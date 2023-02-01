ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrganews.com

Guilty verdict returned in 2021 murder

A jury found a Rome man guilty of malice murder and other related charges Thursday concerning the 2021 killing of Scott Dennis Hayes. Jeffrey Alfred Shedrick shot Hayes three times, once in the back of the head and twice in the back, in the woods between the Callier Forest Apartments on Dodd Boulevard and a Toyota dealership on March 22, 2021.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Five arrested on Walnut Avenue for meth possession

Rome-Floyd Metro task Force Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Walnut Avenue early Thursday and arrested five people on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects. According to Floyd County Jail records:. Officers found meth and a set of digital scales in the home.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson

A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
JEFFERSON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Wife of former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. dies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Doctors forced to deliver child after mother shot in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County. The DeKalb Police Department says officers responded to 6601 Old Singleton Lane at approximately 5:45 a.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Police investigating Pedestrian Fatality

The Rome Police Department has retrieved video footage detailing the circumstances of a fatal wreck involving a wheelchair-bound pedestrian Monday night on Second Avenue near the Shrimp Boat Restaurant, reports state. According to Rome Police Department reports, Randy Fay Floyd, 67, was struck by a Nissan Cube driven by Juan...
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police release mugshots of suspects in attack on Kennesaw State student

KENNESAW, Ga. - Investigators say tips from the public helped them arrest two suspects charged with a possibly racially-motivated attack on a Kennesaw State Student. Kennesaw police said the attack happened at around midnight on Sunday at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street. It's about two miles north of the Kennesaw State University campus.
KENNESAW, GA
wrganews.com

Man arrested for burglary

A Rome man was jailed Tuesday on a felony count of 1st-degree burglary. 50-year-old Earl Ballew entered an unoccupied house on Maple Avenue with the intent to commit a felony or theft. Ballew is also charged with criminal trespass. Report: Man had suspected Xanax at jail. A Cave Spring man...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy