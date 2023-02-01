I remember my childhood so vividly. My real dad would call and say he was coming to get me. All that week I would be so excited telling all my friends that my real dad was coming so I couldn't do anything thay weekend and I would sit by that front door from the time I got off the bus on Friday afternoon until I was put in my bed by my daddy (step) after crying myself to sleep because my real dad didn't show up. The same cycle would repeat on Saturday and Sunday. Come Monday I had to go to school and say my real dad didn't come. It broke my soul. Then I seen my real dad raising his other children and began wondering why I wasn't good enough for him. For years I would reach out and beg for him to be a part of my life and receive promise that we're never followed through with. I never gave up hope. I kept pushing. Then his wife died and he started to come around. Then my daddy died a few years later and my real dad was there for. My hope turned into excitement and I did something that I had never done. I let my guard down for my real dad he became just Daddy for the first time in my life. But low and behold he married again and poof there he went. This time it shattered my heart. For years I blamed my step mom for him not being a part of my life but now I realize yes she may have had a little to do with it but it was his choice. I can't blame her this time because she is no longer living so who's fault is it now? Yep HIS.

3 DAYS AGO