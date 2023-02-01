Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Missing teenager last seen in Royal Palm Beach located
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Information when the juvenile was missing. Palm Beach County deputies said they located a missing juvenile last seen in Royal Palm Beach on Wednesday. Keziah Harper, 15, was considered endangered because of her mental health condition, according to deputies. Your neighborhood: Local...
West Palm Beach's Antique Row fumes over 'spite,' 'aggression' in charity event dispute
The springtime gala Evening on Antique Row has endured for more than a quarter century, through years when prostitutes still strutted boldly on Dixie Highway north of Southern Boulevard and a grungy gas station sold glass pipes on the corner to a nascent renaissance of moneyed newcomers and trendy restaurants.
cbs12.com
Missing Lyft driver had fare from Delray Beach to Okeechobee before he vanished
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — There is new information in the search for a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Lyft tells the family of 74-year-old Gary Levin that he picked up a fare in Delray Beach with a scheduled drop off in Okeechobee at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023.
Elderly Lyft Driver From Palm Beach County Is Missing
Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens was on his way to pick up customers Monday afternoon, and his daughter says his phone was off an hour later and hasn't been turned back on.
Boca Raton cosmetic surgeon warns of new face slimming, plastic surgery trend
A cosmetic surgeon is sounding the alarm about the dangers of a new plastic surgery trend that many celebrities are flocking to.
cbs12.com
Indiantown Road Turnpike Exits to close this weekend
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound and southbound exits from Florida’s Turnpike to Indiantown Road will be closed this weekend. It will be closed from 2 a.m. on Feb. 4 to 4 a.m. on Feb. 6 to demolish toll booths. The Town of Jupiter released alternate routes for...
This Oceanfront Resort in Florida Just Got a Multimillion-dollar Renovation — With a Chic Pool Bar and the First Omakase in Palm Beach
Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa just completed a multi-year renovation, and you need to see inside.
Best waterfront restaurants in southern Palm Beach County for dining and drinking
Yes, everything really does taste better by the water and if you live in Florida you'll want to know where to find the best waterfront restaurants. We have a lot of waterfront in Palm Beach County, so we'll be delivering this wisdom in geographic bites. If you live in southern...
Palm Beach County animal shelter offering $14 adoptions during February
In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is offering $14 adoptions on all pets in the adoption program for the month of February.
thecoastalstar.com
Boynton Beach: Riverwalk’s luxury apartment building approaches opening
Workers were putting finishing touches on the grounds of the $85.3 million Avion Riverwalk last month, laying stone walkways around newly planted palms and flowering trees. The 10-story luxury apartment building at the southeast corner of Woolbright Road and Federal Highway is scheduled to open in late April or early May, according to a leasing agent who declined to give her name. The leasing office could be open as soon as next month, the agent said.
Ferrari falls down elevator shaft at West Palm Beach dealership
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.– A Ferrari hung in an elevator shaft after a car elevator malfunctioned in Palm Beach County. According to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, this happened at a high-end car dealership. Crews had to fix a fuel leak before they were able to remove the...
cbs12.com
Lake Worth Inlet to temporarily close
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lake Worth Inlet in West Palm Beach will be closed on Thursday. Due to the start of dredge operations, on Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., entry of vessels or people through the inlet will be restricted during specified times.
cw34.com
Scam alert in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
margatetalk.com
Adorable Harlow and Rosie in Search of Loving Homes at the Humane Society of Broward County
The Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale is currently home to two adorable animals needing loving homes. Beautiful Harlow (ID 663650) is a fun-loving, 68-pound gal who is sweet, playful, and loves to play with her friend Haywood who looks identical to her. While they don’t have to...
cbs12.com
PBSO to start using body cameras at the end of February
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — By the end of February, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) will be using body cameras capable of live-streaming. This upgrade was years in the making. The new body cameras will make PBSO the only department in our area with live-streaming capabilities.
cbs12.com
'Our policies are robust:' Delray Beach PD attends policing forum after Memphis tragedy
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department’s top cops attended a community forum after Memphis police officers were charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. Dozens of residents met inside Mt. Olive Baptist Church Thursday night, pressing for answers on the practices in place...
wtoc.com
74-year-old Lyft driver goes missing while on job, police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) – Authorities are looking for a 74-year-old Lyft driver who has been missing for nearly three days. Lindsay DiBetta, the daughter of 74-year-old Gary Levin, said her father’s disappearance “doesn’t add up at all.”. Levin has been officially declared a missing...
thecoastalstar.com
Boca Raton: New Glades interchange puts motorists on other side of road
The interchange opened Jan. 30 amid traffic barrels likely to remain to some degree until May. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. State transportation officials urge motorists to do three things to navigate the new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Glades Road and Interstate 95:. Slow down as you approach the interchange from...
'Vibrant and fierce': Family, friends remember Wellington mother killed in murder-suicide
WEST PALM BEACH — Milly Taylor first met Brittany Dyan Carter in Royal Palm Beach when she was about 8 years old. Taylor sold Carter's mom their first house. Over two decades later, she hired Carter as a real estate agent on her Keyes Realty team. She made the offer Jan. 19.
Leading discount retail store chain opening new location in Florida
A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Florida this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 23, 2023, the growing retail chain Homesense will be opening its newest Florida store location in Port Saint Lucie, according to the company's website.
