination community for would-be residents and businesses. “Exeter is more on the tourist trail...
OnlyInYourState
The One Pub Restaurant In New Hampshire With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Pub food is a comfortable staple. It’s satisfying and meant to be enjoyed with good friends in a relaxing atmosphere. The “typical” pub selections can be varied, but you’ll always find burgers on the menu. Here’s a pub restaurant in Concord that has some of the best burgers in New Hampshire.
WMTW
Rollover crash on Maine Turnpike in Saco leaves one dead
SACO, Maine — A man had died following a serious rollover crash in Saco on Friday. According to Maine State Police, Nathan Kennedy of Halifax, Massachusetts died at Maine Medical Center hours after the crash. The collision involving two cars occurred in the southbound lanes of the Saco River...
WMUR.com
Fire truck frozen at scene of Manchester multi-family house fire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Six people were displaced after a multiple-family home caught fire in Manchester Friday night. Flames were first reported coming from a porch on the backside of the building at 26 Liberty Street around 10:45 p.m. News 9 has confirmed the building is owned by Manchester mayor...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
The New England Water Environment Association has presented Tuscan Village, the multi-use development in Salem, with its Green Steps Award in recognition of innovation and sustainability in its approach to wastewater and stormwater. The engineering firm of Tighe & Bond led the floodplain improvement phase of the project, which addresses environmental, stormwater, and floodplain accommodation needs across the entire property, the association said.
matadornetwork.com
9 Brunch Restaurants in Boston for Strong Cocktails and Breakfast Food Favorites
If you’re visiting Boston with friends, brunch should be on your itinerary. This typically late in the afternoon meal is known for its decadent dishes, and in Boston the menus are no different. Imagine thick cut waffles, drizzled in peanut butter, briney platters of oysters, and cinnamon rolls and sticky buns. Plan a boozy brunch celebration with a tight knit group of friends with shareable cocktails, or just step out after a night of hitting Boston’s Irish bar scene for a strong cup of coffee and an always satisfying egg sandwich. When you’re done, an exploration of Boston’s Little Italy neighborhood is a must. For the best brunch in Boston look no further than these seven restaurants.
It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.
"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
Driver suffers serious injures after large tree falls onto car in Salem, NH
A driver in Salem, New Hampshire suffered serious injuries after a large tree fell on their vehicle Friday morning.
manchesterinklink.com
USDA loan to fund Stonyfield Farm solar power
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Stonyfield Farm is among businesses in Maine and New Hampshire that will benefit in $15.2 million in renewable energy loans to Aligned Solar Partners from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Electric Infrastructure Loan program. Aligned Solar Partners, part of Aligned Climate Capital, is joining with...
high-profile.com
Northshore Mall Begins Final Phase of Development
Peabody, MA – Phase 2, the final phase of development, of The Promenade redevelopment has begun at Simon Property Group’s Northshore Mall, a shopping and dining destination serving the northern suburbs and coastal communities north of Boston. It will add several new retail and dining offerings, including Arhaus, L.L.Bean, and sweetgreen, with more to come in 2023.
WMUR.com
Pond Hockey Classic still on as scheduled despite dangerous windchills ahead
MEREDITH, N.H. — Despite the frigid cold headed to New Hampshire, the Pond Hockey Classic is still on for this weekend. The event is usually held on Lake Winnipesaukee, but there is still not enough ice on the lake following the unusually warm January, so it will be played on Lake Waukewan.
whdh.com
Police: NH State Trooper, passenger injured after drunk driver crashes into cruiser
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire State Trooper and a passenger were injured Wednesday night after a drunk driver crashed into the back of the cruiser they were in, according to police. The Trooper was investigating a crash in Hooksett when police say a driver of a truck crashed...
NECN
Woman Arrested After Police Chase Through Several NH Towns
A woman was arrested late Tuesday night in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, after allegedly leading police on a chase that went through several towns. The chase began in Farmington about 10:27, state police said. That's when a state trooper attempted to stop the Honda Civic for speeding and a registration violation.
WATCH: Owl in Kittery Takes a Ride on Spinning Wind Sculpture
Good thing owls don't get dizzy. Bill Sherman caught this beautiful owl on top of his wind sculpture in Kittery and NewsCenter Maine shared it. I wasn't sure what kind of owl is this, but Bird Feeder Hub had a great article about the 8 different owls commonly found in Maine. This appears to be a Barred Owl. I wonder if Bill Sherman who shot the video heard the phrase,
WMUR.com
Bullet casings found at school in Sanbornville
SANBORNTON, N.H. — An investigation is underway into spent gun shell casings found in a New Hampshire elementary school lobby. The incident happened Wednesday at the Paul School in Sanbornville. A letter to parents said surveillance footage shows which student dropped the shells. State police and K-9s did a...
manchesterinklink.com
Bill proposes removing bail commissioners
CONCORD, N.H. – Personal recognizance bail has been a hot topic recently in Manchester, but would removing bail commissioners from the process necessarily make it better? One piece of legislation currently before the New Hampshire House of Representatives believes it would. Introduced by Bob Lynn (R-Windham) and Joe Alexander...
