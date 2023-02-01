Read full article on original website
Related
lakercountry.com
LC Tourist Commission to accept ARPA check in presentation later this month
The Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission will be accepting a check later this month for the more than $104,000 received in American Rescue Plan Act funding when Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman visits neighboring Pulaski County, according to Tourism Director Danielle Wilson. The ARPA check presentation will take place on Tuesday, February...
lakercountry.com
RCHS, RCMS go into temporary lockdown Thursday morning; situation now resolved
The Russell County High and Middle Schools went on a brief, hard lockdown this morning following an incident involving a student at the high school. RCHS Principal Shanna Tarter released this statement following the incident…. A student apparently attempted to run from school resource officers when approached regarding an altercation...
lakercountry.com
Local gas prices take small dip from last week
While many remain concerned about the price of gas, data shows that local gas prices have taken a small dip from last week. Last week, we reported that local gas prices in Russell County averaged $3.19 according to AAA. A week later, that dropped to $3.16 with some stations in...
lakercountry.com
Lawsuit filed regarding Adair Youth Detention Center conditions
Troubling details continue to emerge about the conditions at the Adair Youth Detention Center in neighboring Adair County. A lawsuit filed by two former employees against Kentucky’s Department of Juvenile Justice describe the conditions inside the facility and certain incidents as “borderline sadistic” and “inhumane.”. The...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs purchases new meter readers with KLC grant
The City of Russell Springs recently used grant funds from the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) to purchase new radio meter readers. These devices allow water and gas employees to drive by meters and read them without facing possible hazards from walking to the meters. KLC provides these liability grants...
lakercountry.com
RCMS Volleyball swept by Adair County
The Russell County Middle School volleyball teams were swept by Adair County last night. Adair County won the 6th, 7th, and 8th grade matches each in two sets over the Lady Lakers. The Lady Lakers took 2 of 3 over Green County in the season opener earlier this week.
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs included in state broadband development listening tour
The Kentucky Office of Broadband Development and the state Education and Labor Cabinet will soon be embarking on a 14-stop listening tour through the state to gather community input on the state’s broadband internet plan. One of those stops will be in Russell Springs on March 1 at the...
WKYT 27
Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
Icy night conditions expected into Wednesday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we get later in Tuesday night, temperatures are going to drop and icy conditions will become likely for parts of the Cumberland and Northern plateau. Because of the inclement conditions that could roll over into Wednesday, multiple counties have delayed or canceled schools for Feb. 1, including Cumberland, Claiborne and Campbell counties. You can check the latest school closings by clicking here.
lakercountry.com
Region 3 Swim Meet gets underway today
The Region 3 swim meet gets underway at the Russell County ANC today. There is no school in Russell County today due to the event. Warm-ups will get underway at 9 a.m. today with prelims beginning at 11:30 a.m. The meet continues tomorrow with warm ups at 9 and finals...
WKYT 27
Human remains found in Boyle Co. identified
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have identified human skeletal remains found in Boyle County. KSP says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as 49-year-old Anna Cummins of Perryville. On January 20, KSP was contacted for the discovery of possible human remains. Human skeletal...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police release identity of human remains found in Boyle County
PERRYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the identity of the human skeletal remains found in Boyle County. On Jan. 20, KSP was contacted around 7 p.m. after skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the...
WKYT 27
Multi-county police chase ends in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A multi-county police chase that began in Danville ended in Lexington on Wednesday. Danville police say they were called to a home on Center Street for a domestic violence situation. They say 29-year-old Cody Evridge assaulted his wife and then left the home. Officers found him...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow Ind. Schools releases statement following death of student
GLASGOW — A student at Glasgow High School has died, according to a statement issued by Glasgow Independent Schools on Monday. The student, who was not identified in the post, died Friday, Jan. 27. A recent obituary issued by AF Crow and Son Funeral Home detailed the death of Layla F. Ladd, 14, of Glasgow, which said she was a student at Glasgow High School. She died at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
lakercountry.com
National Red Ribbon Week theme winner comes courtesy of RCMS YSC Director Danielle Helm
Russell County Middle School Youth Services Center Director Danielle Helm recently submitted a theme for Red Ribbon Week that was chosen as the national Red Ribbon Week theme for 2023, a tremendous honor for both Helm and the local school system. “Be Kind to Your Mind. Live Drug Free” was...
WBKO
Former Barren County Middle School teacher sentenced to 17 years in abuse case
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Barren County Middle School teacher was sentenced Monday to 17 years in prison in a sex abuse case. William Kyle Gardner, 30, of Horse Cave, pleaded guilty last September in Barren Circuit Court, to three counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities.
k105.com
Deputies seize pound of methamphetamine in Nelson Co.
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office seized a pound of methamphetamine after a suspect fled a traffic stop. Sunday night at approximately 11:55, a Nelson County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Focus, being driven by 42-year-old Todd W. Carter, of Marion County, at the intersection of Hwy 245 and North 3rd Street in the heart of Bardstown. Carter, though, fled the stop on Hwy 245, as he “ran through multiple red lights and drove into opposing lanes of traffic …,” according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Laurel County teen found safe
Authorities in Laurel County are asking for help locating a runaway teenager.
sam1039.com
Laurel County Police Arrest Pair On Meth Charges
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Greg Poynter was dispatched to a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway where a person was reportedly passed out. Deputy Pointer arrived to find 50-year-old Tammy Johnson and 43-year-old Alisha Sharpe, both of Barbourville. During the investigation both were found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Sharpe was also found to have an outstanding Knox County warrant for public intoxication and identity theft. Both Johnson and Sharpe were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Comments / 0