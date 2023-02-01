ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, KY

lakercountry.com

LC Tourist Commission to accept ARPA check in presentation later this month

The Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission will be accepting a check later this month for the more than $104,000 received in American Rescue Plan Act funding when Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman visits neighboring Pulaski County, according to Tourism Director Danielle Wilson. The ARPA check presentation will take place on Tuesday, February...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

RCHS, RCMS go into temporary lockdown Thursday morning; situation now resolved

The Russell County High and Middle Schools went on a brief, hard lockdown this morning following an incident involving a student at the high school. RCHS Principal Shanna Tarter released this statement following the incident…. A student apparently attempted to run from school resource officers when approached regarding an altercation...
lakercountry.com

Local gas prices take small dip from last week

While many remain concerned about the price of gas, data shows that local gas prices have taken a small dip from last week. Last week, we reported that local gas prices in Russell County averaged $3.19 according to AAA. A week later, that dropped to $3.16 with some stations in...
lakercountry.com

Lawsuit filed regarding Adair Youth Detention Center conditions

Troubling details continue to emerge about the conditions at the Adair Youth Detention Center in neighboring Adair County. A lawsuit filed by two former employees against Kentucky’s Department of Juvenile Justice describe the conditions inside the facility and certain incidents as “borderline sadistic” and “inhumane.”. The...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs purchases new meter readers with KLC grant

The City of Russell Springs recently used grant funds from the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) to purchase new radio meter readers. These devices allow water and gas employees to drive by meters and read them without facing possible hazards from walking to the meters. KLC provides these liability grants...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

RCMS Volleyball swept by Adair County

The Russell County Middle School volleyball teams were swept by Adair County last night. Adair County won the 6th, 7th, and 8th grade matches each in two sets over the Lady Lakers. The Lady Lakers took 2 of 3 over Green County in the season opener earlier this week.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
LEXINGTON, KY
WBIR

Icy night conditions expected into Wednesday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we get later in Tuesday night, temperatures are going to drop and icy conditions will become likely for parts of the Cumberland and Northern plateau. Because of the inclement conditions that could roll over into Wednesday, multiple counties have delayed or canceled schools for Feb. 1, including Cumberland, Claiborne and Campbell counties. You can check the latest school closings by clicking here.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
lakercountry.com

Region 3 Swim Meet gets underway today

The Region 3 swim meet gets underway at the Russell County ANC today. There is no school in Russell County today due to the event. Warm-ups will get underway at 9 a.m. today with prelims beginning at 11:30 a.m. The meet continues tomorrow with warm ups at 9 and finals...
WKYT 27

Human remains found in Boyle Co. identified

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have identified human skeletal remains found in Boyle County. KSP says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as 49-year-old Anna Cummins of Perryville. On January 20, KSP was contacted for the discovery of possible human remains. Human skeletal...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Multi-county police chase ends in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A multi-county police chase that began in Danville ended in Lexington on Wednesday. Danville police say they were called to a home on Center Street for a domestic violence situation. They say 29-year-old Cody Evridge assaulted his wife and then left the home. Officers found him...
LEXINGTON, KY
wcluradio.com

Glasgow Ind. Schools releases statement following death of student

GLASGOW — A student at Glasgow High School has died, according to a statement issued by Glasgow Independent Schools on Monday. The student, who was not identified in the post, died Friday, Jan. 27. A recent obituary issued by AF Crow and Son Funeral Home detailed the death of Layla F. Ladd, 14, of Glasgow, which said she was a student at Glasgow High School. She died at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Former Barren County Middle School teacher sentenced to 17 years in abuse case

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Barren County Middle School teacher was sentenced Monday to 17 years in prison in a sex abuse case. William Kyle Gardner, 30, of Horse Cave, pleaded guilty last September in Barren Circuit Court, to three counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Deputies seize pound of methamphetamine in Nelson Co.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office seized a pound of methamphetamine after a suspect fled a traffic stop. Sunday night at approximately 11:55, a Nelson County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Focus, being driven by 42-year-old Todd W. Carter, of Marion County, at the intersection of Hwy 245 and North 3rd Street in the heart of Bardstown. Carter, though, fled the stop on Hwy 245, as he “ran through multiple red lights and drove into opposing lanes of traffic …,” according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
sam1039.com

Laurel County Police Arrest Pair On Meth Charges

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Greg Poynter was dispatched to a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway where a person was reportedly passed out. Deputy Pointer arrived to find 50-year-old Tammy Johnson and 43-year-old Alisha Sharpe, both of Barbourville. During the investigation both were found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Sharpe was also found to have an outstanding Knox County warrant for public intoxication and identity theft. Both Johnson and Sharpe were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

