wonderbaby.org
Cloth Diapers for Beginners: A New Parent’s Guide
Evidence suggests cloth diapering is better for your baby’s skin and can make the transition to potty training easier. The most significant difference between cloth diapering and a disposable diaper is that you have less absorbency with cloth and will need to change your baby more often to prevent rashes.
Germ Experts Share How Often You Should Really Be Washing Your Sheets
It's probably more often than you think.
homestyling.guru
How to Kill Bed Bugs in Clothes | Laundry & Care Instructions
Tiny, reddish, brown insects that feed on human and animal blood, aka bed bugs, are becoming more and more of a nuisance in homes. While bed bugs in mattresses and sofas are common, these pests can also thrive in your clothing and spread into other rooms of your house or apartment.
Box spring vs platform bed: which one is right for your mattress?
Deciding between a box spring vs platform bed? Here's what you need to know about these popular bed types.
You be the judge: should my husband stop throwing away his ‘old’ clothes?
Jon bins perfectly good clothes as soon as they have a tiny hole or stain, which is so wasteful. We live in a society that doesn’t like repairing things. People just throw out clothes and appliances rather than trying to fix them, and my husband Jon is one of them.
What is a platform bed and do I need one?
Your bed frame can influence the comfort of your mattress – so what is a platform bed, and do you need one? We explain...
wonderbaby.org
The Back to School Checklist: An Ultimate Parent’s Guide
Back to school lists help prevent parents from buying unnecessary supplies children won’t need. Back to school lists vary based on a child’s age, but the child’s teachers will detail what is appropriate for their grade level. You can help prepare your child for the first day...
Newly launched diaper bag changes the game for busy parents
Based out of New York, woman-owned brand CityMouse is reimagining what a diaper bag can be. Gone are the days of lugging around an overstuffed, hefty backpack with old granola bars that have been lost to the bottom of the the bag.
theodysseyonline.com
Goodbye Dad
I remember my childhood so vividly. My real dad would call and say he was coming to get me. All that week I would be so excited telling all my friends that my real dad was coming so I couldn't do anything thay weekend and I would sit by that front door from the time I got off the bus on Friday afternoon until I was put in my bed by my daddy (step) after crying myself to sleep because my real dad didn't show up. The same cycle would repeat on Saturday and Sunday. Come Monday I had to go to school and say my real dad didn't come. It broke my soul. Then I seen my real dad raising his other children and began wondering why I wasn't good enough for him. For years I would reach out and beg for him to be a part of my life and receive promise that we're never followed through with. I never gave up hope. I kept pushing. Then his wife died and he started to come around. Then my daddy died a few years later and my real dad was there for. My hope turned into excitement and I did something that I had never done. I let my guard down for my real dad he became just Daddy for the first time in my life. But low and behold he married again and poof there he went. This time it shattered my heart. For years I blamed my step mom for him not being a part of my life but now I realize yes she may have had a little to do with it but it was his choice. I can't blame her this time because she is no longer living so who's fault is it now? Yep HIS.
Parents Magazine
Lip Tie in Babies: What Parents Need to Know
You may have heard of being "tongue-tied," but have you ever heard of a lip tie? For some babies—and toddlers—lip ties can present breastfeeding challenges. Others may experience problems gaining weight, particularly in/with severe cases. The good news is that, in most instances, lip ties are not dangerous. They are pretty straightforward: to diagnose and treat. However, if you are worried about your child, it's important you learn everything you can about this condition.
How Much Fabric Softener Should You Actually Use Per Load?
There's a reason why detergent and fabric softener come with instructions. It's not as simple as just adding them to your laundry; you need to know how much.
CNET
The Meaning of Dreams: A Sleep Expert Explains Common Dreams and Why We Have Them
Sleep is vital to your overall health and well-being. Your body needs sleep not only to rest and recharge, but to regulate your metabolism and brain function. If you're like me, your brain feels anything but relaxed when you sleep because it's too busy cooking up wild and strange scenarios in the form of dreams. Though it's easy to understand why we sleep each night, it's much more difficult to explain why we dream and how to interpret those dreams, especially if they're outlandish or terrifying.
intheknow.com
This $5 cream blush stick is about to become your new favorite makeup staple
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you’re into a minimal makeup look, your...
blufashion.com
What Does Petite Mean in Women’s Clothing?
Yep, you’re short. But how does that affect what fits you best?. When we say “petite,” most people assume we mean “tiny.” However, in the fashion world, “petite” refers to a size range of clothing that is made to fit the shorter woman who is 5 feet 4 inches or under. When shopping for petite clothing, it’s important to check retailers’ size charts because a few retailers designate 5 feet 3 inches, rather than 5 feet 4 inches, as the top height for their petite clothing.
