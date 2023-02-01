ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Overturned semi leaves scrap metal pieces scattered on US-131

ROCKFORD, Mich. — An overturned semi left scrap metal scattered over the entire roadway of US-131 Thursday, Michigan State Police said. Kent County: Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes, just north of 10 Mile Road in...
ROCKFORD, MI
WWMT

Pickup truck, semi collide in I-94 crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A minor injury crash involving a pickup truck and a semi caused traffic on westbound I-94 to be down to one lane Tuesday. The crash was reported near the 52nd Street exit in Lawrence, around 11 a.m., according to the Michigan Drive Map. Kalamazoo...
LAWRENCE, MI
1077 WRKR

These Are Kalamazoo’s Most Dangerous Roads According To You

Seems like every day now, we get news stories about an accident that either hurt somebody, or even killed somebody in and around Kalamazoo. Road conditions aside, drivers around the area have a tendency to push the limits, too, of what safe driving is, and certain roads around town lend themselves to making conditions even worse.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?

Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Allegan residents discuss roundabout plans with MDOT

ALLEGAN COUNTY — Thursday, dozens of Allegan residents gathered to ask questions about the construction of a roundabout at a meeting hosted by the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT. Boards were on display around the room providing blueprints and maps detailing the future roundabout, and MDOT employees were...
ALLEGAN, MI
WWMT

Authorities look for suspects targeting marijuana shops in West Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police released photos this week of a group of people they believe has been targeting recreational marijuana shops throughout West Michigan. Similar incidents involving stolen vehicles and marijuana shops have also been reported in Battle Creek and Grand Rapids, according to investigators. The suspects broke into...
MUSKEGON, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

State Fire Marshal investigates fires at Lucky Girl

PAW PAW – The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a series of fires that eventually destroyed a brewery near Paw Paw early Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, according to a Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department official. Paw Paw firefighters, assisted by Gobles-Pine Grove, Bloomingdale,...
PAW PAW, MI
WWMT

Robberies involving online marketplaces climb

KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — It's easier and quicker than ever to sell some of your unwanted things, but police said online marketplaces are also making it easier for scammers and criminals to rip you off or rob you. Two armed robberies took place in the past few months both...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

No contact advisory for Kalamazoo River lifted over 3 months after spill

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo lifted its no contact advisory for the Kalamazoo River Thursday, over three months after liquid waste spilled into a nearby storm drain, according to city officials. October spill: Up to 2,000 gallons of liquid waste leaked into Kalamazoo River. The advisory was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Bicentennial Bookshop in Kalamazoo gets condemned with 19 violations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo condemned the lower level of the Bicentennial Bookshop on Jan. 18, according to an inspection report from the City Fire Marshal. Nineteen uncorrected violations were listed on the report such as missing smoke alarms, excessive use of extension cords, lack of up-to-date fire extinguishers, junction boxes needing to be covered, and an excessive amount of books, according to the report.
KALAMAZOO, MI
townbroadcast.com

Wayland FD quickly puts out a rural home blaze

The Wayland Fire Department was summoned Tuesday afternoon to a structure fire at a single-family dwelling in Wayland Township. Upon first arriving, crew members reported heavy smoke with fire coming from the rear area of the residence. Personnel quickly deployed hose lines to make an interior attack and was able to quickly extinguish the fire.
WAYLAND, MI

