ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WPBF News 25

Missing teenager last seen in Royal Palm Beach located

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Information when the juvenile was missing. Palm Beach County deputies said they located a missing juvenile last seen in Royal Palm Beach on Wednesday. Keziah Harper, 15, was considered endangered because of her mental health condition, according to deputies. Your neighborhood: Local...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Indiantown Road Turnpike Exits to close this weekend

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound and southbound exits from Florida’s Turnpike to Indiantown Road will be closed this weekend. It will be closed from 2 a.m. on Feb. 4 to 4 a.m. on Feb. 6 to demolish toll booths. The Town of Jupiter released alternate routes for...
JUPITER, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boynton Beach: Riverwalk’s luxury apartment building approaches opening

Workers were putting finishing touches on the grounds of the $85.3 million Avion Riverwalk last month, laying stone walkways around newly planted palms and flowering trees. The 10-story luxury apartment building at the southeast corner of Woolbright Road and Federal Highway is scheduled to open in late April or early May, according to a leasing agent who declined to give her name. The leasing office could be open as soon as next month, the agent said.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Lake Worth Inlet to temporarily close

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lake Worth Inlet in West Palm Beach will be closed on Thursday. Due to the start of dredge operations, on Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., entry of vessels or people through the inlet will be restricted during specified times.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Scam alert in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO to start using body cameras at the end of February

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — By the end of February, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) will be using body cameras capable of live-streaming. This upgrade was years in the making. The new body cameras will make PBSO the only department in our area with live-streaming capabilities.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wtoc.com

74-year-old Lyft driver goes missing while on job, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) – Authorities are looking for a 74-year-old Lyft driver who has been missing for nearly three days. Lindsay DiBetta, the daughter of 74-year-old Gary Levin, said her father’s disappearance “doesn’t add up at all.”. Levin has been officially declared a missing...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boca Raton: New Glades interchange puts motorists on other side of road

The interchange opened Jan. 30 amid traffic barrels likely to remain to some degree until May. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. State transportation officials urge motorists to do three things to navigate the new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Glades Road and Interstate 95:. Slow down as you approach the interchange from...
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy