wrganews.com
Guilty verdict returned in 2021 murder
A jury found a Rome man guilty of malice murder and other related charges Thursday concerning the 2021 killing of Scott Dennis Hayes. Jeffrey Alfred Shedrick shot Hayes three times, once in the back of the head and twice in the back, in the woods between the Callier Forest Apartments on Dodd Boulevard and a Toyota dealership on March 22, 2021.
1 woman shoots another during physical fight in Atlanta
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in Atlanta that injured a woman.
Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years
A motion to dismiss decades-old murder charges against Black sharecropper Clarence Henderson is scheduled to be heard in open court in West Georgia on March 2. It comes more than seven decades after police arrested Henderson, setting the Black sharecropper on a years’ long journey through the Jim Crow justice system of segregation-era Georgia.
2 men convicted of child molestation in separate Cobb cases
Two men were convicted of child molestation in separate cases in Cobb County, the District Attorney’s Office said Thursd...
wrganews.com
Five arrested on Walnut Avenue for meth possession
Rome-Floyd Metro task Force Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Walnut Avenue early Thursday and arrested five people on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects. According to Floyd County Jail records:. Officers found meth and a set of digital scales in the home.
accesswdun.com
Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson
A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
Man shot, killed by police while breaking into store, authorities say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Calhoun Police officers shot and killed a man Thursday morning after he pointed a rifle at them, according to Chief Tony Pyle. He said that an officer was driving past the Battlefield Building Supply on Highway 41 north when he noticed the store's glass had been busted out.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Wife of former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. dies
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
Georgia sheriff’s office to raffle off a gun a day for charity
A west Georgia sheriff’s office s raffling off guns to benefit community programs, it announced on Wednesday.
Metro Atlanta 9th grader charged with battery after teacher assault
A ninth grader at Heritage High School was charged with aggravated battery after an attack on a teacher left the educato...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Doctors forced to deliver child after mother shot in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County. The DeKalb Police Department says officers responded to 6601 Old Singleton Lane at approximately 5:45 a.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
wrganews.com
Rome Police investigating Pedestrian Fatality
The Rome Police Department has retrieved video footage detailing the circumstances of a fatal wreck involving a wheelchair-bound pedestrian Monday night on Second Avenue near the Shrimp Boat Restaurant, reports state. According to Rome Police Department reports, Randy Fay Floyd, 67, was struck by a Nissan Cube driven by Juan...
Man accused of shoplifting more than $3,000 from Ralph Lauren store at Georgia outlets
The theft happened at the North Georgia Premium Outlet Mall on Wednesday, according to deputies.
'A big problem in Georgia' | Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit chief says majority of gangs fueling industry
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta ranks at number two – just behind our nation's capital when it comes to the highest rates of human trafficking. The bottom line – dozens of children are being sold for sex on a nightly basis across Georgia. "Human trafficking is...
Suspected bank robber accused of assaulting jail guard in Gainesville
David Ross was arrested after last week's holdup of a bank on Shallowford Road.
GBI: Man with rifle shot, killed by Calhoun police investigating possible burglary
An armed man suspected of burglarizing a Calhoun business was shot and killed by police Thursday morning when he allegedly pointed his rifle at the officers, the GBI said.
wrganews.com
Man charged with criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation
A Rockmart man is accused of traveling to Floyd County to meet someone he believed to be a minor for the purpose of engaging in sex acts. 24-year-old Trinity Denali Bean made contact with the person online and proceeded to send graphic photos of himself, and asked for nude photos of the person in return.
fox5atlanta.com
Police release mugshots of suspects in attack on Kennesaw State student
KENNESAW, Ga. - Investigators say tips from the public helped them arrest two suspects charged with a possibly racially-motivated attack on a Kennesaw State Student. Kennesaw police said the attack happened at around midnight on Sunday at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street. It's about two miles north of the Kennesaw State University campus.
wrganews.com
Man arrested for burglary
A Rome man was jailed Tuesday on a felony count of 1st-degree burglary. 50-year-old Earl Ballew entered an unoccupied house on Maple Avenue with the intent to commit a felony or theft. Ballew is also charged with criminal trespass. Report: Man had suspected Xanax at jail. A Cave Spring man...
Pregnant woman shot at troubled DeKalb condos; victim, baby in critical condition
A pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County, authorities said.
