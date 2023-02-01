Workers were putting finishing touches on the grounds of the $85.3 million Avion Riverwalk last month, laying stone walkways around newly planted palms and flowering trees. The 10-story luxury apartment building at the southeast corner of Woolbright Road and Federal Highway is scheduled to open in late April or early May, according to a leasing agent who declined to give her name. The leasing office could be open as soon as next month, the agent said.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO